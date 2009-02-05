Poll

Which One?

True Romance
13 (6.6%)
Reservoir Dogs
46 (23.2%)
Pulp Fiction
107 (54%)
Natural Born Killers
3 (1.5%)
Jackie Brown
16 (8.1%)
Kill Bill
9 (4.5%)
The Episode Of ER
4 (2%)

Total Members Voted: 195

Author Topic: What's Tarantino's Best Film?  (Read 5323 times)

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #80 on: February 5, 2009, 02:29:24 am »
Quote from: SallyCinnamon on February  5, 2009, 02:25:48 am

I am biased though because i love the film i also think Jackie Brown is under-rated as it's a film that needs to be watched more than once .

Jackie Brown is definitely underrated. I mean its sill only his third best film after Dogs and Pulp but it's alot better than Kill Bill or Deathproof.
Offline Another Red

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #81 on: February 5, 2009, 03:05:08 am »
Pulp Fiction is one of my all time favourites. I first watched it at 13 and it changed the way I viewed films from then on. Brilliant performances, memorable soundtrack & so many great one liners - it is simply the coolest film of all time.

Reservoir Dogs and True Romance second and third respectively.

Jacky Brown and Kill Bill 1 & 2 are very good films too.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #82 on: February 5, 2009, 03:09:21 am »
Quote from: Killed by Death on February  5, 2009, 02:27:56 am
Who knows, he was broke at the time so he sold the True Romance & NBK screenplays, just so he'd have enough money to make Reservoir Dogs.  A good move on his part in hindsight considering the notoriety RD earned him, but I can't help but think that the other two films would have been made better by the guy who wrote them than by a few washed-up/mediocre directors who didn't really understand or care to understand the point behind the stories.
Maybe with NBK mate,as i thought it was over the top bollocks.but as Sall pointed out,True Romance was a cracking film.. and IMO needs no one to touch it.

Im not a QT fan ,so my opinion means fuckall to someone like you anyway.  you know more about him than i do ;)
Offline kopindian

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #83 on: February 5, 2009, 04:43:09 am »
 ;D


Offline hassinator

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #84 on: February 5, 2009, 01:52:39 pm »
Quote from: kopindian on February  5, 2009, 04:43:09 am
;D





there's no question his best film so far is pulp ficiton but i can't wait for this.

my mate michael fassbender is the second lead which is nice...
Offline Nice Guy Davey

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #85 on: February 5, 2009, 03:14:59 pm »
Pulp Fiction, Resevoir Dogs and Jackie Brown in that order
Offline gritsvanilla

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #86 on: February 14, 2009, 01:04:57 am »
Quote from: Killed by Death on February  5, 2009, 01:50:29 am
Indeed, True Romance was still a good film.  Probably would've been better had Tarantino made the film himself though.  Apparently he HATED Natural Born Killers and thought Oliver Stone royally fucked up his screenplay.

He's spot on about Stone ruining NBK, why anyone would let that overrated hack anywhere near a directors chair after shite like Born On The 4th Of July, Talk Radio, The Doors, Heaven And Earth etc etc is beyond me, watching an Oliver Stone film is the equivalent of being patronized by a 7 year old child.
Offline kopindian

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #87 on: April 24, 2010, 06:42:20 am »
Watched Jackie Brown for the second time and its much better second time around.
Offline jerseyhoya

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #88 on: April 24, 2010, 06:56:02 am »
Inglorious Basterds>Pulp Fiction>Reservoir Dogs>Kill Bill
Offline finchy1972

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #89 on: April 24, 2010, 09:59:07 am »
The cast in true romance is top quality , more people should see it . Drexel played by Gary Oldman is some class acting
Offline Redcap

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #90 on: April 24, 2010, 04:47:52 pm »
Quote from: gritsvanilla on February 14, 2009, 01:04:57 am
He's spot on about Stone ruining NBK, why anyone would let that overrated hack anywhere near a directors chair after shite like Born On The 4th Of July, Talk Radio, The Doors, Heaven And Earth etc etc is beyond me, watching an Oliver Stone film is the equivalent of being patronized by a 7 year old child.

