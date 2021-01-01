He should leave this alone. What made it brilliant won't be allowed today. You can't insult the Germans, batter a waiter with a fake spanish accent, give your wife shit, get shit back off the wife and generally abuse the fuck out of everyone.



I can't see it working without the original cast



Basil Fawlty will make one joke about a waiter from Barcelona and the snowflakes will call for the show to be cancelled



Your not allowed to say snowflakes anymore. Its frowned upon by the snowfl..... ooops



on some of the freeview channels they have a type of disclaimer before showing some of the old repeats - something like 'this show reflects some of the attitudes of when it was made blah blah' something along those linesbut they still broadcast some of the near-racist near-sexist language and have men gawping at women's breasts slobbering lines like 'you don't get many of them to the pound'what are you watching liverbloke i hear you ask - channel flipping is my answermy point is couldn't 'we' do this now and allow the viewer to make that decision that they might be offended and leave it up to them and not the state whether to watch?and isn't the inbetweeners still broadcast and mainly on yoof channels?considering that tv series sexualises girls and degrades gay people - all done for laughs (though not for me) - is there a warning beforehand?mind you, if there was a warning before a programme that it was going to contain passive racism, sexism, passive misogyny, homophobia and coercive violence then i don't think i'd tune inthough many of these throwaway 'man kills woman' dramas contain many of those traitsso getting back to fawlty, i think they'd just water it down and be more clever with the writing