Not Liverpool or PL related but big news for us for next season.



https://worldsoccertalk.com/2021/05/11/espn-expected-to-announce-laliga-rights-acquisition-this-week-say-sources/



Personally, not that arsed over a three team league in Spain. Messi on his last legs. Real Madrid a spent force that can't spend. And Atletico who love to win 1-0 with Simeone.Did read to the end of the article:The U.S. rights to the English Premier League will be coming up for bidding in the next few months. CBS Sports, ESPN and other broadcasters are expected to battle for the rights along with incumbent NBC Sports.And of course it's fish on with us suckers who follow our team to be charged extra for streaming..oh well.In the streaming wars between the major media giants (Disney/ESPN+, NBCUniversal/Peacock, ViacomCBS/Paramount+), the race is on to try to acquire the rights to the available major soccer leagues and competitions. Both NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS have publicly shared how soccer has played a key role in generating many of the new signups to their streaming services. NBCUniversals CEO credited the Premier League as the number one driver of subscriptions and engagement to Peacock Premium before The Office moved to Peacock. And over at Paramount+, the Champions League has been the main driver of new subscribers outside of the NFL.