Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
FAO: US Reds----tv info
Print
Author
Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info (Read 712140 times)
4pool
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
«
Reply #7200 on:
November 9, 2022, 10:12:25 pm
Saturday Nov. 12th
Liverpool v Southampton
10:00 Am Eastern
USA Network
4pool
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
«
Reply #7201 on:
November 12, 2022, 05:04:57 pm
Date and time TBD.
Dec 20th-22nd
Man City v Liverpool
ESPN+
4pool
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
«
Reply #7202 on:
November 15, 2022, 01:44:29 am
Thursday December 22nd
Man City v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
ESPN Plus
4pool
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
«
Reply #7203 on:
Today
at 01:05:59 am »
Reds friendlies against Olympique Lyonnais (December 11) and AC Milan (December 16) in Dubai to be shown live on LFCTV GO.
