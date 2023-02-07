« previous next »
Fawlty Towers

Re: Fawlty Towers
February 7, 2023, 09:38:21 pm
Quote from: Sangria on February  7, 2023, 09:36:39 pm
Aren't they Currys nowadays?
;D

Spoiler
Fuck off   :P
[close]
Re: Fawlty Towers
February 7, 2023, 11:38:02 pm
Quote from: shabbyroad on July  4, 2007, 09:45:39 pm
is fire is fire is fire
One of my favourite scenes from the series

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlj0si3MBDI&list=WL&index=12&t=145s&ab_channel=Fawlty%27sVault

Absolutely love the reaction of major on 2:10 when Fawlty first mentions fire, really doesn't give a fuck ;D
Re: Fawlty Towers
February 7, 2023, 11:41:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February  7, 2023, 07:52:09 pm
He should leave this alone. What made it brilliant won't be allowed today. You can't insult the Germans, batter a waiter with a fake spanish accent, give your wife shit, get shit back off the wife and generally abuse the fuck out of everyone.

I can't see it working without the original cast
Basil Fawlty will make one joke about a waiter from Barcelona and the snowflakes will call for the show to be cancelled
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 07:29:59 am
Quote from: rob1966 on February  7, 2023, 07:52:09 pm
He should leave this alone. What made it brilliant won't be allowed today. You can't insult the Germans, batter a waiter with a fake spanish accent, give your wife shit, get shit back off the wife and generally abuse the fuck out of everyone.

I can't see it working without the original cast

Quote from: I've been a good boy on February  7, 2023, 11:41:19 pm
Basil Fawlty will make one joke about a waiter from Barcelona and the snowflakes will call for the show to be cancelled

Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:02:46 am
Your not allowed to say snowflakes anymore.  Its frowned upon by the snowfl.....   ooops

on some of the freeview channels they have a type of disclaimer before showing some of the old repeats - something like 'this show reflects some of the attitudes of when it was made blah blah' something along those lines

but they still broadcast some of the near-racist near-sexist language and have men gawping at women's breasts slobbering lines like 'you don't get many of them to the pound'

what are you watching liverbloke i hear you ask - channel flipping is my answer  :wave

my point is couldn't 'we' do this now and allow the viewer to make that decision that they might be offended and leave it up to them and not the state whether to watch?

and isn't the inbetweeners still broadcast and mainly on yoof channels?

considering that tv series sexualises girls and degrades gay people - all done for laughs (though not for me) - is there a warning beforehand?

mind you, if there was a warning before a programme that it was going to contain passive racism, sexism, passive misogyny, homophobia and coercive violence then i don't think i'd tune in

though many of these throwaway 'man kills woman' dramas contain many of those traits

so getting back to fawlty, i think they'd just water it down and be more clever with the writing
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 07:33:53 am
Leave it alone. It's a classic and any follow-up will be piss weak and shaped by a whole bunch of lawyers worrying about what they can make without offending a million people.
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 07:38:50 am
The gammon twat probably has another divorce to pay for.
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 09:41:19 am
I'm still waiting for the reboot of "On the Buses"

Starring...

Gemma Arterton as Olive and Hugh Bonneville as Stan.
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 09:44:14 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:41:19 am
I'm still waiting for the reboot of "On the Buses"

Starring...

Gemma Arterton as Olive and Hugh Bonneville as Stan.

You are forgetting that if there is a remake to do and the original star/writer are still alive, they need a family member to shoehorn in to any old shit to keep the cash in the family
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 12:36:52 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 07:38:50 am
The gammon twat probably has another divorce to pay for.

Cleese once said there was no point remaking or rebooting Fawlty Towers as it couldn't live up to the original. Now, a decade or so later, he's in a win-win situation. It's either a worthy successor, or people hate it and he can go on his GB News show and complain again about being cancelled etc.

There's not many easier ways to rake in the cash today than getting on board the right-wing outrage machine and stoking the flames.
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 12:41:22 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:41:19 am
I'm still waiting for the reboot of "On the Buses"

Starring...

Gemma Arterton as Olive and Hugh Bonneville as Stan.

The TV movie spin off about recruiting women bus drivers should be required viewing in any sort of 'gender studies' course. If anyone defends that with "it's all just harmless fun that you wouldn't get away with nowadays thanks to the woke PC brigade" then they're off the deep end.
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 12:45:46 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:41:22 pm
The TV movie spin off about recruiting women bus drivers should be required viewing in any sort of 'gender studies' course. If anyone defends that with "it's all just harmless fun that you wouldn't get away with nowadays thanks to the woke PC brigade" then they're off the deep end.

haha yeah its jaw dropping. 

