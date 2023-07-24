« previous next »
Sunday July 30th
Liverpool v Leicester
5:00 Am Eastern
LFCTVGO

I was back in UK not too long ago and there seem to be widespread use around my friends of use of firesticks which connect to hookie streaming services, which I now have.

I have dumped Youtube TV and Peacock. Nuff said.
Wednesday August 2nd
Liverpool v Bayern Munich
7:30 Am Eastern
CBS Sports network, Paramount +, LFCTVGO
Last preseason match

Monday August 7th
Liverpool v Darmstadt 98
2:00 Pm Eastern
LFCTVGO, CBS Sports network, Paramount +
Sunday August 13th.
Chelsea v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
Peacock Premium
Peacock added another layer of $. Used to get the games on peacock bc I use Comcast for internet. Now I need to pay extra. Cant stand Comcast. Seems like double the number of games on peacock now too.
Quote from: MinnyRed on August 12, 2023, 04:15:00 pm
Peacock added another layer of $. Used to get the games on peacock bc I use Comcast for internet. Now I need to pay extra. Cant stand Comcast. Seems like double the number of games on peacock now too.

Noticed this this morning as well, have to pay to watch on Pea Cock.

4Pool is good on workarounds and bargain deals, so let's give him a chance... ;D
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 12, 2023, 05:05:06 pm
Noticed this this morning as well, have to pay to watch on Pea Cock.

4Pool is good on workarounds and bargain deals, so let's give him a chance... ;D


Errr...do you only come in here once a month?  :P

Not sure if the code still works.


Quote from: 4pool on June 10, 2023
If you don't have Peacock or your cable provider has sent you a notice that it is no longer "free" with your plan and they will charge you $2.99 per month, as with a friend of mine..

Peacock is offering $19.99 for a year, then $39.99 after.
Use code SUMMEROFPEACOCK

Go to their website to check it out.

You can also use the offer if you have a standard subscription to get another year at $19.99. If you have Peacock Premium or Premium Plus, you can't use the offer.
Saturday August 19th
Liverpool v Bournemouth
10:00 Am Eastern
USA Network, Telemundo
Sunday August 27th
Newcastle v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
USA Network, Telemundo
Sunday September 3rd
Liverpool v Aston Villa
9:00 Am Eastern
USA Network, Telemundo
For those bored tomorrow, Friday Sept. 1st.

Peacock TV will have continuous transfer coverage. I think it starts noon Eastern.
International Break

Saturday Sept. 16th
Wolverhampton v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
USA Network, Telemundo
Its been a while since we were in the Europa League.  Which US streaming provider will pick up our game next week?
