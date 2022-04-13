« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info  (Read 672222 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7040 on: April 13, 2022, 12:20:24 am »
Quote from: quasimodo on April 12, 2022, 11:55:22 pm
Hopefully on one of the Spanish channels too. Much better commentary.
Atletico/City is on Univision
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,745
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7041 on: April 13, 2022, 01:50:05 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on April 13, 2022, 12:20:24 am
Atletico/City is on Univision

Of course it is, Spanish language channel...

Fuckity-fuck...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7042 on: April 13, 2022, 03:44:44 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on April 13, 2022, 12:20:24 am
Atletico/City is on Univision
We are on Gala (I think it's called that) - same as the first leg.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,723
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7043 on: April 13, 2022, 10:10:45 pm »
Saturday April 16th
Manchester City v Liverpool
10:30 Am Eastern
ESPN+
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7044 on: April 16, 2022, 08:57:31 am »
In NY for a few days. Any pub showing the FA Cup? Thanks in advance.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7045 on: April 16, 2022, 01:02:42 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on April 16, 2022, 08:57:31 am
In NY for a few days. Any pub showing the FA Cup? Thanks in advance.

Carraghers will be for sure as will the official Liverpool pub at 11th Street.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,723
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7046 on: April 16, 2022, 01:04:16 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on April 16, 2022, 08:57:31 am
In NY for a few days. Any pub showing the FA Cup? Thanks in advance.

Find us in the 11th St. Bar, E Village between A&B Ave, Nearest subway 14th St & 1st Ave (L train). For further information please visit our website.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7047 on: April 16, 2022, 02:02:34 pm »
Thank you!
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline NYCRedsFan

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
  • Destination - Anfield, (postponed)
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7048 on: April 16, 2022, 02:16:34 pm »
From the LFCNY Twitter feed:

LFCNY
@LFCNY
For The FA Cup City match,  LFCNY will not be doing member signups at the
@11thStBar
.  We open to members at 9, general public at 9:30.  The member open time does NOT include plus ones.
Logged
Not your typical OOT. Do-er of good deeds.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,723
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7049 on: April 16, 2022, 05:36:11 pm »
Tuesday April 19th
Liverpool v Manchester United
3:00 Pm Eastern
USA Network
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,723
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7050 on: April 19, 2022, 10:14:40 pm »
Sunday April 24th
Liverpool v Everton
11:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7051 on: April 22, 2022, 05:32:08 pm »
If a pub doesn't have/show espn plus games would it be a pain in ass/hassle to get it for the cup final? I've never watched a streamed game at a bar so no clue what it involves.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,827
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7052 on: April 22, 2022, 06:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 22, 2022, 05:32:08 pm
If a pub doesn't have/show espn plus games would it be a pain in ass/hassle to get it for the cup final? I've never watched a streamed game at a bar so no clue what it involves.

In theory, no. A $20 Chromecast dongle is really all you need along with wifi.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,723
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7053 on: April 23, 2022, 12:33:42 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 22, 2022, 05:32:08 pm
If a pub doesn't have/show espn plus games would it be a pain in ass/hassle to get it for the cup final? I've never watched a streamed game at a bar so no clue what it involves.

Pubs should have it.

But It's $6.99 for a month of ESPN +.

If you sign up for the month, I think you'll also get the promotion Playoffs and Finals of the Championship.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7054 on: April 23, 2022, 04:14:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on April 23, 2022, 12:33:42 am
Pubs should have it.

But It's $6.99 for a month of ESPN +.

If you sign up for the month, I think you'll also get the promotion Playoffs and Finals of the Championship.
 

The pub i used to watch games in "the before times"never did the streaming stuff and they got got some big soccer watching numbers so i figured there must be some kinda grief to get it up and running.Anyways i think i've jumped in to quickly with this being social lark and will just watch at home.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,723
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7055 on: April 24, 2022, 08:24:21 pm »
Wednesday April 27th
Liverpool v Villarreal
3:00 Pm Eastern
CBS and Univision
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,723
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7056 on: April 25, 2022, 03:23:15 pm »
Should have added, if you are away from a tv, you can stream the match on Paramount +.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Never Forget
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7057 on: April 25, 2022, 05:15:48 pm »
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,723
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7058 on: April 25, 2022, 05:22:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April 25, 2022, 05:15:48 pm
Friendlies played in the US this summer.

Sadly no Liverpool.

https://worldsoccertalk.com/schedule-of-soccer-friendlies-in-us-this-summer/?fbclid=IwAR2MzZ7vayOdRN1sX-mwUtMAewExBIzkpx5fwCJiOrURAZdJUN1hBYOmwxg

2023 baring another pandemic.

The club will go back to alternating between Australasia one summer, America the next.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Never Forget
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7059 on: April 25, 2022, 06:27:35 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on April 25, 2022, 05:22:10 pm
2023 baring another pandemic.

The club will go back to alternating between Australasia one summer, America the next.

I'm amazed Chelsea can even schedule it given that US is a party to sanctions also. How do they get away with selling tickets here.

EDIT. just googled it. Games will only go ahead if the club is sold.
« Last Edit: April 25, 2022, 07:23:48 pm by AndyInVA »
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,723
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7060 on: April 27, 2022, 10:09:39 pm »
Saturday April 30th
Newcastle v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,723
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7061 on: April 30, 2022, 02:41:12 pm »
Tuesday May 3rd
Villarreal v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
CBS, Univision, Paramount +
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7062 on: Yesterday at 02:16:24 am »
Is it on CBS? People are saying that they cant find it on their guides.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7063 on: Yesterday at 02:32:24 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:16:24 am
Is it on CBS? People are saying that they cant find it on their guides.
It not CBS for me. Univision is showing it though
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,723
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7064 on: Yesterday at 03:26:06 am »
It's not on my Tuesday tv listings for CBS either. Didn't know if that was a mistake. RM v City does show on the tv guide for Wednesday on CBS.

Univision does list our match and City match as live.

Paramount + will have both matches on.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,976
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7065 on: Yesterday at 12:14:35 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:26:06 am
It's not on my Tuesday tv listings for CBS either. Didn't know if that was a mistake. RM v City does show on the tv guide for Wednesday on CBS.

Univision does list our match and City match as live.

Paramount + will have both matches on.

yep - same for me.

(I have paramount anyway - just hate the delay).
Logged

Offline quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7066 on: Today at 03:18:22 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:26:06 am
It's not on my Tuesday tv listings for CBS either. Didn't know if that was a mistake. RM v City does show on the tv guide for Wednesday on CBS.

Univision does list our match and City match as live.

Paramount + will have both matches on.

Univision is fine for me. Saves listening to Clive Tyldesley go on about 1999.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7067 on: Today at 03:19:15 am »
Quote from: quasimodo on Today at 03:18:22 am
Univision is fine for me. Saves listening to Clive Tyldesley go on about 1999.
Andres Cantor is a great PBP guy too.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,745
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7068 on: Today at 03:22:58 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:19:15 am
Andres Cantor is a great PBP guy too.

Claro...

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,723
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7069 on: Today at 03:39:53 am »
Personally, I prefer Paramount + or ESPN+.

As i've mentioned before I sync the LFC commentary of Steve Hunter and LFC ex-player. ( free btw)

To do that I need to pause the video to about 2 seconds ahead of LFCTV.

Can't do that with CBS, Univision, or Peacock. (I get CBS and Univsion over the air not via cable or satellite.)

The real benefit is when the match is at Anfield because they don't mute down the songs nearly as much as the tv broadcasters do. And they let YNWA be sung without talking over it or going to commercial.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:28 am by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Up
« previous next »
 