FAO: US Reds----tv info

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 13, 2022, 12:20:24 am
Quote from: quasimodo on April 12, 2022, 11:55:22 pm
Hopefully on one of the Spanish channels too. Much better commentary.
Atletico/City is on Univision
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 13, 2022, 01:50:05 am
Quote from: RedG13 on April 13, 2022, 12:20:24 am
Atletico/City is on Univision

Of course it is, Spanish language channel...

Fuckity-fuck...
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 13, 2022, 03:44:44 am
Quote from: RedG13 on April 13, 2022, 12:20:24 am
Atletico/City is on Univision
We are on Gala (I think it's called that) - same as the first leg.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 13, 2022, 10:10:45 pm
Saturday April 16th
Manchester City v Liverpool
10:30 Am Eastern
ESPN+
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 16, 2022, 08:57:31 am
In NY for a few days. Any pub showing the FA Cup? Thanks in advance.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 16, 2022, 01:02:42 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on April 16, 2022, 08:57:31 am
In NY for a few days. Any pub showing the FA Cup? Thanks in advance.

Carraghers will be for sure as will the official Liverpool pub at 11th Street.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 16, 2022, 01:04:16 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on April 16, 2022, 08:57:31 am
In NY for a few days. Any pub showing the FA Cup? Thanks in advance.

Find us in the 11th St. Bar, E Village between A&B Ave, Nearest subway 14th St & 1st Ave (L train). For further information please visit our website.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 16, 2022, 02:02:34 pm
Thank you!
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 16, 2022, 02:16:34 pm
From the LFCNY Twitter feed:

LFCNY
@LFCNY
For The FA Cup City match,  LFCNY will not be doing member signups at the
@11thStBar
.  We open to members at 9, general public at 9:30.  The member open time does NOT include plus ones.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 16, 2022, 05:36:11 pm
Tuesday April 19th
Liverpool v Manchester United
3:00 Pm Eastern
USA Network
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 19, 2022, 10:14:40 pm
Sunday April 24th
Liverpool v Everton
11:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 22, 2022, 05:32:08 pm
If a pub doesn't have/show espn plus games would it be a pain in ass/hassle to get it for the cup final? I've never watched a streamed game at a bar so no clue what it involves.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 22, 2022, 06:10:00 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 22, 2022, 05:32:08 pm
If a pub doesn't have/show espn plus games would it be a pain in ass/hassle to get it for the cup final? I've never watched a streamed game at a bar so no clue what it involves.

In theory, no. A $20 Chromecast dongle is really all you need along with wifi.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 23, 2022, 12:33:42 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 22, 2022, 05:32:08 pm
If a pub doesn't have/show espn plus games would it be a pain in ass/hassle to get it for the cup final? I've never watched a streamed game at a bar so no clue what it involves.

Pubs should have it.

But It's $6.99 for a month of ESPN +.

If you sign up for the month, I think you'll also get the promotion Playoffs and Finals of the Championship.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 23, 2022, 04:14:42 pm
Quote from: 4pool on April 23, 2022, 12:33:42 am
Pubs should have it.

But It's $6.99 for a month of ESPN +.

If you sign up for the month, I think you'll also get the promotion Playoffs and Finals of the Championship.
 

The pub i used to watch games in "the before times"never did the streaming stuff and they got got some big soccer watching numbers so i figured there must be some kinda grief to get it up and running.Anyways i think i've jumped in to quickly with this being social lark and will just watch at home.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 24, 2022, 08:24:21 pm
Wednesday April 27th
Liverpool v Villarreal
3:00 Pm Eastern
CBS and Univision
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 25, 2022, 03:23:15 pm
Should have added, if you are away from a tv, you can stream the match on Paramount +.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 25, 2022, 05:15:48 pm
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 25, 2022, 05:22:10 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on April 25, 2022, 05:15:48 pm
Friendlies played in the US this summer.

Sadly no Liverpool.

https://worldsoccertalk.com/schedule-of-soccer-friendlies-in-us-this-summer/?fbclid=IwAR2MzZ7vayOdRN1sX-mwUtMAewExBIzkpx5fwCJiOrURAZdJUN1hBYOmwxg

2023 baring another pandemic.

The club will go back to alternating between Australasia one summer, America the next.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 25, 2022, 06:27:35 pm
Quote from: 4pool on April 25, 2022, 05:22:10 pm
2023 baring another pandemic.

The club will go back to alternating between Australasia one summer, America the next.

I'm amazed Chelsea can even schedule it given that US is a party to sanctions also. How do they get away with selling tickets here.

EDIT. just googled it. Games will only go ahead if the club is sold.
« Last Edit: April 25, 2022, 07:23:48 pm by AndyInVA »
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 27, 2022, 10:09:39 pm
Saturday April 30th
Newcastle v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 30, 2022, 02:41:12 pm
Tuesday May 3rd
Villarreal v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
CBS, Univision, Paramount +
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Today at 02:16:24 am
Is it on CBS? People are saying that they cant find it on their guides.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Today at 02:32:24 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:16:24 am
Is it on CBS? People are saying that they cant find it on their guides.
It not CBS for me. Univision is showing it though
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Today at 03:26:06 am
It's not on my Tuesday tv listings for CBS either. Didn't know if that was a mistake. RM v City does show on the tv guide for Wednesday on CBS.

Univision does list our match and City match as live.

Paramount + will have both matches on.