Even to this day I will still watch it if it sneaks on TV.  Still cant help but laugh at Olive eating a jar of pickled onions in bed and Blakey getting chased by a lion. :)
 
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 01:23:56 pm
What are the odds it's even better and funnier than the original? More or less than winning tonight's lottery draw?
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 02:09:28 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:36:52 pm
Cleese once said there was no point remaking or rebooting Fawlty Towers as it couldn't live up to the original. Now, a decade or so later, he's in a win-win situation. It's either a worthy successor, or people hate it and he can go on his GB News show and complain again about being cancelled etc.

There's not many easier ways to rake in the cash today than getting on board the right-wing outrage machine and stoking the flames.
I thought John Cleese hates the Tories, I seem to recall him being a paid up member of the Lib Dems and used to do Party Political Broadcasts for them
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 02:11:25 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:23:56 pm
What are the odds it's even better and funnier than the original? More or less than winning tonight's lottery draw?
reboots are hardly ever better than the original so it's unlikely to be, I'll definitely watch it though out of curiosity if it does get made
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 02:56:52 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:09:28 pm
I thought John Cleese hates the Tories, I seem to recall him being a paid up member of the Lib Dems and used to do Party Political Broadcasts for them

He did, back in the day. He's now a pro-Brexit gammon who whines about cancel culture in appearances on the very platform he's complaining about being cancelled from. He also has a new show this year on GB News in which:

"the comedy legend takes aim at the media elite who think they know better than ordinary Britons"

And to be fair, there are an increasing number on the Right who hate the Tories at the moment (Frottage's nutters etc). They just never seem to splinter the vote. Maybe next time?
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 03:07:48 pm
new episode titles just released:

the woke inspectors

the brexit party

starmer the rat



...you get the picture  :wave
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 03:18:37 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 02:56:52 pm
He did, back in the day. He's now a pro-Brexit gammon who whines about cancel culture in appearances on the very platform he's complaining about being cancelled from. He also has a new show this year on GB News in which:

"the comedy legend takes aim at the media elite who think they know better than ordinary Britons"

And to be fair, there are an increasing number on the Right who hate the Tories at the moment (Frottage's nutters etc). They just never seem to splinter the vote. Maybe next time?
I knew he was on GB News, didn't realise he'd gone full gammon though.
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 03:24:54 pm
It's funny seeing people complain about "snowflakes" while getting outraged about a reaction that hasn't actually happened.
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 03:55:47 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:09:28 pm
I thought John Cleese hates the Tories, I seem to recall him being a paid up member of the Lib Dems and used to do Party Political Broadcasts for them

The Liberal Democrats always get in bed with Tories eventually. Theyre masochists.
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 04:26:10 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:24:54 pm
It's funny seeing people complain about "snowflakes" while getting outraged about a reaction that hasn't actually happened.

These days you get arrested and thrown in jail if you say you're English.
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 05:17:06 pm
He's actually a member of the revived SDP
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 07:55:21 pm
Fairly sure like a lot of comedians he is left wing with a sceptical view on restrictions on free speech.
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 08:00:05 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 07:55:21 pm
Fairly sure like a lot of comedians he is left wing with a sceptical view on restrictions on free speech.

He's a right wing gammon who has a show on GB News. The man is a ****
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 08:01:01 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 08:00:05 pm
He's a right wing gammon who has a show on GB News. The man is a ****
He hates the tories, hes not right wing.
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 08:26:00 pm
Ahh I miss Garstonite
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 08:29:07 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 08:00:05 pm
He's a right wing gammon who has a show on GB News. The man is a ****

But arguably one of the greatest comedic influences to shape the face of comedy for generations to come.  All without a mother in law joke to be heard either.

I recently saw someone on here refer to Elvis Presley as the Robbie Williams of his day.

What the fuck next. Pele was no better than Carlton Cole?
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 08:49:57 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:17:06 pm
He's actually a member of the revived SDP

I had to look it up, but that would make him a member of a party that:

- Is Eurosceptic (in fact, they have an electoral pact with Reform, the renamed Brexit party)

- Wants to reduce foreign aid spending and use the cash to increase the size of the military

- Wants to reduce immigration (zero tolerance on illegals who get deported immediately)

- Wants to cap refugee intake at 20,000 "carefully vetted families with children"

- Supports "traditional" families

- Is transphobic

But I guess because they tack economically to the left a bit, they're probably alright.


Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:01:01 pm
He hates the tories, hes not right wing.

