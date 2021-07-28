« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 407 408 409 410 411 [412]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football fashion/post yer trainees  (Read 1787946 times)

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16440 on: July 28, 2021, 06:16:42 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July 28, 2021, 06:03:06 am
Those look beautiful.
Could you link me up? I need something to replace my 3-year-old sketchers.

sold out now mate, a fair amount of quality issues on them as well.
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,406
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16441 on: July 28, 2021, 09:35:43 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on July 27, 2021, 04:58:55 pm
Need these



Never had you down as a Fireman Sam fan
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,918
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16442 on: July 28, 2021, 11:40:23 am »
Now you know :D
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,596
  • Scrubbers
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16443 on: July 28, 2021, 11:45:55 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 23, 2021, 12:21:26 am


Must be great when you step in dogshit
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,511
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16444 on: July 28, 2021, 12:59:20 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on July 28, 2021, 11:40:23 am
Now you know :D

The original Clot K.O.Ds are a grail of a trainer. Them remakes are safer without the clear front
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,918
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16445 on: July 28, 2021, 01:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on July 28, 2021, 12:59:20 pm
The original Clot K.O.Ds are a grail of a trainer. Them remakes are safer without the clear front

They certainly are. I hate the clear front, and they released two of them in the last couple of months, luckily this one doesn't have it. Problem is, it's $280 right now.  :D
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,791
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16446 on: July 28, 2021, 01:50:48 pm »
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,182
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16447 on: July 28, 2021, 01:57:15 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 28, 2021, 01:50:48 pm
Only just seen this. :lmao
;D i loved Macphistos reply I thought the dog was messing when he said  :lmao after he went looking online for a pic of the trabbs  ;D

Maybe that dog will start getting taken more seriously around here now
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,046
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16448 on: July 29, 2021, 09:38:33 am »
Quote from: Caffeine on June 11, 2021, 12:10:58 pm
Was not planning any summer purchases but saw these and couldn't resist:



Got these the other day. Love them. Might get the navy ones too.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Caffeine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,405
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16449 on: July 30, 2021, 11:42:10 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on July 21, 2021, 01:36:30 pm
Got them and the navy version of the same release. They're great.

The navy ones were sweet too but I couldn't find my size by the time I saw them.
Logged

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16450 on: July 30, 2021, 03:56:06 pm »
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16451 on: July 30, 2021, 05:39:02 pm »
I went to Man Utd away on The Ordinary and because most of those games were Boxing day I have just done some digging and it must have been 5th April 1980. I remember laughing with the lads that most of the 300-500 lads were wearing Stan Smiths..

 



Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,740
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16452 on: July 30, 2021, 08:56:07 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on July 27, 2021, 10:12:14 pm
I dont buy anything Nike for myself, hate the hypocrisy of the company, however 😉

My son has these in white and black and they look fantastic on him
My daughter also has a pair of the womens and they too look great

they're lovely.

Don't like Nike myself, but.. these are boss

and look who we support
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,749
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16453 on: July 30, 2021, 09:06:08 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16454 on: July 30, 2021, 09:25:08 pm »
toe box is not the best on mine

Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16455 on: July 30, 2021, 09:27:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 30, 2021, 09:06:08 pm
They are lovely..

But £90!

I agree, will never hit the sales though so if you want them then it's gonna cost dickhead money
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,918
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16456 on: July 30, 2021, 09:34:57 pm »
I wish I was only paying that much on some of these :D

Logged

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16457 on: July 30, 2021, 09:47:15 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on July 30, 2021, 09:34:57 pm
I wish I was only paying that much on some of these :D

insane what some of them nike releases go for, you can see why some enter every raffle and rinse them idiots for paying through the nose
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,918
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16458 on: July 30, 2021, 10:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Rattleduser on July 30, 2021, 09:47:15 pm
insane what some of them nike releases go for, you can see why some enter every raffle and rinse them idiots for paying through the nose

The problem with the raffles is that 90 percent of the time they're bots, so if you really want a pair, you have to pay the insane prices. The only raffles that are worth doing are in store ones.

It's basically impossible to get a pair manually online when they're a raffle release unless you are using bot technology.

Logged

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16459 on: July 30, 2021, 10:25:57 pm »
sounds grim trying to pick up a release if you like collecting that style of shoe, insanely popular compared to the originals I tend to like.
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,918
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16460 on: July 30, 2021, 11:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Rattleduser on July 30, 2021, 10:25:57 pm
sounds grim trying to pick up a release if you like collecting that style of shoe, insanely popular compared to the originals I tend to like.

It's a nightmare. It's a huge business here in the states, particularly in major cities. Resellers are making a fortune.

Perfect example yesterday, was a pair of Jordan 1's, retailing for 200 dollars, only via raffles. However, most were bots used by said resellers, and now this pair is reselling at $4,000 plus.

It's not always that high, but usually the most wanted one's are retailed from $170-220, and resale is on average $225 and up, certain pairs easily go up from $400 to several thousand.

Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,970
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16461 on: July 31, 2021, 09:02:06 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on July 30, 2021, 11:24:49 pm
It's a nightmare. It's a huge business here in the states, particularly in major cities. Resellers are making a fortune.

Perfect example yesterday, was a pair of Jordan 1's, retailing for 200 dollars, only via raffles. However, most were bots used by said resellers, and now this pair is reselling at $4,000 plus.

