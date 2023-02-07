Not entirely sure what politics has got to do with a revival of Fawlty Towers.



I thought John Cleese hates the Tories, I seem to recall him being a paid up member of the Lib Dems and used to do Party Political Broadcasts for them



I speculated on his rationale for making the show now, given that he'd previously said there was no point trying to do it as it couldn't match the original. There are loads of folk making huge amounts of money with content specifically designed for those who want to rail against the 'woke' etc. Cleese seemes to be one of them, and it doesn't really matter what sort of quality show he ends up with as it being negatively received gives him talking points for his forthcoming talk show where he can whinge about being cancelled some more.Given Cleese's recent history and the synopsis of the reboot (The new series will explore how Cleeses over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world) I feel it's valid to mention the potential 'culture war' aspect to this project.Then someone barged in here talking about his party affiliation and whether he hated members of another political party, so you'd probably be best blaming them for the divergence into politics.Let me just check who that was...As to the rest of your point, of course there are left wing Eurosceptics. But many of them are currently voting for right wing parties (see: The 'Red Wall' in 2019), so how they identify to themselves politically isn't all that useful if it leads to Tory governments.