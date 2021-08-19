I fully expect to get torn to shreds on this, but there is so much of trainer fashion that I just don't get.



Like, I get that Air Forces just look nice and clean, are pretty low key in terms of detailing so have a "smart" edge to them...but for the price I wouldn't risk wearing them out of the house for fear they'd get knacked!



Vans, Converse and so on are great for comfort, but high tops (if you have clown feet like me) are a bastard to get on/off - that said, the more pump style ones in a Converse, or Old Skools and similar seem like just normal shoes - easy one, comfortable, fairly durable.



So maybe I get it to some degree but here are the bits I don't get:



1) Why it is such a big deal - I'd swear I've read posts on Rawk and elsewhere about how sambas are the best thing every but that it is almost wrong to have certain other ones (see also the North Face etc debate)



2) What is with the revival of Fila and brands like that? And what is with the mega chunky design that everyone wants? Seems like they are about 3 inches to your height and have gone on a 2 month fast food bender/been crossed the the Nolan Batmobile to have all these extra bits on them and the sole



3) Saw someone posted some grey trainers up the page. They look nice but they also look most like they should be for walking in the countryside due to the extra grip soles.



Maybe I'm just starting to get old but I often think with fashion that I have never really "got it" so if anyone can enlighten me to the appeal, some of the history, that would be great.