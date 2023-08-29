« previous next »
Author Topic: The Cyclist Thread  (Read 1910120 times)

Offline Claire.

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34680 on: August 29, 2023, 04:39:14 pm »
Yeah! I watched a video and that was the process, put them in the oven and that's where I know I'll fuck it up! Do you not think it's worth the hassle? I don't have flat feet or arch issues or anything. Going by the Bont sizing chart I don't need a wide fit, don't wear wide fit in normal shoes or anything.

The Bont ones didn't seem that expensive, the one's I've been looking at are £100, though I do like the all black ones for £140.

Haven't changed the type of socks, must be the insoles unless my feet have shrunk! ;D
Online redbyrdz

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34681 on: August 29, 2023, 05:20:27 pm »
Think you can repeat the molding process, so could try? The price seems ok, cycling stuff has gone expensive like everything else.
Offline Claire.

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34682 on: August 31, 2023, 12:10:43 pm »
I think I'm gonna get them, after measuring my feet and looking at the size of my current ones, mine now are a 43 but I'm right to the millimetre a 42.5.

I took the insoles out of my current ones and stood on it, there's clear space in front of my toes even with weight forward, what a dick I am.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34683 on: September 2, 2023, 09:03:31 am »
Its a lovely morning out here. Make cycling whilst the sun shines .  :wave
Offline Baby Huey

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34684 on: September 26, 2023, 08:49:18 pm »
When did not acknowledging other cyclists on the road become a thing? When I rode everyone let onto each other, I think I've been blanked more than acknowledged by other cyclists lately.
Offline stara

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34685 on: March 6, 2024, 02:15:50 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sDf3Lr8Mfcc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sDf3Lr8Mfcc</a>
Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34686 on: May 2, 2024, 05:25:31 pm »
Am I the only person who struggles to fit GP 5000 tyres. My hands are sore, really sore. I've fitted tubulars quicker than it's just taken me to fit two 28mm tyres.
Online redbyrdz

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34687 on: May 3, 2024, 08:38:49 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May  2, 2024, 05:25:31 pm
Am I the only person who struggles to fit GP 5000 tyres. My hands are sore, really sore. I've fitted tubulars quicker than it's just taken me to fit two 28mm tyres.

Theye are infamous for being hard to fit. The older version is even harder, I think a year or two ago they started to make them slightly wider.

It also depends on the rims - some tyres fit better with some rims than others. The size standards in manufacturing both rims and tyres are not really there.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34688 on: May 3, 2024, 05:02:03 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on May  3, 2024, 08:38:49 am
Theye are infamous for being hard to fit. The older version is even harder, I think a year or two ago they started to make them slightly wider.

It also depends on the rims - some tyres fit better with some rims than others. The size standards in manufacturing both rims and tyres are not really there.
I hate them. Well the fitting and removing of them. Once on they roll beautifully, especially the 32mm tyres.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34689 on: May 4, 2024, 02:43:29 pm »
Giro starts today. Vuelta  Femenina, stage 7 too. Tro Bro Leon tomorrow.

Today the Giro goes over Superga, in tribute to the Torino team that was lost in an airplane crash in 1949.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34690 on: May 4, 2024, 03:15:08 pm »
Tubeless tyres! Yikes.





Online redbyrdz

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34691 on: May 7, 2024, 05:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on May  4, 2024, 03:15:08 pm
Tubeless tyres! Yikes.







Why is there no sealant?


You can use inserts that make rolling a tyre off less likely. It's not usually a problem in itself though (on the road), it mostly only happens after a puncture, when the tyre has lost pressure.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34692 on: May 7, 2024, 08:46:10 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on May  7, 2024, 05:58:45 pm
Why is there no sealant?


You can use inserts that make rolling a tyre off less likely. It's not usually a problem in itself though (on the road), it mostly only happens after a puncture, when the tyre has lost pressure.
The sealant must be all over the road.  ;D I've seen those inserts. For you and I they make sense, for pro's, not going to be adding any weight to their bikes, are they.

I've just spent an hour wrestling with those 28mm tyres. I packed in the end and opened a new pair of 32  mm tyres. I've just ordered a new pair too. As big as 28mm looked, to my old 19mm riding eyes, they're nowhere as good as rolling on the 32's. My tourer didn't have 32mm tyres back then. I love all the tech advances that have happened since the mid 70's on. Clothing, frames wheels, groupsets, everything.
Online redbyrdz

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34693 on: May 12, 2024, 09:01:11 pm »
Ah, summer's over again! :lmao
Offline Baby Huey

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34694 on: August 9, 2024, 10:11:06 pm »
My body clock tells me it's 5 pm Eastern Time. ;D I'm in for a long night.

