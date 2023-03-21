Liverpool Legends match
Saturday March 25th
Liverpool v Celtic
11:00 Am Eastern
Supporters can also watch the match live via the club's official Facebook and YouTube channels, while existing subscribers can also tune in on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.
Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld.
Defenders: Fabio Aurelio, Sami Hyypia, Ragnar Klavan, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Martin Skrtel, Gregory Vignal.
Midfielders: Charlie Adam, Salif Diao, Steven Gerrard, Mark Gonzalez, Gary McAllister, Steve McManaman, Albert Riera, Momo Sissoko.
Forwards: Djibril Cisse, Luis Garcia, Robbie Keane, Dirk Kuyt.
Management: Sir Kenny Dalglish, John Aldridge, John Barnes, Ian Rush.