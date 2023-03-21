« previous next »
March 21, 2023, 02:10:28 pm
Quote from: quasimodo on March 21, 2023, 01:03:47 pm
I have a note on my Comcast/Xfinity bill that from June 23rd Peacock Premium will no longer be free in my package. $2.99 a month for 12 months at that point IF I subscribe by late August. Presumably it'll cost more after that.

If you want to subscribe to Peacock, it's $49.99 per year.
Premium, no commercials, is more.

So, you're getting a bit better deal for a year. You know it will probably go up after that year, when you'll need to compare plans again.
March 21, 2023, 02:12:45 pm
Honestly Peacock is the worst streaming service I have. If it didn't have the premier league I wouldn't have it.
March 22, 2023, 05:10:21 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March 21, 2023, 02:12:45 pm
Honestly Peacock is the worst streaming service I have. If it didn't have the premier league I wouldn't have it.
That's the thing. I only have it to see Liverpool games. Not interested in any other team or any other content.
Today at 01:17:29 am
Quote from: 4pool on March 16, 2023, 12:24:08 am
No football for us this weekend as we would have played Fulham but they are involved in the FA Cup.

Saturday April 1st
Man City v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
Peacock TV


Update of channel.
Today at 01:40:41 am
Quote from: 4pool on March 20, 2023, 06:03:32 pm
Liverpool Legends match

Saturday March 25th
Liverpool v Celtic
11:00 Am Eastern

Supporters can also watch the match live via the club's official Facebook and YouTube channels, while existing subscribers can also tune in on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld.

Defenders: Fabio Aurelio, Sami Hyypia, Ragnar Klavan, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Martin Skrtel, Gregory Vignal.

Midfielders: Charlie Adam, Salif Diao, Steven Gerrard, Mark Gonzalez, Gary McAllister, Steve McManaman, Albert Riera, Momo Sissoko.

Forwards: Djibril Cisse, Luis Garcia, Robbie Keane, Dirk Kuyt.

Management: Sir Kenny Dalglish, John Aldridge, John Barnes, Ian Rush.
