I think I gamed the system...might have ticked the box that said non-binary .....to see if that would increase my chances..not saying it did ..not saying it didn't..but I'm fucking in!!!



Ha! Cheeky.I've done RideLondon once. It's insane. Watch out for deluded types treating it like a race but without the discipline and skill of proper racing cyclists, weaving all over the road and not caring about safety (coming back through Putney, I witnessed the aftermath of a pretty nasty crash).That aside, it's a good event with a great atmosphere, and it's always fun to ride on closed roads. At one point, during one of the flatter sections, I tagged onto the back of a train that came steaming past me at great speed, being towed by a proper big old unit doing some serious wattage. Turned out it was the Welsh rugby player Colin Charvis!