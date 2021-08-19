« previous next »
Author Topic: Football fashion/post yer trainees  (Read 1794536 times)

Offline Rattleduser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16480 on: August 19, 2021, 03:47:14 am »
Quote from: elbow on August 19, 2021, 02:01:20 am
Are those Munchen originally silver stripes?

they are
Offline Rattleduser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16481 on: August 19, 2021, 03:19:08 pm »
Got them for less than £40, painted the white stripes to a chili red to try and get the look of a vintage Sao Paulo



already have the superior issue of the SL72 so didn't mind painting them

https://www.mandmdirect.com/01/details/AO30677/adidas-Originals-Mens-SL-72-Trainers-Air-Force-Blue-Legacy-Slate
Offline elbow

  • grease
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16482 on: August 19, 2021, 11:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Rattleduser on August 19, 2021, 03:47:14 am
they are

I've got those, like what you've done with yours but I prefer my silver stripes!
Offline Rattleduser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16483 on: August 20, 2021, 02:30:38 am »
Quote from: elbow on August 19, 2021, 11:50:14 pm
I've got those, like what you've done with yours but I prefer my silver stripes!

yeah the original silver is nice on them, got silver on the CLMBA so decided I could change them up

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16484 on: August 20, 2021, 08:26:09 am »
Bought some nice clean white trainers the other day, wore them twice and there is somehow now an inky black splodge on them.

Got some cleaning foam, but anyone got any other methods of cleaning if that doesn't work?
Offline Craig S

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16485 on: August 20, 2021, 08:56:53 am »
Quote from: Elzar on August 20, 2021, 08:26:09 am
Bought some nice clean white trainers the other day, wore them twice and there is somehow now an inky black splodge on them.

Got some cleaning foam, but anyone got any other methods of cleaning if that doesn't work?

If they are fabric or suede, I would use Sneakers ER.
You only need a capful per wash (can do multiple pairs in a wash if not too dirty). Smells nice too. Use the brush to work it in.

https://www.sneakerser.com/collections/clean-protect/products/cleaner-2-piece-premium-sneaker-cleaning-kit

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16486 on: August 20, 2021, 11:36:57 am »
Take my money



Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16487 on: August 20, 2021, 11:39:03 am »




Online voodoo ray

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16488 on: August 20, 2021, 11:43:47 am »
horrendous.

I like air max 90 and they're comfy as fuck but unfortunately I don't tend to like any of the numerous colour schemes that they do. much like most of their team sports gear there's someone at nike that just doesn't quite know when to stop.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16489 on: August 20, 2021, 01:13:52 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 20, 2021, 11:43:47 am
horrendous.

I like air max 90 and they're comfy as fuck but unfortunately I don't tend to like any of the numerous colour schemes that they do. much like most of their team sports gear there's someone at nike that just doesn't quite know when to stop.

You need some color in your life fella.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16490 on: August 20, 2021, 01:24:32 pm »
I like the grey ones, not into the orange pastry ones.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16491 on: August 20, 2021, 01:25:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 20, 2021, 01:24:32 pm
I like the grey ones, not into the orange pastry ones.

Gray ones are a must for sure.
Offline Caffeine

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16492 on: August 20, 2021, 01:28:42 pm »

Where can I get the orange ones please deFacto?!
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16493 on: August 20, 2021, 01:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Caffeine on August 20, 2021, 01:28:42 pm
Where can I get the orange ones please deFacto?!

Not yet released mate, will PM you when they are  :)
Online voodoo ray

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16494 on: August 20, 2021, 01:46:56 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 20, 2021, 01:13:52 pm
You need some color in your life fella.

