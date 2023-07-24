Sorry if slightly off-topic but any sports bars in Sherman Oaks, CA?



Ill be there over the Thanksgiving weekend and we play City on the Sunday



Thank you



There are OLSC's in Pasadena and Culver City which are both in reasonable driving distance. Aside from that just look up any bar open at 7am, they're bound to have TV's and there is nothing else on at that time so figure they'd put it on for you.Edit: The OLSC in Culver City is LFCLA and they can have a limit on attendance at times due to bar size. They'll have reservations posted on Facebook if they think turnout will be excessive which it can be since it's such a central location.