Today is the day CBS All Access becomes Paramount Plus.



So you'll need to update your various devices.



For Firestick, go to your search function. Type Paramount and you'll see Paramount plus. Choose that. Then make sure you click on the light blue Paramount plus Ap, there is one from Amazon as well, that ain't it.. From there just re-log in and you're good to go. You might also restart your firestick go to Settings: then My Fire Tv: Then restart.