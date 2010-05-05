« previous next »
Author Topic: political compass

Re: political compass
« Reply #120 on: May 5, 2010, 12:16:38 pm »
Your political compass
Economic Left/Right: -2.38
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -6.51
Re: political compass
« Reply #121 on: May 5, 2010, 12:21:27 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on May  5, 2010, 11:52:59 am
He can campaign against me being a dangerous left-wing radical....

Nah, I'm quite democratic so I'll pass the baton over to you. ;)
I don't do polite so fuck yoursalf with your stupid accusations...

Right you fuckwit I will show you why you are talking out of your fat arse...

Mutton Geoff (Obviously a real nice guy)

Re: political compass
« Reply #122 on: May 5, 2010, 12:23:06 pm »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on May  5, 2010, 12:21:27 pm
Nah, I'm quite democratic so I'll pass the baton over to you. ;)
alright, i'll raffle it off :D
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: political compass
« Reply #123 on: May 5, 2010, 12:23:40 pm »
Your political compass
Economic Left/Right: -4.25
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -5.18

 
Re: political compass
« Reply #124 on: May 5, 2010, 12:27:09 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on May  5, 2010, 12:23:06 pm
alright, i'll raffle it off :D
Just don't Privatise it, that's all. ;)
I don't do polite so fuck yoursalf with your stupid accusations...

Right you fuckwit I will show you why you are talking out of your fat arse...

Mutton Geoff (Obviously a real nice guy)

Re: political compass
« Reply #125 on: May 5, 2010, 12:35:16 pm »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on May  5, 2010, 12:27:09 pm
Just don't Privatise it, that's all. ;)
no no, batons aren't for me, didn't score very high on the authority scale! ;)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: political compass
« Reply #126 on: May 5, 2010, 12:43:49 pm »
Economic Left/Right: -6.75
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -4.31

Good little test that. Didn't surprise myself though!
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Re: political compass
« Reply #127 on: May 5, 2010, 04:33:20 pm »
Economic Left/Right: -0.50
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -0.92

Makes me incredibly middle of the road. (Rather surprisingly)  ???
"At a football club, there's a holy trinity - the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques". Bill Shankly

Re: political compass
« Reply #128 on: May 5, 2010, 05:12:58 pm »
Been a while since I've done this but bloody hell, I'm an anarcho-commie (still!) - I thought that as I was getting older I was becoming less so, more LibDem......surprising to see this result.

Oh and SP I hear you.....Oxbridge-feeder all boys' private school......mind you, I went there on a brains ticket, not a rich parents' one - maybe that explains your score too ;)

I guess I've answered the questions differently because the issues are more to the fore of the mind, given tomorrow's election, and our impending repatriation?

Economic Left/Right: -7.88
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -4.82
Re: political compass
« Reply #129 on: May 5, 2010, 05:28:46 pm »
Economic Left/Right: -6.88
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -5.69

slightly to the left and more libertarian than Gandhi

Re: political compass
« Reply #130 on: May 5, 2010, 05:43:54 pm »
I did the test again but this time I imagined I was Dick Cheney...

Re: political compass
« Reply #131 on: May 5, 2010, 05:45:19 pm »
Quote from: corkboy on May  5, 2010, 05:43:54 pm
I did the test again but this time I imagined I was Dick Cheney...
:D Surprised you scored within the scale then....
Re: political compass
« Reply #132 on: May 5, 2010, 08:20:28 pm »
I am the Dalai Lama, I never knew that until today.
Re: political compass
« Reply #133 on: May 5, 2010, 10:46:23 pm »
Fuck the Dalai Lama I'm close to sinn fein, apparently !!!!!!
Re: political compass
« Reply #134 on: May 5, 2010, 11:15:31 pm »
Slightly south east of centre.
Re: political compass
« Reply #135 on: May 5, 2010, 11:24:22 pm »
Quote from: JLStretton on May  5, 2010, 10:46:23 pm
Fuck the Dalai Lama I'm close to sinn fein, apparently !!!!!!