I'm happy with colour, but their stuff usually looks like it's designed by the colour blind.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16495 on: August 20, 2021, 02:21:24 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 20, 2021, 11:36:57 am
Take my money





A darker grey and deep blue colourway i might be sold
Offline Caffeine

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16496 on: August 20, 2021, 03:25:29 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 20, 2021, 01:31:21 pm
Not yet released mate, will PM you when they are  :)

Thanks mate- appreciate that
Offline RedSince86

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16497 on: August 20, 2021, 09:47:01 pm »
Tried to get these versions of Blazers but my size sold out quick. :-[

I have some black ones  and my other half has a pair of white, but i like the colour on these, gutted i missed out on them.

https://www.nike.com/gb/t/blazer-mid-77-shoes-97qRhl/DH4505-200

Offline Rattleduser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16498 on: August 21, 2021, 08:45:34 pm »
picked up the OG Hamburg for £56

Offline Crimson

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16499 on: August 21, 2021, 08:52:09 pm »
I do wonder how some of you have space for all your shoes. Some seem to have more sneakers than there are days in the year!
Offline Rattleduser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16500 on: August 21, 2021, 09:29:53 pm »
I stick mine on g-rack shelves in the spare bedroom, some collectors have display units but I'm not into that, once you've got too many it's time to move them on. Plenny in my collection I could live without.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16501 on: August 22, 2021, 01:40:47 am »
Quote from: Crimson on August 21, 2021, 08:52:09 pm
I do wonder how some of you have space for all your shoes. Some seem to have more sneakers than there are days in the year!

I'm running out of space.
Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16502 on: September 3, 2021, 01:19:24 am »
Quote from: Rattleduser on August 21, 2021, 09:29:53 pm
I stick mine on g-rack shelves in the spare bedroom, some collectors have display units but I'm not into that, once you've got too many it's time to move them on. Plenny in my collection I could live without.

Do you have dublin or trimm star colnago?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16503 on: September 3, 2021, 06:32:36 am »
Quote from: Rattleduser on August 21, 2021, 08:45:34 pm
picked up the OG Hamburg for £56



Real nice them.
Offline red vinyl

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16504 on: September 3, 2021, 10:04:20 am »
I really wanted them Colagno,still upsets me I didnt get them at the time.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16505 on: September 3, 2021, 07:16:27 pm »


Online AndyMuller

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16506 on: September 3, 2021, 07:17:32 pm »
Oh no DeFacto, what have you done?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16507 on: September 3, 2021, 07:20:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  3, 2021, 07:17:32 pm
Oh no DeFacto, what have you done?

 ;D Gotta take a risk here and there
Offline Cletus vanDamme

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16508 on: September 3, 2021, 10:54:29 pm »
Quote from: red vinyl on September  3, 2021, 10:04:20 am
I really wanted them Colagno,still upsets me I didnt get them at the time.

I missed out on the grey Hochelaga SPZL in 2016, but scored a pair of once-worn last week from eBay. Gorgeous trainies, in great nick and at a reasonable price for a sought-after size 12 😬
Offline Cletus vanDamme

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16509 on: September 4, 2021, 12:09:04 am »
Quote from: Cletus vanDamme on September  3, 2021, 10:54:29 pm
I missed out on the grey Hochelaga SPZL in 2016, but scored a pair of once-worn last week from eBay. Gorgeous trainies, in great nick and at a reasonable price for a sought-after size 12 😬

Would have posted a pic but cant even though I got one down to below 200kb
Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16510 on: Today at 12:52:29 am »
TRX mcvicars coming out soon, with a mesh finish in the nice cw. I'll definitely be all over them, hopefully rattler will post a photo, I'm brutal at posting pics here.
Online ianburns252

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16511 on: Today at 10:25:02 am »
I fully expect to get torn to shreds on this, but there is so much of trainer fashion that I just don't get.

Like, I get that Air Forces just look nice and clean, are pretty low key in terms of detailing so have a "smart" edge to them...but for the price I wouldn't risk wearing them out of the house for fear they'd get knacked!

Vans, Converse and so on are great for comfort, but high tops (if you have clown feet like me) are a bastard to get on/off - that said, the more pump style ones in a Converse, or Old Skools and similar seem like just normal shoes - easy one, comfortable, fairly durable.

So maybe I get it to some degree but here are the bits I don't get:

1) Why it is such a big deal - I'd swear I've read posts on Rawk and elsewhere about how sambas are the best thing every but that it is almost wrong to have certain other ones (see also the North Face etc debate)

2) What is with the revival of Fila and brands like that? And what is with the mega chunky design that everyone wants? Seems like they are about 3 inches to your height and have gone on a 2 month fast food bender/been crossed the the Nolan Batmobile to have all these extra bits on them and the sole

3) Saw someone posted some grey trainers up the page. They look nice but they also look most like they should be for walking in the countryside due to the extra grip soles.

