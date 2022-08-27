« previous next »
Author Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info

MinnyRed

  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
August 27, 2022, 12:53:59 am
Quote from: RedG13 on August 27, 2022, 12:49:12 am
Cant you also start from the beginning also when it played

 Not last I checked, which is the point - have to wait until the match is over + like an hour for them to get the replay up. If its on NBC/USA I can start from the beginning.
Logged

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
August 27, 2022, 09:44:38 am
Quote from: MinnyRed on August 27, 2022, 12:53:59 am
Not last I checked, which is the point - have to wait until the match is over + like an hour for them to get the replay up. If its on NBC/USA I can start from the beginning.

Im pretty sure you can start from beginning with the live stream.
Logged

Angelius

  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
August 27, 2022, 03:48:26 pm
Yup can attest to this even today.
Logged

4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
August 27, 2022, 05:59:50 pm
Wednesday August 31st
Liverpool v Newcastle
3:00 Pm Eastern
USA Network
Logged


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
August 31, 2022, 10:15:28 pm
For those who want to see hype and hyperbole,

Tomorrow- Thursday - from noon to 7pm on Peacock premium you'll get Sky Sports and the final hours of the transfer deadline.

Don't look for us to do any business.
Logged


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
August 31, 2022, 10:17:20 pm
Saturday Sept. 3rd
Everton v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Logged


Boston always unofficial

  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
September 1, 2022, 06:02:09 pm
Just noticed the NBC PL mornings fanfest in Phili on sunday Oct 16th is full already.Not surprised seeing the games listed.
Logged

4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
September 3, 2022, 04:04:32 pm
Wednesday Sept. 7th
Napoli v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount Plus
Logged


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
September 7, 2022, 09:56:16 pm
Saturday Sept. 10th
Liverpool v Wolves
10:00 AM Eastern
USA Network
Logged


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
September 9, 2022, 06:58:40 pm
Provided UEFA do not postpone:

Tuesday Sept. 13th
Liverpool v Ajax
3:00 PM Eastern
Paramount Plus
Logged


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
September 13, 2022, 01:57:19 pm
Better place to watch - Carraghers or 11th Street Bar?
Logged

4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
September 13, 2022, 07:12:15 pm
Quote from: newterp on September 13, 2022, 01:57:19 pm
Better place to watch - Carraghers or 11th Street Bar?

Just saw this.

11th Street is a small pub. You need to get there very early. I've watched a match there. Great atmosphere.
Logged


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
September 13, 2022, 07:36:08 pm
Quote from: 4pool on September 13, 2022, 07:12:15 pm
Just saw this.

11th Street is a small pub. You need to get there very early. I've watched a match there. Great atmosphere.

Im here. It's quiet. The teams malaise has caught up with the fans. Hah.
Logged

afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
September 13, 2022, 07:57:31 pm
Quote from: newterp on September 13, 2022, 07:36:08 pm
Im here. It's quiet. The teams malaise has caught up with the fans. Hah.

Maybe word got round you were going to be there... ;)
Logged


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
September 13, 2022, 10:17:38 pm
Chelsea match off this weekend.

Then International break.

Saturday Oct. 1st
Liverpool v Brighton
10:00 Am Eastern
Peacock Premium ( not confirmed but highly likely. Will update if there is a change)
Logged


Boston always unofficial

  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
September 19, 2022, 06:17:48 pm
Sunday Sept 25th  1.45 eastern
Liverpool Women v Everton Women
live from Anfield
Paramount Plus
Logged

4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
September 20, 2022, 12:55:34 am
Saturday Sept 24th
Liverpool legends v Man Utd Legends
10:00 Am Eastern
LFCTVGO

Also, Potentially on Youtube.
Logged


AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Yesterday at 12:04:57 pm
Quote from: newterp on September 13, 2022, 07:36:08 pm
Im here. It's quiet. The teams malaise has caught up with the fans. Hah.

Out of interest, what was the 11th street bar like when the game got going.
Logged

newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Yesterday at 02:00:35 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 12:04:57 pm
Out of interest, what was the 11th street bar like when the game got going.

It was enjoyable for sure - especially with the outcome.

But not wall to wall packed. But then it was a workday as well.
Logged

4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Today at 01:26:02 am
Quote from: 4pool on September 20, 2022, 12:55:34 am
Saturday Sept 24th
Liverpool legends v Man Utd Legends
10:00 Am Eastern
LFCTVGO

Also, Potentially on Youtube.



Supporters can purchase a virtual ticket for £1.99 to stream the 3pm BST kick-off on Facebook Live, or subscribers can watch on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.
Logged

