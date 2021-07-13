« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football fashion/post yer trainees  (Read 1776051 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,983
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16400 on: July 13, 2021, 02:36:48 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July 13, 2021, 11:33:58 am
You should see the pair I just bought for walking the dog. Beige they are. £20 down from £125 though (Nike Terra Kiger 6). I'll just have to wear them when I know nobody's about.
gfdfgd" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16401 on: July 13, 2021, 04:07:34 pm »
:lmao
Logged

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16402 on: July 13, 2021, 06:06:15 pm »
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,193
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16403 on: July 13, 2021, 06:08:55 pm »
I thought the dog was messing when he said "clown shoes"...

Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16404 on: July 13, 2021, 07:36:31 pm »
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,983
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16405 on: July 13, 2021, 07:40:28 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July 13, 2021, 07:36:31 pm
You couldnt really blame her.


is that the colour blindness kicking in?

Have you not any people you can trust when out shopping?  ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16406 on: July 13, 2021, 07:40:48 pm »
Errol, haha! Hey thats a place just along the road as well.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,983
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16407 on: July 13, 2021, 07:42:09 pm »
Haha
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,021
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16408 on: July 13, 2021, 07:44:54 pm »
I think I should report those trainers for crimes against fashion..  even I wouldnt buy them.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16409 on: July 13, 2021, 08:36:07 pm »
Theyre bad eh? Wonder if I could sharpie them?
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,983
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16410 on: July 13, 2021, 08:39:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 13, 2021, 07:44:54 pm
I think I should report those trainers for crimes against fashion..  even I wouldnt buy them.
Youre a schoolteacher arent ya Tep? These more your style

tttttt" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16411 on: July 13, 2021, 08:46:28 pm »
My missus burst out laughing anyway so its worth it.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,983
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16412 on: July 13, 2021, 08:48:36 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on July 13, 2021, 08:46:28 pm
My missus burst out laughing anyway so its worth it.
At what? Ya shoes? ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,021
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16413 on: July 13, 2021, 08:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on July 13, 2021, 08:39:54 pm
Youre a schoolteacher arent ya Tep? These more your style

tttttt" border="0
Sock + sandal = beard.


I dont teach geography anyway ;D

(Joking apart, my dad would actually wear that).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,725
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16414 on: July 13, 2021, 09:16:00 pm »
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,193
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16415 on: July 14, 2021, 01:55:19 am »
Quote from: royhendo on July 13, 2021, 08:46:28 pm
My missus burst out laughing anyway so its worth it.
That's an expensive joke.

Not as expensive as Harry Maguire, though.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16416 on: July 14, 2021, 08:57:46 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on July 14, 2021, 01:55:19 am
That's an expensive joke.

Not as expensive as Harry Maguire, though.

Haha, well, I will wear them till they're worn through - we do quite a mileage with the collie. :)

At least these will be for the wilder walks round here so the grass will be long enough to hide them. I've been looking for a cheap pair to try them for ages (£20 ain't bad). There's a hidden glen out the back of our garden (Michaels A and H can attest) and if you follow it up, in 20 minutes you're in a kind of mini Norway, with nobody but the ewes and tups and ticks for company.

These are my every day ones for the roads and paths though - they get gravel stuck in them all the time but I can jump in the burns (streams) and get the dog's ball fished out without doing any damage.

« Last Edit: July 14, 2021, 09:01:02 am by royhendo »
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,774
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16417 on: July 14, 2021, 09:02:05 am »
Never had you down as an Ivory Coast fan Royston
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16418 on: July 14, 2021, 10:21:01 am »
My rule is 'never buy a pair of trainers you can't sell on ebay for more than you bought them for'. :D

That, and make sure everyone knows I'm colour blind.
Logged

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16419 on: Yesterday at 01:13:27 pm »
Got these Mint blue Jeans Today
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,983
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16420 on: Yesterday at 01:35:10 pm »
Musicless Musicvideo / ELVIS PRESLEY - Blue Suede Shoes   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5Jd9AmepgdM&amp;ab_channel=MarioWienerroither" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5Jd9AmepgdM&amp;ab_channel=MarioWienerroither</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,573
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16421 on: Yesterday at 01:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Caffeine on June 11, 2021, 12:10:58 pm
Was not planning any summer purchases but saw these and couldn't resist:



Got them and the navy version of the same release. They're great.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,573
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16422 on: Yesterday at 01:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on June 15, 2021, 03:36:34 pm
I love a cream trainer, and I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I'd be remiss not to say that I've just seen those on the Nike site, in the womens section.

They got them for both men and women.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,573
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16423 on: Yesterday at 01:39:48 pm »






I'm running out of room
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16424 on: Yesterday at 01:48:23 pm »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,725
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16425 on: Yesterday at 02:09:49 pm »
Nice webs them DeFacto.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,573
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16426 on: Yesterday at 02:10:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:09:49 pm
Nice webs them DeFacto.

Cheers Andy.

Logged

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16427 on: Yesterday at 03:27:06 pm »
picked the cord up in a sale the other week as well

Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16428 on: Today at 01:01:27 am »
been a greedy bastard lately
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16429 on: Today at 01:51:52 am »
Absolutely nothing for me in ss21 spezial for me. All colourways are boring, terrible, or extreme. And for that reason Jeremy, I'm out.
Logged

Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

  • CAE DIVI AUG
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,251
  • "Let them hate me, as long as they respect me"
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16430 on: Today at 05:42:33 am »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Today at 01:51:52 am
Absolutely nothing for me in ss21 spezial for me. All colourways are boring, terrible, or extreme. And for that reason Jeremy, I'm out.

Really? I am all over the Hoylakes. Doubled up on them - one to wear and one to look at. Beauties.
Logged
Quote
In a free state there should be freedom of speech and thought.
 Tiberius Caesar Augustus,
Roman Emperor & General (42 BC - 37 AD)
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Up
« previous next »
 