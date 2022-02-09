« previous next »
The Cyclist Thread

Re: The Cyclist Thread
Quote from: monkeyharris on February  8, 2022, 11:26:02 pm
I think I gamed the system...might have ticked the box that said non-binary ;).....to see if that would increase my chances..not saying it did ..not saying it didn't..but I'm fucking in!!! :D :D :D

Ha! Cheeky.

I've done RideLondon once. It's insane. Watch out for deluded types treating it like a race but without the discipline and skill of proper racing cyclists, weaving all over the road and not caring about safety (coming back through Putney, I witnessed the aftermath of a pretty nasty crash).

That aside, it's a good event with a great atmosphere, and it's always fun to ride on closed roads. At one point, during one of the flatter sections, I tagged onto the back of a train that came steaming past me at great speed, being towed by a proper big old unit doing some serious wattage. Turned out it was the Welsh rugby player Colin Charvis!
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Quote from: monkeyharris on February  8, 2022, 11:26:02 pm
Whats happening gang
Not been in here for a while
Hope all of youse are well

So this is my usual time of year when i piss and moan about not getting into the Ride London ballot...and our friend Archie comes and takes the piss
Well HA..for the first fucking time in I think 9 tries I got in this year!!!!!!!

I think I gamed the system...might have ticked the box that said non-binary ;).....to see if that would increase my chances..not saying it did ..not saying it didn't..but I'm fucking in!!! :D :D :D

Such glad tidings of great joy!!

All the council tax you've paid down the years - you ARE Ride London.

Moved to May? That's rubbish cause I thought I might do a charity ride this year.
Out in my old Essex stomping ground as well.
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Always wanted to do that ride, moving back to UK soon and going to likely try and get in next year on an international entry.  Tried getting in a couple times when I lived in UK before but never was able...
Re: The Cyclist Thread
YNWA

Re: The Cyclist Thread
Re: The Cyclist Thread
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April 25, 2022, 10:07:11 am
https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-mens-cycling-jersey-22
This is class

Oh, I so want that to be good. But it looks a bit baggy, and what they say about the cut and fabric doesn't convince me.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The Cyclist Thread
Received mine today. Medium and fit is perfect
YNWA

Re: The Cyclist Thread
Did the Liverpool Chester Liverpool 50 mile ride yesterday. Going through the tunnel on your bike is as much fun as everyone says it is. Recommend. Although coming back up on the last bit was an absolute killer. Could have done without them extending the course by 7 miles too  ;D the turnaround was at Chester FC's stadium. That was pretty grim.
