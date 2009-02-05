Pretty much enjoyed all his films but it has to be Pulp Fiction, a film that i could watch over and over without getting bored of it. In fact i watched it that many times when i read the screenplay version i got from film magazine, i could spot where the lines that were actually different in the film itself to the ones on the paper. Id give anything to fee like i did when i came out of the pictures when i first watched it. Blew my mind. That soundtrack, those lines, the cast - unreal film.