While I was away I looked after my youngest cousins daughter, I bought for a holiday for Ruari and Mairead, as a thank you and wedding anniversary gift. They ran out the door. ;D

So we went cycling on two old clunkers up to the reservoir. I ended up buying two bikes, Salsa Gravel bikes. It's the future, not garlic bread, gravel bikes.

It was great. Riding off-road on a road/mountain bike is real fun, especially when you're trying to keep up with a 13 year old girl.

I decided that I'd leave the bikes with Nuala, for her to carry on riding and for when I go back, and buy a new bike for when I got back. I bought an Orro Terra C with a 1x12 groupset, which my mate picked up and dropped off for me. I'm now fixing it up for a ride over the weekend.

Online redbyrdz

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34695 on: August 11, 2024, 09:02:39 am »
The problem with gravel riding in the UK is that we don't actually have that many gravel roads. Some parts have nice foresty roads (Kielder, Galloway, Scotland), but for the rest gravel is either on very smooth walking paths or on mountain bike tracks.

The fat tyres are great for the rubbish road surfaces though.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34696 on: August 12, 2024, 10:52:24 am »
I took my new bike yesterday, at 2 am, as you do. ;D

I liked it, a lot. I did over 100 miles and it was a great ride. I fitted a pair of Hope hand built wheels with 32 mm GP 5000 tyres and it rolled really well. The range of gears is massive, 40 upfront with a 10-51 cassette.

I did have knee pain though. I think years of fighting in the dojo, the ring and running running marathons doesn't help there. I will swap out the chainring and see if that improves this issue. All in all, a great bike.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34697 on: August 16, 2024, 08:22:26 am »
That's another 100 plus miles in. Have to say I like riding in the dark, not much in the way of traffic, or anything for that matter.
Offline Samie

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34698 on: November 7, 2024, 04:14:14 pm »
https://xcancel.com/stats_feed/status/1854404257513869354

Quote
World's most bicycle-friendly cities 🚲:

1. 🇳🇱 Utrecht
2. 🇩🇪 Munster
3. 🇧🇪 Antwerp
4. 🇩🇰 Copenhagen
5. 🇳🇱 Amsterdam
6. 🇸🇪 Malmo
7. 🇨🇳 Hangzhou
8. 🇨🇭 Bern
9. 🇩🇪 Bremen
10. 🇩🇪 Hanover
.
16. 🇨🇦 Montréal
19. 🇩🇪 Berlin
20. 🇦🇺 Melbourne
24. 🇯🇵 Tokyo
27. 🇫🇷 Nice
29. 🇨🇭 Geneva
30. 🇳🇿 Wellington
31. 🇪🇸 Seville
32. 🇫🇷 Paris
33. 🇦🇹 Vienna
35. 🇫🇮 Helsinki
36. 🇮🇱 Tel Aviv
37. 🇨🇦 Vancouver
38. 🇨🇳 Beijing
39. 🇺🇸 San Francisco
40. 🇦🇺 Sydney
42. 🇲🇦 Casablanca
43. 🇸🇮 Ljubljana
46. 🇪🇸 Barcelona
48. 🇮🇸 Reykjavik
52. 🇸🇬 Singapore
55. 🇳🇴 Oslo
56. 🇧🇪 Brussels
57. 🇺🇸 Los Angeles
58. 🇨🇱 Santiago
59. 🇵🇱 Warsaw
60. 🇮🇪 Dublin
62. 🇬🇧 London
63. 🇵🇹 Lisbon
64. 🇸🇪 Stockholm
65. 🇮🇹 Milan
66. 🇬🇷 Athens
67. 🇺🇸 New York
69. 🇰🇷 Seoul
70. 🇮🇹 Rome
73. 🇨🇿 Prague
74. 🇹🇷 Istanbul
75. 🇪🇬 Cairo
76. 🇧🇷 São Paulo
77. 🇿🇦 Johannesburg
78. 🇰🇪 Nairobi
79. 🇮🇳 New Delhi
80. 🇲🇽 Mexico City
81. 🇨🇴 Bogotá
83. 🇦🇷 Buenos Aires
85. 🇮🇩 Jakarta
86. 🇷🇺 Moscow
88. 🇹🇭 Bangkok
89. 🇨🇴 Madellín
90. 🇳🇬 Lagos
Online redbyrdz

Re: The Cyclist Thread
« Reply #34699 on: Today at 06:33:10 pm »
Saw that a while ago, but it's a bit misleading because they onky looked a those cities. For example, while Utrecht and Amsterdam might be stand-out examples, it's likely that many other Dutch cities would have made the top 100 too, if they'd evaluated them.
