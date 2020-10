Does anyone know if Peacock works through a web browser on a Fire TV (or Roku)? I only have a FireTV and there is no app there yet (just yet another Comcast annoyance this season!) I tried last season with the Silk browser and it streamed Peacock shows just fine, but when they game started, it switched to an error message like "you need to stream it on a desktop browser" or some such. My laptop is tiny so if I have to pay for Peacock I'd much prefer to watch it on my TV!