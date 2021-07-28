It's a nightmare. It's a huge business here in the states, particularly in major cities. Resellers are making a fortune.



Perfect example yesterday, was a pair of Jordan 1's, retailing for 200 dollars, only via raffles. However, most were bots used by said resellers, and now this pair is reselling at $4,000 plus.



It's not always that high, but usually the most wanted one's are retailed from $170-220, and resale is on average $225 and up, certain pairs easily go up from $400 to several thousand.







I read that the latest Jordan 1 Travis Scott’s had people boasting about how they used bots to enter the raffle around 25-30k times.I know Nike won’t care because their whole model with this element of the market is building hype and artificially reducing the production. However surely at some point the average trainers buyer is going to get sick of basically never getting the chance to buy one.Luxury companies have been doing it for decades but you don’t expect that from a brand that’s supposed to be affordable for most. Ultimately these are not like a Hermes Birkin bag, these are usually a cheaply constructed product, made in South East Asia and not worth very much.