Maybe I'm just starting to get old but I often think with fashion that I have never really "got it" so if anyone can enlighten me to the appeal, some of the history, that would be great.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16512 on: Today at 12:07:12 pm »
Why dont you just wear what you like?
Online ianburns252

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16513 on: Today at 12:44:32 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:07:12 pm
Why dont you just wear what you like?

I do - I'm just trying to understand the culture around it a bit better
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16514 on: Today at 12:49:42 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 12:44:32 pm
I do - I'm just trying to understand the culture around it a bit better
im into my trabbs mate but it is a loadsa bollocks really eh all the snobbery etc and what you said aboot the samba is spot on. Fucking horrible trainers.

Most of the Adidas posted in here were the ones mancs were wearing in the 70s n eighties n the chunkier ones like the trim trabbs were the ones the lads round ours were wearing. Wed call most of the ones in here peado pumps cos they were basically just shite n ya woolyback pe teacher would have them on

I think old Adidas are shit nowadays to be honest and I loved them years ago but they aint dated well but ya know, opinions an all that arseholes, everyones got one etc
Online ianburns252

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16515 on: Today at 01:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:49:42 pm
im into my trabbs mate but it is a loadsa bollocks really eh all the snobbery etc and what you said aboot the samba is spot on. Fucking horrible trainers.

Most of the Adidas posted in here were the ones mancs were wearing in the 70s n eighties n the chunkier ones like the trim trabbs were the ones the lads round ours were wearing. Wed call most of the ones in here peado pumps cos they were basically just shite n ya woolyback pe teacher would have them on

I think old Adidas are shit nowadays to be honest and I loved them years ago but they aint dated well but ya know, opinions an all that arseholes, everyones got one etc

Pretty sure I've just learned about 7 new words here!

I know some people who have shoe collections - which according to them the value could easily get the deposit of a house - and it just doesn't stack up for me. Think part of it was that my family are very "anti brand" and don't do spending a lot on clothes so I have never really had that influence or interest. Like why spend £100 on a shirt just to have some bell playing polo on it when I can get a perfectly good one, made from the same material, but plain for half or less?

This isn't to say that you shouldn't, but the value people put in to being seen in certain brands just seems weird.

I do realise as I type this that I have gone full Grampa Simpson shouting at clouds
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16516 on: Today at 01:09:16 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:04:36 pm
Pretty sure I've just learned about 7 new words here!

I know some people who have shoe collections - which according to them the value could easily get the deposit of a house - and it just doesn't stack up for me. Think part of it was that my family are very "anti brand" and don't do spending a lot on clothes so I have never really had that influence or interest. Like why spend £100 on a shirt just to have some bell playing polo on it when I can get a perfectly good one, made from the same material, but plain for half or less?

This isn't to say that you shouldn't, but the value people put in to being seen in certain brands just seems weird.

I do realise as I type this that I have gone full Grampa Simpson shouting at clouds
haha Thats a paddlin  ;D

I have some trainers I bought just to keep and not wear. Reason being they were rare / collectibles so some of them made me a few quid. I do the same with records and Star Wars stuff.

I get ya mate, I do  ;)
Online ianburns252

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16517 on: Today at 01:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:09:16 pm
haha Thats a paddlin  ;D

I have some trainers I bought just to keep and not wear. Reason being they were rare / collectibles so they made me a few quid. I do the same with records and Star Wars stuff.

I get ya mate, I do  ;)

Records and Star Wars stuff make so much more sense to me as being collectibles due to the greater scheme of things around them. Like there is the lore of SW - I was in Crawley not long ago and ended up in a comicbook shop and saw a Grand Admiral Thrawn figurine which, because he was such an epic character in the Legends/EU and because one of my mates has a decent collection I couldn't not buy it for him to add to it.

With music, you can go and see them live, maybe even meet them, it feels like there is a human element.

Maybe this is just something that you just get or you don't?

Have remembered the one time I had a shoe craving though - the year was 2004 and the Geoff Rowley Vans that were out at the time were fucking quality. I think though that the fact I used to skateboard then, plus him being for Liverpool, was why I cared more about getting those than just getting myself any old pair that would do for what i needed.
