I normally wear stuff like Adidas Gazelle / Spezial type stuff but I have arthritis in my right foot meaning that I need to wear an insole to change the pressure points and long walks can be tough. My Podiatrist said to me years ago that fashion trainees are not a good idea and really I need more support and a sole that doesn't flex. I've always bought top end Nike golf shoes which have been superb, I got some Nike Air Max 90G last year and they are so comfy as ever with all Nike Air golf shoes. Anyway I'm going to Spain in a few weeks and I'm expecting to be doing plenty of walking, so picked these up, like putting slippers on:-