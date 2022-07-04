« previous next »
lfcred1976

Re: The Cyclist Thread
July 4, 2022, 10:41:04 pm
After a bit of advice regarding a bike.  With the price of fuel these days am looking at getting a road bike as my work does a cycle to work scheme.  Not looking at spending mega bucks as will be using it for the ride to work and back (2.3 miles each way) and trips to visit the mother (6 miles each way) and my PT (about 7 miles each way) plus the occasional leisure ride when I'm off work.

Have my eye on the Boardman below which is £575, but will pay less on the cycle to work scheme.  Anyone have any opinions on this bike based on what I'll be using it for? 

https://www.boardmanbikes.com/gb_en/products/2337-slr-8.6-2021.html
redbyrdz

Re: The Cyclist Thread
July 5, 2022, 10:21:27 am
Yep, both the Boardman and the Decathlon bike look decent for the money and will work fine for you.

See if your cycle to work scheme also allows you do buy "cycling essentials", and get a helmet, waterproof, lights, lock, pump and maybe a waterproof bag/rucksack along with the bike.
Re: The Cyclist Thread
July 5, 2022, 05:07:49 pm
Thanks fellas  :)

And yeah the cycle to work scheme we have lets me spend up to a grand so can get the accessories you mentioned if I go ahead and order the bike. 👍
John C

Re: The Cyclist Thread
April 11, 2023, 10:43:03 am
I've got a Carrera Vengance mountain bike, 27.5" wheels, it looks like 1" wide rims. Obviously mountain bike tyres.

Would I be able to but & fit 1.5" roadwheels (I don't think I want slim 1") to it and if so will I need new tubes also?

Ta folks.
redbyrdz

Re: The Cyclist Thread
April 11, 2023, 12:46:31 pm
Quote from: John C on April 11, 2023, 10:43:03 am
I've got a Carrera Vengance mountain bike, 27.5" wheels, it looks like 1" wide rims. Obviously mountain bike tyres.

Would I be able to but & fit 1.5" roadwheels (I don't think I want slim 1") to it and if so will I need new tubes also?

Ta folks.

I've replied in the other thread.

Short version: maybe, but also you could just get slick tyres in 27.5"?
Re: The Cyclist Thread
May 1, 2023, 03:00:17 pm
In error I've taken my (top) head set bearings off my bike and don't know which way to put them back on, anyone got a clue what order they go on please?

liverbloke

Re: The Cyclist Thread
May 1, 2023, 03:09:58 pm
does this link help at all?

has a few diagrams that could possibly help work out the order

https://bike.bikegremlin.com/3246/names-bicycle-head-tube-fork-headset-parts/
Re: The Cyclist Thread
May 1, 2023, 03:21:35 pm
liver I think I've sussed it but you're a star for helping matey.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: The Cyclist Thread
May 1, 2023, 04:58:55 pm
Quote from: John C on May  1, 2023, 03:00:17 pm
In error I've taken my (top) head set bearings off my bike and don't know which way to put them back on, anyone got a clue what order they go on please?




From top to bottom:

3
4
5
2
1

I think.

Some bits are the wrong way round.
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Yesterday at 01:17:24 pm
@92a.

Picked up some shirts from the Decathlon shop, orange and blue. I could hear my Nan and grandads ashes moving around in the urn, in disgust, it was the 12th yesterday. ;D

I also got a frame bag and a handlebar bag.

Popped up to Halfords and got some tools I think Ill need, a saddle bag, a pump and tubes.

I ordered 2 pairs of Endura bib shorts and two pairs of shoes, one from Merlin and the other from e-bay. Oh pedals too. Thatll all be here tomorrow.

The bikes coming later today.

Ive seen a Gore Shake dry jacket, its £200. Apparently its little more than a race cape, yet its totally wind and waterproof.

I cant think of anything else.
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Yesterday at 01:19:43 pm
Im going to read through the thread before I post anything else.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: The Cyclist Thread
Yesterday at 03:08:27 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 01:17:24 pm
The bikes coming later today.


Oh, new bike day! Pics pls ;D



£200 is good for shakedry, they've gone up a lot since they're somehow discontinued. I'm too stingy for one, but most I know love them.
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Yesterday at 03:30:40 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 03:08:27 pm

Oh, new bike day! Pics pls ;D



£200 is good for shakedry, they've gone up a lot since they're somehow discontinued. I'm too stingy for one, but most I know love them.
I cant  post images as open reach still havent finished the install of my broadband, its only been 8 weeks. I posting from my phone.

