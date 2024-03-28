« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 407 408 409 410 411 [412]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football fashion/post yer trainees  (Read 2096413 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,416
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16440 on: March 28, 2024, 12:11:34 pm »
Sound them.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16441 on: May 11, 2024, 12:16:59 pm »
Apparently Nike are re-releasing the OG Neon 110s next year for the 2025 30th anniversary.

Feel like I ask this every year or so but is there any noise of Adidas re-releasing the Forest Hills? There was a period of about 10 years when they seemed to bring loads out.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,054
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16442 on: May 11, 2024, 01:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on May 11, 2024, 12:16:59 pm
Apparently Nike are re-releasing the OG Neon 110s next year for the 2025 30th anniversary.

Feel like I ask this every year or so but is there any noise of Adidas re-releasing the Forest Hills? There was a period of about 10 years when they seemed to bring loads out.
They were everywhere at one point in every colour combo imaginabl. Funny enough I had a saved search on eBay for em and had nothing for ages , then all of a sudden loads of pairs started appearing on eBay the last few months, used and new. It was weird, like theyd been wiped from the face of the earth (used an all)  then someone found a cave with them all living in their and they got released at the same time.
« Last Edit: May 11, 2024, 01:57:19 pm by Sir Capon of Debaser »
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,260
  • Six times...
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16443 on: May 12, 2024, 08:21:17 am »
« Last Edit: May 12, 2024, 08:22:50 am by TomDcs »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,144
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16444 on: May 16, 2024, 06:40:15 pm »
.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,814
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16445 on: May 24, 2024, 11:12:23 am »
I normally wear stuff like Adidas Gazelle / Spezial type stuff but I have arthritis in my right foot meaning that I need to wear an insole to change the pressure points and long walks can be tough. My Podiatrist said to me years ago that fashion trainees are not a good idea and really I need more support and a sole that doesn't flex. I've always bought top end Nike golf shoes which have been superb, I got some Nike Air Max 90G last year and they are so comfy as ever with all Nike Air golf shoes. Anyway I'm going to Spain in a few weeks and I'm expecting to be doing plenty of walking, so picked these up, like putting slippers on:-  ;D

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,054
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16446 on: June 3, 2024, 09:12:23 am »
Mr Porters got a sale on. Loadsa Adidas and Nikes etc. up to 50% off. Adidas Country for £54. Superstars £51, gazelles £60.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16447 on: June 3, 2024, 09:20:18 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 22, 2023, 09:16:40 am
I've been waiting for over 6 months for my size to be available for these Diadora's.

I was happy to push the budget out to USD $180 but to find out that shipping to Australia is and additional USD $79 is really going to hurt.

EQUIPE H CANVAS STONE WASH


Finally landed a pair of these.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,054
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16448 on: June 3, 2024, 12:02:19 pm »
Nice them ^^
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,054
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16449 on: June 10, 2024, 01:02:48 pm »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,144
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16450 on: June 10, 2024, 03:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on June  3, 2024, 09:12:23 am
Mr Porters got a sale on. Loadsa Adidas and Nikes etc. up to 50% off. Adidas Country for £54. Superstars £51, gazelles £60.

On the theme of that Matches Fashion is closing and they have a big sale on similar items, albeit stock quantities may be really limited as its practically an everything must go type sale.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,054
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16451 on: June 11, 2024, 09:05:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on June 10, 2024, 03:15:12 pm
On the theme of that Matches Fashion is closing and they have a big sale on similar items, albeit stock quantities may be really limited as its practically an everything must go type sale.
Thanks. MRPs is a really good store. Have sales like this a lot. Stuarts is quite good an all for mad discounts
« Last Edit: June 11, 2024, 10:04:18 am by Sir Capon of Debaser »
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,054
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16452 on: June 11, 2024, 10:10:12 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on May 16, 2024, 06:40:15 pm
.
Just looking at some tees and trackies there and one thing stood out was the wales bonner stuff. Didnt see these first time round. ^^ Some nice gear theyve collaborated on. Reminds me of the Lacoste stuff they do every now and then. The monogram stuff they do in the polos and track tops.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,144
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16453 on: June 12, 2024, 05:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on June 11, 2024, 10:10:12 am
Just looking at some tees and trackies there and one thing stood out was the wales bonner stuff. Didnt see these first time round. ^^ Some nice gear theyve collaborated on. Reminds me of the Lacoste stuff they do every now and then. The monogram stuff they do in the polos and track tops.

Yeah the Wales Bonner stuff with Adidas is great.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16454 on: June 12, 2024, 06:35:33 pm »
Recent trainer purchases, need to chill for a while now. These days I have a hard limit of $100 and try to get well below that with sales and coupon codes. The New Balance were about $65, the nikes were about $70 and the adidas were $50. Stand firm and stop giving these people full price for anything, I implore you







Wife says the adidas look like toddlers shoes, I beg to differ  >:(


Tempted by these for $70 but as mentioned, need to chill.



« Last Edit: June 12, 2024, 06:52:34 pm by Mumm-Ra »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,500
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16455 on: June 23, 2024, 04:02:57 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,505
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16456 on: June 24, 2024, 03:35:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June 12, 2024, 05:42:26 pm
Yeah the Wales Bonner stuff with Adidas is great.
Big fan of the black sambas they did last year. Nearly picked them up in store, but they were half a size too big.



Picked these up a few weeks ago. Love them!

https://www.sneakersnstuff.com/en-gb/product/66150/adidas-gt-ii-x-sns
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,505
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16457 on: June 24, 2024, 03:38:18 pm »
Nike also bringing re-releasing the 1998 Brazil World Cup shirt with R9. I was very excited, until I saw the price was set at £125.

Ouch.

They're also bringing back Total 90s. Unfortunately they'll be as 'fashion' shoes, rather than for playing football. I'd have picked up a pair otherwise.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,814
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16458 on: July 11, 2024, 02:29:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 23, 2024, 04:02:57 pm


Are they also available in adult sizes?  :-\
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,500
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16459 on: July 11, 2024, 11:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on July 11, 2024, 02:29:17 pm
Are they also available in adult sizes?  :-\
Two weeks I went without abuse ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,505
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16460 on: Yesterday at 02:02:24 pm »



Vast majority of my shoes are Nike, but trying to shift away a little bit & diversify what's in the collection.

Picked these up - they're absolutely lovely. Only Saucony I've had is running shoes.

https://www.endclothing.com/gb/end-x-saucony-triumph-4-nessie-sneakers-s70874-1.html

Logged

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16461 on: Today at 06:55:47 pm »
Ive bought Saucony Shadow and can say they are the best quality trainers I own.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 407 408 409 410 411 [412]   Go Up
« previous next »
 