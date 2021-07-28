sounds grim trying to pick up a release if you like collecting that style of shoe, insanely popular compared to the originals I tend to like.
It's a nightmare. It's a huge business here in the states, particularly in major cities. Resellers are making a fortune.
Perfect example yesterday, was a pair of Jordan 1's, retailing for 200 dollars, only via raffles. However, most were bots used by said resellers, and now this pair is reselling at $4,000 plus.
It's not always that high, but usually the most wanted one's are retailed from $170-220, and resale is on average $225 and up, certain pairs easily go up from $400 to several thousand.