Heres  a link to the bike. Its secondhand, immaculate and has a Ultegra 8000 gruppo with Hunt x Mason wheels.

https://bikeindex.org/bikes/654287

Im watching MVDP descend off a mountain, he looks sublime on the bike.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: The Cyclist Thread
Yesterday at 04:42:13 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 03:30:40 pm
I cant  post images as open reach still havent finished the install of my broadband, its only been 8 weeks. I posting from my phone.

Heres  a link to the bike. Its secondhand, immaculate and has a Ultegra 8000 gruppo with Hunt x Mason wheels.

https://bikeindex.org/bikes/654287

Im watching MVDP descend off a mountain, he looks sublime on the bike.


The Defy frame geometry is not for me, but looks a really good bike. Love the colour though ;D

The wheels - I have a set of Hunt wheels, a different type, but not that happy with them - they roll very well, but the freehub needs replacing frequently. Apparently Hunt have changed the hub now (think twice), and it might just have been my specific model, so it shouldn't be a problem anymore. Also a mate, who's a bit on the heavy side, kept breaking them. They gave him warranty replacements, but think after the third set he had enough and got something else. On the other hand, I know a sortof ex-pro rider, who's sponsored by them and seems happy.
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Yesterday at 07:31:52 pm
Bike got delivered, its beautiful. The frame wheels and drivetrain are immaculate. Makes a weird sound when you tap it. Its not steel. I took it down the prom and on several occasions I reached down to the down tube to shift. :(

The gears are amazing as are the brakes, just like going from the Wright brothers to Apollo 11. The saddle and tyres will have to go. The saddles too soft and the tyres felt like I was riding on solid rubber, I used to ride on tubulars. I looked at tyres and the ones that looked the best were Continental GP 5000. Are they as good as their reviews?

Id be grateful for any thoughts on what are the best saddles.

Thanks.
Online the 92A

Re: The Cyclist Thread
Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 07:31:52 pm
Bike got delivered, its beautiful. The frame wheels and drivetrain are immaculate. Makes a weird sound when you tap it. Its not steel. I took it down the prom and on several occasions I reached down to the down tube to shift. :(

The gears are amazing as are the brakes, just like going from the Wright brothers to Apollo 11. The saddle and tyres will have to go. The saddles too soft and the tyres felt like I was riding on solid rubber, I used to ride on tubulars. I looked at tyres and the ones that looked the best were Continental GP 5000. Are they as good as their reviews?

Id be grateful for any thoughts on what are the best saddles.

Thanks.
Glad you're enjoying your bike, great to get out no matter what you're riding but a new bike needs celebrating, hope you have some great adventures on it, recently had 2 years off my bike and couldn't do any form of exercise, no running, weights or cycling, the thing that I realised was how important exercise was to me both physically but especially mentally. I never thought I'd be able to ride again and was really down, was beginning to accept it and readjust for a sedentary life, but ended up lucky, got better and tomorrow out with my mates doing a ten mile TT,  it's more of a social thing than a serious ride, we're all different abilities from ex-racers to some of us who are social riders, we handicap it so we all have a chance, we're all firefighters or ex firefighters who have cycled together for years, over the years watched our kids grow, been through loads of up's and downs in life but the cycling has kept us all sane and looking out for each other, it really is a social thing, over the years we've had great times and lows, we recently lost one of our great mates to leukaemia, partly it's just an excuse to have a party and raise a glass to a great fella and a talented cyclist and a good mate. I missed two years, but attempted it last year although my time was down by over 5 minutes, so buzzing to be back out, even did sa colobra last October, after going the year before, not being able to ride but sitting in the bar while everyone was out, never thought I'd be able to ride that again, used to get sick riding two or three miles on the flat at less than 10 mph, they got me an electric bike and I couldn't go more than two or three miles in the Mallorca lanes without feeling effects, I Feel privileged to enjoy cycling again hope you get similar from your new bike.


I've got the GP4000's on my bike can't fault them in 28mm width, saddles are so individual hard to give advice, I've got a woman's mimic saddle which works for me, but what do I know ;D
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Today at 08:16:36 am
Yeah GP5000s, current top tyre thats actually useful. Very low rolling resistance, good puncture protection. Can be hard to find in certain sizes, and too expensive at full price.