What about Wall Street, Platoon and to a lesser extend, Any Given Sunday?

Anyway for me:

Inglourious Basterds>Reservoir Dogs>Pulp Ficton>Jackie Brown>Kill Bill>From Dusk Till Dawn. Enjoyed every one of them.

Haven't seen True Romance or that Grindhouse one.
Offline Garstonite

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #91 on: April 24, 2010, 04:49:48 pm »
I voted for Pulp Fiction, but my opinion varies. At the moment, it is Jackie Brown for sure.
Offline Lucas21

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #92 on: April 24, 2010, 04:57:36 pm »
Reservoir Dogs - Everything about it, just pure class.
Offline INABITSKI

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #93 on: April 24, 2010, 07:00:09 pm »
Pulp > True Romance > Res. Dogs > Kill Bill > Inglorious > Jackie Brown > N Born Killers.
Offline Seebab

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #94 on: April 24, 2010, 10:57:48 pm »
Dogs>Pulp Fiction>Inglorious> Jackie Brown all very close.

True Romance was quite good too. Kill Bill part 1 was average for me. Part 2 was slightly better.
Offline litliper

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #95 on: April 24, 2010, 11:20:40 pm »
Pulp Fiction > Reservoir > Kill Bill Vol 1 > Kill Bill Vol 2 > Inglorious > Jackie Brown.

Love them all by the way...
Offline zimmie'5555

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #96 on: April 25, 2010, 01:12:21 am »
Pulp Fiction by a long distance. Then probably True Romance (underrated) and Jackie Brown.
Online BER

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm »
After a first rewatch in a long while i'm pleased to confirm, on it's 25th anniversary, that Jackie Brown is still Tarantino's best film.
Offline Max_powers

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:39:36 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
After a first rewatch in a long while i'm pleased to confirm, on it's 25th anniversary, that Jackie Brown is still Tarantino's best film.

Is correct. Its the only film of which in which the characters feel like they have real human emotions and are not just cartoon characters.

Pam Grier and Robert Foster acting and the love story takes it to the next level.
Offline wampa1

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 11:47:34 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
After a first rewatch in a long while i'm pleased to confirm, on it's 25th anniversary, that Jackie Brown is still Tarantino's best film.
Correct.
Offline KillieRed

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:37:04 am »
I actually love Hollywood. It jumps into my top 3.
Offline thejbs

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:42:10 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
After a first rewatch in a long while i'm pleased to confirm, on it's 25th anniversary, that Jackie Brown is still Tarantino's best film.

First time watching since seeing it in the cinema. And yeah, completely reassessed it - its his best work.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:49:21 am »
I loved The Hateful Eight, more grounded (until the inevitable gory end) than his other films, actually think it feels more of a stage play than a film. And having Goggins star is always a plus point.
Offline ToneLa

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #103 on: Today at 10:23:21 am »
Jackie Brown I think. I like Pulp Fiction a hell of a lot but Jackie Brown is great. Rewatched it recently. Pulp Fiction is the better pop cultural artefact, the more fun time, the more iconic. Jackie Brown is a straight-up film and it just works, every piece of it

Can't really get into most of his stuff a second or third time around. Kill Bill is good but nah it's not the best. Maybe the best on a technical level

Basterds and Hollywood - I like the playing with history elements but it takes something away for me. Which is strange considering it's fiction but yknow. Maybe I am alone (whenever anybody says this, they are not alone haha)

Online Judge Red

Re: What's Tarantino's Best Film?
« Reply #104 on: Today at 10:34:26 am »
Pretty much enjoyed all his films but it has to be Pulp Fiction, a film that i could watch over and over without getting bored of it. In fact i watched it that many times when i read the screenplay version i got from film magazine, i could spot where the lines that were actually different in the film itself to the ones on the paper. Id give anything to fee like i did when i came out of the pictures when i first watched it. Blew my mind. That soundtrack, those lines, the cast  - unreal film.
