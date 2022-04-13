Personally, I prefer Paramount + or ESPN+.



As i've mentioned before I sync the LFC commentary of Steve Hunter and LFC ex-player. ( free btw)



To do that I need to pause the video to about 2 seconds ahead of LFCTV.



Can't do that with CBS, Univision, or Peacock. (I get CBS and Univsion over the air not via cable or satellite.)



The real benefit is when the match is at Anfield because they don't mute down the songs nearly as much as the tv broadcasters do. And they let YNWA be sung without talking over it or going to commercial.