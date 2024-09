The white CLMBAS I bought 2 pairs of. Gonna paint em in the Adidas First/ Ventex colours.



Only cost me £40 a pair from End with a discount added.



These are the colours Iím going forÖ









Gonna get myself a vinyl cutting tool and a spray gun thing with a generator. Paints from Angelus..Be a while before I do it like









First coat on one. Few little marks on stripes but gonna paint the stripes like on the Blue Adidas First trackie top (Sky blue, green and Yellow)