Peacock added another layer of $. Used to get the games on peacock bc I use Comcast for internet. Now I need to pay extra. Cant stand Comcast. Seems like double the number of games on peacock now too.
Noticed this this morning as well, have to pay to watch on Pea Cock.4Pool is good on workarounds and bargain deals, so let's give him a chance...
If you don't have Peacock or your cable provider has sent you a notice that it is no longer "free" with your plan and they will charge you $2.99 per month, as with a friend of mine..Peacock is offering $19.99 for a year, then $39.99 after.Use code SUMMEROFPEACOCKGo to their website to check it out.You can also use the offer if you have a standard subscription to get another year at $19.99. If you have Peacock Premium or Premium Plus, you can't use the offer.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]