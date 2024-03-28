Apparently Nike are re-releasing the OG Neon 110s next year for the 2025 30th anniversary.Feel like I ask this every year or so but is there any noise of Adidas re-releasing the Forest Hills? There was a period of about 10 years when they seemed to bring loads out.
I've been waiting for over 6 months for my size to be available for these Diadora's.I was happy to push the budget out to USD $180 but to find out that shipping to Australia is and additional USD $79 is really going to hurt.EQUIPE H CANVAS STONE WASH
Mr Porters got a sale on. Loadsa Adidas and Nikes etc. up to 50% off. Adidas Country for £54. Superstars £51, gazelles £60.
On the theme of that Matches Fashion is closing and they have a big sale on similar items, albeit stock quantities may be really limited as its practically an everything must go type sale.
Just looking at some tees and trackies there and one thing stood out was the wales bonner stuff. Didnt see these first time round. ^^ Some nice gear theyve collaborated on. Reminds me of the Lacoste stuff they do every now and then. The monogram stuff they do in the polos and track tops.
Yeah the Wales Bonner stuff with Adidas is great.
