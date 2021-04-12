« previous next »
FAO: US Reds----tv info

Quote from: afc turkish on April 12, 2021, 07:58:17 pm
Game is also on TUDN; along with others in this thread, I tend to prefer commentary in Spanish to the dreck that passes for such an CBS...

What's funny though is I think the CBS studio show is pretty good.  Think most UK viewers would be surprised how different Cara is on this, Roberto Martinez has always been good on TV and Micah isn't so bad that he ruins it.  He's got a decent sense of humor at least.  Their EL stuff is excellent in my opinion with Poyet and Honigstein.
Monday April 19th
Leeds v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
NBCSN
Saturday April 24th
Liverpool v Newcastle United
7:30 Am Eastern
Peacock tv
Sunday May 2nd.
Man Utd v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
NBCSN
Late news..

Right now live on ESPN+ is the Liverpool U18's v Arsenal U18's in the Youth FA Cup Quarter Finals.
Saturday May 8th.
Liverpool v Southampton
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock Tv
A heads up if you're interested:

Wednesday May 12th
Ipswich Town U18's v Liverpool U18's
1:00 Pm Eastern
ESPN+
FA Youth Cup Semi Final


The winner will face the winner between Aston Villa or West Bromwich Albion in the final.
Thursday May 13th
Man Utd v Liverpool
3:15 Pm Eastern
NBCSN
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on May 12, 2021, 02:31:25 am
Not Liverpool or PL related but big news for us for next season.

https://worldsoccertalk.com/2021/05/11/espn-expected-to-announce-laliga-rights-acquisition-this-week-say-sources/

Personally, not that arsed over a three team league in Spain. Messi on his last legs. Real Madrid a spent force that can't spend. And Atletico who love to win 1-0 with Simeone.

Did read to the end of the article:

The U.S. rights to the English Premier League will be coming up for bidding in the next few months. CBS Sports, ESPN and other broadcasters are expected to battle for the rights along with incumbent NBC Sports.

And of course it's fish on with us suckers who follow our team to be charged extra for streaming..oh well.
In the streaming wars between the major media giants (Disney/ESPN+, NBCUniversal/Peacock, ViacomCBS/Paramount+), the race is on to try to acquire the rights to the available major soccer leagues and competitions. Both NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS have publicly shared how soccer has played a key role in generating many of the new signups to their streaming services. NBCUniversals CEO credited the Premier League as the number one driver of subscriptions and engagement to Peacock Premium before The Office moved to Peacock. And over at Paramount+, the Champions League has been the main driver of new subscribers outside of the NFL.
« Last Edit: May 12, 2021, 02:59:12 am by 4pool »
Quote from: 4pool on May 12, 2021, 02:56:30 am
Personally, not that arsed over a three team league in Spain. Messi on his last legs. Real Madrid a spent force that can't spend. And Atletico who love to win 1-0 with Simeone.

Did read to the end of the article:

The U.S. rights to the English Premier League will be coming up for bidding in the next few months. CBS Sports, ESPN and other broadcasters are expected to battle for the rights along with incumbent NBC Sports.

And of course it's fish on with us suckers who follow our team to be charged extra for streaming..oh well.
In the streaming wars between the major media giants (Disney/ESPN+, NBCUniversal/Peacock, ViacomCBS/Paramount+), the race is on to try to acquire the rights to the available major soccer leagues and competitions. Both NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS have publicly shared how soccer has played a key role in generating many of the new signups to their streaming services. NBCUniversals CEO credited the Premier League as the number one driver of subscriptions and engagement to Peacock Premium before The Office moved to Peacock. And over at Paramount+, the Champions League has been the main driver of new subscribers outside of the NFL.

Yes, I noticed the end of that article as well.  I'm really hoping that CBS gets the rights to the Premier League and puts the games on Paramount+.  That gets rid of one subscription needed to watch Liverpool play and I think CBS has done a great job with the Champions League.  If they don't get it I'm hoping for ESPN since I'll likely get ESPN+ anyway to watch La Liga. 
Quote from: 4pool on May 12, 2021, 02:56:30 am
And over at Paramount+, the Champions League has been the main driver of new subscribers outside of the NFL.[/i]

My Paramount subscription lasted one month. As soon as we were dumped out of the CL. I found other programs were unwatchable due to getting used to no adverts on Netflix or Amazon and being able to fast forward through them on YoutubeTV. I dont even watch anything else on Peacock except Premier League.
Sunday May 16th
West Brom v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
NBCSN
Wednesday May 19th
Burnley v Liverpool
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock Tv.
Quote from: 4pool on May 16, 2021, 06:43:21 pm
Wednesday May 19th
Burnley v Liverpool
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock Tv.

Switched to NBCSN.   :wave
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on May 12, 2021, 12:42:19 pm
Yes, I noticed the end of that article as well.  I'm really hoping that CBS gets the rights to the Premier League and puts the games on Paramount+.  That gets rid of one subscription needed to watch Liverpool play and I think CBS has done a great job with the Champions League.  If they don't get it I'm hoping for ESPN since I'll likely get ESPN+ anyway to watch La Liga.

NBC Sports Network is shutting down at the end of this calendar year, so it would be strange if they won the Premier League rights again. Unless the shit c*nts were planning to put one game on NBC on Saturdays (like now) and everything else on f***ing Peacock. ESPN recently got half of the rights to the NHL, so if we have to get a subscription to something for Liverpool it would be nice to have it on something that is also useful for another sport.
