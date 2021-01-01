My body clock tells me it's 5 pm Eastern Time.I'm in for a long night.While I was away I looked after my youngest cousins daughter, I bought for a holiday for Ruari and Mairead, as a thank you and wedding anniversary gift. They ran out the door.So we went cycling on two old clunkers up to the reservoir. I ended up buying two bikes, Salsa Gravel bikes. It's the future, not garlic bread, gravel bikes.It was great. Riding off-road on a road/mountain bike is real fun, especially when you're trying to keep up with a 13 year old girl.I decided that I'd leave the bikes with Nuala, for her to carry on riding and for when I go back, and buy a new bike for when I got back. I bought an Orro Terra C with a 1x12 groupset, which my mate picked up and dropped off for me. I'm now fixing it up for a ride over the weekend.