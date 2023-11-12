Hi and thanks for the feedback and advice.

For others who may be interested... the Cheeseburger place won't be showing it but reccomended the Tap House on level 3 in the International Market complex as a possibility.

Happy New Year to all in the various time zones of people reading this.

As it stands here in Hawaii, the reds are top of the league at the end of the year and will be tomorrow for the start of the new year (it's 17.40 NYE here) so will be great to get another win and stretch the lead



Cheers all



YNWA



UPDATE: Found the USA HD channel on the TV in the room so have that or the laptop with the VPN as a back up so at least I'll be able to see the game live, thnaks again for the heads up on that.