Is Richard Tice not right wing either?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64164535

Quote
Reform UK leader Richard Tice has said he is on a mission to ensure the Conservatives "never have a majority government again".

---

"I think the Tory Party... deserve to be smashed and destroyed given what they've done to the country," he told reporters.

---

But he added: "I genuinely think we are seeing the dying days of potentially the last majority Tory government in my lifetime. I am 58. And, frankly, that's what I hope for."



Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 08:55:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:01:01 pm
He hates the tories, hes not right wing.

You can be both.
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 08:56:12 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:55:23 pm
You can be both.
You cant, but he isnt.

He may be conservative (small c). But that doesnt mean right wing or Conservative
Re: Fawlty Towers
Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:49:57 pm
I had to look it up, but that would make him a member of a party that:

- Is Eurosceptic (in fact, they have an electoral pact with Reform, the renamed Brexit party)

- Wants to reduce foreign aid spending and use the cash to increase the size of the military

- Wants to reduce immigration (zero tolerance on illegals who get deported immediately)

- Wants to cap refugee intake at 20,000 "carefully vetted families with children"

- Supports "traditional" families

- Is transphobic

But I guess because they tack economically to the left a bit, they're probably alright.


Is Richard Tice not right wing either?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64164535



the greatest left wing leader the Labour Party ever had was Eurosceptic, many blame him for the leave vote coming to fruition, Tony Benn was Eurosceptic, Dennis Skinner too. I guess they must all be right wing gammons after all then.

Not entirely sure what politics has got to do with a revival of Fawlty Towers. If you don't want to watch it then don't
Re: Fawlty Towers
Today at 12:18:21 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:29:07 pm
But arguably one of the greatest comedic influences to shape the face of comedy for generations to come.  All without a mother in law joke to be heard either.

I recently saw someone on here refer to Elvis Presley as the Robbie Williams of his day.

What the fuck next. Pele was no better than Carlton Cole?

Or Nat King Cole...
Re: Fawlty Towers
Today at 06:28:13 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm
Not entirely sure what politics has got to do with a revival of Fawlty Towers.

I speculated on his rationale for making the show now, given that he'd previously said there was no point trying to do it as it couldn't match the original. There are loads of folk making huge amounts of money with content specifically designed for those who want to rail against the 'woke' etc. Cleese seemes to be one of them, and it doesn't really matter what sort of quality show he ends up with as it being negatively received gives him talking points for his forthcoming talk show where he can whinge about being cancelled some more.

Given Cleese's recent history and the synopsis of the reboot (The new series will explore how Cleeses over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world) I feel it's valid to mention the potential 'culture war' aspect to this project.

Then someone barged in here talking about his party affiliation and whether he hated members of another political party, so you'd probably be best blaming them for the divergence into politics.

Let me just check who that was...

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:09:28 pm
I thought John Cleese hates the Tories, I seem to recall him being a paid up member of the Lib Dems and used to do Party Political Broadcasts for them

As to the rest of your point, of course there are left wing Eurosceptics. But many of them are currently voting for right wing parties (see: The 'Red Wall' in 2019), so how they identify to themselves politically isn't all that useful if it leads to Tory governments.
Re: Fawlty Towers
Today at 07:26:47 am
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:49:57 pm
I had to look it up, but that would make him a member of a party that:

- Is Eurosceptic (in fact, they have an electoral pact with Reform, the renamed Brexit party)

- Wants to reduce foreign aid spending and use the cash to increase the size of the military

- Wants to reduce immigration (zero tolerance on illegals who get deported immediately)

- Wants to cap refugee intake at 20,000 "carefully vetted families with children"

- Supports "traditional" families

- Is transphobic

But I guess because they tack economically to the left a bit, they're probably alright.



He is also:

-  A big supporter of Amnesty International

-  A supporter of Barack Obama

- Someone who has regularly turned down honours from the royals and peerage

-  A massive critic of the Republicans, describing them as "the most cynical, most disgracefully immoral people I've ever come across in a Western civilisation".

- A critic of the Brexit debate including condemning the right for lies during their campaign

- A supporter of immigration in general with the caveat that he wants British culture to be preserved and to see immigrants integrated into society

His views are multifaceted and not particularly pigeonhole-able, as youd expect from someone who is quite clearly extremely intelligent, engaged in politics, reflective on societal issues and not afraid to speak their mind.

I dont agree with everything he sees but anyone just trying to label him a gammon, right wing and dismiss his output is probably not all that productive and suggests that you might see the world through a polarised view of allies and enemies rather than as a broad spectrum of opinions.
