« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info  (Read 591829 times)

Online Beninger

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,898
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6720 on: February 19, 2021, 07:16:01 pm »
I appreciate having it in here. Thanks
Logged
* * * * * *

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,104
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6721 on: February 19, 2021, 07:17:04 pm »
Wish this was back in the General sports thread.

Just kidding ;)

Thanks
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,696
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6722 on: February 19, 2021, 07:23:25 pm »
Was I the only one that messaged John? :D

(Thanks for moving it back - really appreciate it).
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,071
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6723 on: February 19, 2021, 08:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on February 19, 2021, 07:17:04 pm
Wish this was back in the General sports thread.

Just kidding ;)

Thanks

Okay, that was funny...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,071
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6724 on: February 19, 2021, 08:40:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February 19, 2021, 07:23:25 pm
Was I the only one that messaged John? :D

(Thanks for moving it back - really appreciate it).

If that had been the case, the thread would have been moved to the super-secret Al & Fordy forum...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline MinnyRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6725 on: February 19, 2021, 09:04:50 pm »
Glad its back. Thanks 4pool and others.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,923
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6726 on: February 20, 2021, 12:55:18 pm »
Glad to see this is back on the main page. 
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,965
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6727 on: February 20, 2021, 08:54:22 pm »
Sunday Feb. 28th
Sheffield United v Liverpool
2:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,473
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6728 on: February 21, 2021, 12:43:29 am »
Thank you for putting this back on the main page.

Although with the form were in, maybe I regret being so vociferous about wanting to watch us.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,923
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6729 on: February 23, 2021, 11:55:31 am »
Quote from: 4pool on February 20, 2021, 08:54:22 pm
Sunday Feb. 28th
Sheffield United v Liverpool
2:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv

These fuckers put us on Peacock once a month just so we have to keep the stupid subscription to the service. 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,923
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6730 on: February 25, 2021, 12:36:52 pm »
FYI - CBS All Access, soon to become Paramount +, has acquired the rights to some USMNT and USWNT World Cup Qualifiers, the Argentine Primera Division, Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, and more then 200 games from CONCACAF.  They already obviously have Champions League and Europa League games as well as NWSL games. 

http://worldsoccertalk.com/2021/02/24/paramount-adds-usmnt-and-uswnt-world-cup-qualifiers-plus-brasileirao-and-argentine-league/
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,387
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6731 on: February 25, 2021, 01:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on February 23, 2021, 11:55:31 am
These fuckers put us on Peacock once a month just so we have to keep the stupid subscription to the service.

They fucking suck so hard.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,473
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6732 on: February 25, 2021, 11:44:00 pm »
Peacock became a no-brainer for me once The Office and Parks and Rec switched from Netflix to Peacock. But I can absolutely see how someone with little to no interest in those shows (or any of NBC's offerings) would be pretty upset with them.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,387
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6733 on: February 26, 2021, 03:57:38 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February 25, 2021, 11:44:00 pm
Peacock became a no-brainer for me once The Office and Parks and Rec switched from Netflix to Peacock. But I can absolutely see how someone with little to no interest in those shows (or any of NBC's offerings) would be pretty upset with them.

My problem is that I live outside the city, and while satellite TV is perfectly fine, satellite internet is dogshit, making streaming extremely difficult when not impossible.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,965
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6734 on: Yesterday at 09:08:04 pm »
Thursday March 4th
Liverpool v Chelsea
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacocktv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,387
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6735 on: Today at 04:02:23 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:08:04 pm
Thursday March 4th
Liverpool v Chelsea
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacocktv

Fuck my life.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Up
« previous next »
 