Bike got delivered, its beautiful. The frame wheels and drivetrain are immaculate. Makes a weird sound when you tap it. Its not steel. I took it down the prom and on several occasions I reached down to the down tube to shift.



The gears are amazing as are the brakes, just like going from the Wright brothers to Apollo 11. The saddle and tyres will have to go. The saddles too soft and the tyres felt like I was riding on solid rubber, I used to ride on tubulars. I looked at tyres and the ones that looked the best were Continental GP 5000. Are they as good as their reviews?



Id be grateful for any thoughts on what are the best saddles.



Thanks.



Glad you're enjoying your bike, great to get out no matter what you're riding but a new bike needs celebrating, hope you have some great adventures on it, recently had 2 years off my bike and couldn't do any form of exercise, no running, weights or cycling, the thing that I realised was how important exercise was to me both physically but especially mentally. I never thought I'd be able to ride again and was really down, was beginning to accept it and readjust for a sedentary life, but ended up lucky, got better and tomorrow out with my mates doing a ten mile TT, it's more of a social thing than a serious ride, we're all different abilities from ex-racers to some of us who are social riders, we handicap it so we all have a chance, we're all firefighters or ex firefighters who have cycled together for years, over the years watched our kids grow, been through loads of up's and downs in life but the cycling has kept us all sane and looking out for each other, it really is a social thing, over the years we've had great times and lows, we recently lost one of our great mates to leukaemia, partly it's just an excuse to have a party and raise a glass to a great fella and a talented cyclist and a good mate. I missed two years, but attempted it last year although my time was down by over 5 minutes, so buzzing to be back out, even did sa colobra last October, after going the year before, not being able to ride but sitting in the bar while everyone was out, never thought I'd be able to ride that again, used to get sick riding two or three miles on the flat at less than 10 mph, they got me an electric bike and I couldn't go more than two or three miles in the Mallorca lanes without feeling effects, I Feel privileged to enjoy cycling again hope you get similar from your new bike.I've got the GP4000's on my bike can't fault them in 28mm width, saddles are so individual hard to give advice, I've got a woman's mimic saddle which works for me, but what do I know