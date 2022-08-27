Cant you also start from the beginning also when it played
Not last I checked, which is the point - have to wait until the match is over + like an hour for them to get the replay up. If its on NBC/USA I can start from the beginning.
Better place to watch - Carraghers or 11th Street Bar?
Just saw this.11th Street is a small pub. You need to get there very early. I've watched a match there. Great atmosphere.
Im here. It's quiet. The teams malaise has caught up with the fans. Hah.
Out of interest, what was the 11th street bar like when the game got going.
Saturday Sept 24thLiverpool legends v Man Utd Legends10:00 Am EasternLFCTVGOAlso, Potentially on Youtube.