I'm on Schwalbe Pro Ones, but think the Contis score a bit better now.
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Today at 08:18:28 am
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm
Glad you're enjoying your bike, great to get out no matter what you're riding but a new bike needs celebrating, hope you have some great adventures on it, recently had 2 years off my bike and couldn't do any form of exercise, no running, weights or cycling, the thing that I realised was how important exercise was to me both physically but especially mentally. I never thought I'd be able to ride again and was really down, was beginning to accept it and readjust for a sedentary life, but ended up lucky, got better and tomorrow out with my mates doing a ten mile TT,  it's more of a social thing than a serious ride, we're all different abilities from ex-racers to some of us who are social riders, we handicap it so we all have a chance, we're all firefighters or ex firefighters who have cycled together for years, over the years watched our kids grow, been through loads of up's and downs in life but the cycling has kept us all sane and looking out for each other, it really is a social thing, over the years we've had great times and lows, we recently lost one of our great mates to leukaemia, partly it's just an excuse to have a party and raise a glass to a great fella and a talented cyclist and a good mate. I missed two years, but attempted it last year although my time was down by over 5 minutes, so buzzing to be back out, even did sa colobra last October, after going the year before, not being able to ride but sitting in the bar while everyone was out, never thought I'd be able to ride that again, used to get sick riding two or three miles on the flat at less than 10 mph, they got me an electric bike and I couldn't go more than two or three miles in the Mallorca lanes without feeling effects, I Feel privileged to enjoy cycling again hope you get similar from your new bike.


I've got the GP4000's on my bike can't fault them in 28mm width, saddles are so individual hard to give advice, I've got a woman's mimic saddle which works for me, but what do I know ;D

So good to hear you're back out riding!!  Enjoy the summer :D
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Today at 08:33:05 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:16:36 am
Yeah GP5000s, current top tyre thats actually useful. Very low rolling resistance, good puncture protection. Can be hard to find in certain sizes, and too expensive at full price.


I'm on Schwalbe Pro Ones, but think the Contis score a bit better now.
Ive ordered the 5000s in 30mm. The tyres that came with the bike were Victoria Zaffiro, too hard not supple in any way whatsoever. £93 with a couple of tubes thrown in.

Ive been reading through the thread since I woke up at 4am and Ive seen that Fizik Aliante saddles have a good reputation in here and in the further online cycling community. I ordered one.

I also saw posts about jerseys from China, from AliExpress, are these as good as they look online?
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Today at 08:51:56 am
I have one really nice fake castelli, and one not so nice fake castelli. ;D

Haven't looked for a bit, last time I could only find fake pro kit on ebay. All the football shirt stuff seems to have moved to DHgate, so maybe on there.
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Today at 09:15:47 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:51:56 am
I have one really nice fake castelli, and one not so nice fake castelli. ;D

Haven't looked for a bit, last time I could only find fake pro kit on ebay. All the football shirt stuff seems to have moved to DHgate, so maybe on there.
Ta. Ill have a look later. :wave
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Today at 09:19:46 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:16:36 am
Yeah GP5000s, current top tyre thats actually useful. Very low rolling resistance, good puncture protection. Can be hard to find in certain sizes, and too expensive at full price.


I'm on Schwalbe Pro Ones, but think the Contis score a bit better now.

I used to run Scwalbe Pro One's on my bike and they are excellent tyres, fast and low rolling resistance - I found they wore out quickly though.

The Conti GP 5000 tubeless are as good but more durable, I think.
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Today at 09:52:26 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:18:28 am
So good to hear you're back out riding!!  Enjoy the summer :D
Cheers J, are you still getting out as much, are you riding with a club, still commuting? Hope everything is going well for you.
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Today at 10:00:18 am
Quote from: madds on Today at 09:19:46 am
I used to run Scwalbe Pro One's on my bike and they are excellent tyres, fast and low rolling resistance - I found they wore out quickly though.

The Conti GP 5000 tubeless are as good but more durable, I think.
4000 s are great tyres both fast and durable probably 2000 miles on mine, no doubt the 5000s are similar, I got a great deal on 4000s and would probably look at 5000s when replacing them
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Today at 10:06:32 am
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 10:00:18 am
4000 s are great tyres both fast and durable probably 2000 miles on mine, no doubt the 5000s are similar, I got a great deal on 4000s and would probably look at 5000s when replacing them

Yes, I used to have the 4000's, but wasn't sure you could buy them anymore? The 5000's are expensive. I have probably done similar miles, though they look like they may need replacing before the winter.
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Today at 11:02:49 am
Quote from: madds on Today at 10:06:32 am
Yes, I used to have the 4000's, but wasn't sure you could buy them anymore? The 5000's are expensive. I have probably done similar miles, though they look like they may need replacing before the winter.
I probably got the last stock heavily discounted