It's not always that high, but usually the most wanted one's are retailed from $170-220, and resale is on average $225 and up, certain pairs easily go up from $400 to several thousand.



I read that the latest Jordan 1 Travis Scott’s had people boasting about how they used bots to enter the raffle around 25-30k times.

I know Nike won’t care because their whole model with this element of the market is building hype and artificially reducing the production. However surely at some point the average trainers buyer is going to get sick of basically never getting the chance to buy one.

Luxury companies have been doing it for decades but you don’t expect that from a brand that’s supposed to be affordable for most. Ultimately these are not like a Hermes Birkin bag, these are usually a cheaply constructed product, made in South East Asia and not worth very much.
« Last Edit: July 31, 2021, 09:04:04 pm by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,918
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16462 on: August 1, 2021, 07:45:46 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July 31, 2021, 09:02:06 pm
I read that the latest Jordan 1 Travis Scotts had people boasting about how they used bots to enter the raffle around 25-30k times.

I know Nike wont care because their whole model with this element of the market is building hype and artificially reducing the production. However surely at some point the average trainers buyer is going to get sick of basically never getting the chance to buy one.

Luxury companies have been doing it for decades but you dont expect that from a brand thats supposed to be affordable for most. Ultimately these are not like a Hermes Birkin bag, these are usually a cheaply constructed product, made in South East Asia and not worth very much.

Yeah that's the one was I referring to. You are probably right, just don't see it changing anytime soon, the demand is that high, particularly when they're collaborations between multiple brands.
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,511
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16463 on: August 1, 2021, 08:20:43 pm »
The chances are mad for them Jordan fragments as well. People with 30k bots securing 100 pairs, shows how shit odds are for the average bear
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,970
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16464 on: August 1, 2021, 09:38:21 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August  1, 2021, 07:45:46 pm
Yeah that's the one was I referring to. You are probably right, just don't see it changing anytime soon, the demand is that high, particularly when they're collaborations between multiple brands.

Thats one of the very few things that social media could help with. If it continues at this rate then Nikes brand will take a hit.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16465 on: August 4, 2021, 02:05:14 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July 13, 2021, 07:36:31 pm



The bastards didnt deliver them in the end. Ah well. ;D
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,749
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16466 on: August 4, 2021, 09:18:56 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on August  4, 2021, 02:05:14 pm
The bastards didnt deliver them in the end. Ah well. ;D
Poor lad must be blind.. lets spare him the embarrassment
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16467 on: August 16, 2021, 12:50:28 am »
custom pair of Munchen

Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,859
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16468 on: August 16, 2021, 07:30:07 am »
Quote from: Rattleduser on August 16, 2021, 12:50:28 am
custom pair of Munchen



Purple Rain, Purple Rainnnnnnn ☔️
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,596
  • Scrubbers
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16469 on: August 16, 2021, 10:04:39 am »
Logged

Offline Crimson_Tank

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,610
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16470 on: August 16, 2021, 01:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Rattleduser on July 30, 2021, 09:25:08 pm
toe box is not the best on mine



Just tried again to get these, and they do not have my size.  :butt
Logged
Quote from: SP on February  4, 2020, 10:57:08 am
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 pm
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,596
  • Scrubbers
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16471 on: August 16, 2021, 02:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Crimson_Tank on August 16, 2021, 01:45:29 pm
Just tried again to get these, and they do not have my size.  :butt

Given the toe box ain't the best, but a few sizes below and cut the toe box out
Logged

Offline Crimson_Tank

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,610
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16472 on: August 16, 2021, 05:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on August 16, 2021, 02:12:22 pm
Given the toe box ain't the best, but a few sizes below and cut the toe box out

Logged
Quote from: SP on February  4, 2020, 10:57:08 am
I watched a YouTube video and decided that Paul Konchesky looked like a player.
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 pm
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Offline Spezialo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16473 on: August 17, 2021, 12:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Rattleduser on August 16, 2021, 12:50:28 am
custom pair of Munchen



Nice them.

Customised on Adidas website or through somewhere else/yourself?
Logged

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16474 on: August 17, 2021, 05:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on August 17, 2021, 12:14:08 pm
Nice them.

Customised on Adidas website or through somewhere else/yourself?

Done them myself mixing a custom purple. I had painted these a while ago but didn't like the green finish, so the paint is a little thick now.
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,717
  • feck off
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16475 on: August 17, 2021, 08:31:34 pm »
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,688
  • Never Forget
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16476 on: August 17, 2021, 11:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Rattleduser on August 16, 2021, 12:50:28 am
custom pair of Munchen



they look top dog

like the colors, very custom look
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,033
  • Sound
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16477 on: Yesterday at 07:47:41 am »
Quote from: Rattleduser on August 16, 2021, 12:50:28 am
custom pair of Munchen



Nice.

Munchen were Trimm Trab, very similar..Originals 🤔
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16478 on: Yesterday at 12:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 07:47:41 am
Nice.

Munchen were Trimm Trab, very similar..Originals 🤔

these are based on the 80's Japan silhouette 
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,414
  • Boss Tha
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16479 on: Today at 02:01:20 am »
Quote from: Rattleduser on Yesterday at 12:41:59 pm
these are based on the 80's Japan silhouette 

Are those Munchen originally silver stripes?
Logged
We are Liverpool!
Pages: 1 ... 407 408 409 410 411 [412]   Go Up
« previous next »
 