You are not fucking me any time soon!
Re: political compass
« Reply #136 on: May 5, 2010, 11:28:56 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on May  5, 2010, 11:24:22 pm
You are not fucking me any time soon!


We'll see son!
Re: political compass
« Reply #137 on: May 6, 2010, 03:37:58 pm »
Economic Left/Right: -0.88
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -1.79



Not sure what that means?
Re: political compass
« Reply #138 on: May 6, 2010, 04:00:53 pm »
Economic Left/Right: -4.25
Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -1.95
Re: political compass
« Reply #139 on: May 6, 2010, 04:05:25 pm »
Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 09:18:19 am »
Just for fun! Let's not castigate eachother for being too / not enough lefty or something

https://politicalcompass.org/

UNLESS YOU'RE A TORY

unlikely on RAWK one thinks  ;D

this is me, yo, excuse my bleeding heart

Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 09:35:51 am »
Interesting. Youre basically where I came out too, Tone. Some worrying statements on there if anyone was to put Strongly Agree - things about abortion and homosexuality. Things the state shouldnt control.

For a more specific view party wise of the UK - this is a fantastic tool - https://uk.isidewith.com/political-quiz. They should make people take this and their vote gets registered for whoever they come out with. I suspect a Tory majority would be impossible once the working class Tories realise theyre backing a party that in no way represents them or their political beliefs.
Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 09:56:21 am »
Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 10:13:31 am »
Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 10:20:18 am »
My results have been processing for the last 10 minutes so its either crashed for me or I have some pretty out there views it cant compute.
Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 11:26:06 am »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 11:34:46 am »


Right on top of Rob I think
Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 11:55:02 am »
Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 12:15:34 pm »
Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 12:32:56 pm »
Just waiting for one that one poster to be slam dunk in the top right

Hmmmmm this would be interesting on different footie forums. Can't be arsed, like, but...
Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 12:34:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:56:21 am

Mine almost the same

Actually, spookily similar, the same place in the same square!
Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 01:19:22 pm »
No idea how to post the results but I'm 4 in from the left and 3 up from the bottom so pretty much like everyone else 👍
Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 01:21:25 pm »
How do you post your results?
Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 01:41:44 pm »
Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 02:24:52 pm »
Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #155 on: Yesterday at 02:43:17 pm »
Mine was so far right that I had to put my phone in landscape mode to see it. Lets close the borders to RAWK, no more new users.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:56:21 am

Nah, I had pretty much the same as this.
Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
« Reply #156 on: Yesterday at 03:28:52 pm »


It is either broken or this place is much more of an echo chamber than we suspect - mine is in exactly same spot too
Re: political compass
« Reply #157 on: Yesterday at 04:00:38 pm »
That's exactly what it is, an echo chamber/bubble and it's not necessarily a good thing (everyone thinking the same and thinking everyone else should think the same and anyone that doesn't is automatically 'bad' without listening to or ackowledging their viewpoint - that's political/ideological control). There is a hell of a lot of political opinion on RAWK these days.  :butt
Re: political compass
« Reply #158 on: Yesterday at 07:12:14 pm »
Quote from: vladis voice on Yesterday at 03:28:52 pm


It is either broken or this place is much more of an echo chamber than we suspect - mine is in exactly same spot too
There's a few closet posters that aren't with us politically, but it enthuses me that the vast majority on here recognise what a fair society should look like.
Re: political compass
« Reply #159 on: Today at 02:26:30 am »
Quote from: El_Frank on Yesterday at 04:00:38 pm
That's exactly what it is, an echo chamber/bubble and it's not necessarily a good thing (everyone thinking the same and thinking everyone else should think the same and anyone that doesn't is automatically 'bad' without listening to or ackowledging their viewpoint - that's political/ideological control). There is a hell of a lot of political opinion on RAWK these days.  :butt
Im probably oversimplifying things, but I think RAWK is about 80:20 in terms of left versus right, and as a result the latter tend to keep quiet.
