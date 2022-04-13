Hopefully on one of the Spanish channels too. Much better commentary.
Atletico/City is on Univision
In NY for a few days. Any pub showing the FA Cup? Thanks in advance.
If a pub doesn't have/show espn plus games would it be a pain in ass/hassle to get it for the cup final? I've never watched a streamed game at a bar so no clue what it involves.
Pubs should have it.But It's $6.99 for a month of ESPN +. If you sign up for the month, I think you'll also get the promotion Playoffs and Finals of the Championship.
Friendlies played in the US this summer. Sadly no Liverpool. https://worldsoccertalk.com/schedule-of-soccer-friendlies-in-us-this-summer/?fbclid=IwAR2MzZ7vayOdRN1sX-mwUtMAewExBIzkpx5fwCJiOrURAZdJUN1hBYOmwxg
2023 baring another pandemic.The club will go back to alternating between Australasia one summer, America the next.
Is it on CBS? People are saying that they cant find it on their guides.
