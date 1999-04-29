« previous next »
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16360 on: April 28, 2021, 03:38:42 pm »
bought myself some white cortez and some white jordan 1's on a friday evening bored whim.

lows, obviously, because I don't believe high or mid top trainers should be worn by white middle-aged men.
Offline pazcom

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16361 on: April 28, 2021, 11:10:59 pm »
Just got my first pair of non Adidas trainers in about 15 years. Had been looking for some new balance and these popped up in one of those annoying ad's you get when browsing..

Offline AndyInVA

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16362 on: April 29, 2021, 04:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on April 27, 2021, 12:02:13 am
Its the simple things in life for me.



I love all these Adidas trainers. The colours are great and love the simplicity of bold colors and stripes. I have some green ones that look great and where I live absolutely no one has them.
Online Rattleduser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16363 on: May 7, 2021, 03:58:37 pm »
Online Col

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16364 on: May 18, 2021, 03:35:26 am »
Just bought a pair of Air Max. Never had any before.

Offline LiamG

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16365 on: May 19, 2021, 05:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Col on May 18, 2021, 03:35:26 am
Just bought a pair of Air Max. Never had any before.



Good job keeping them clean and white haha
Offline Caffeine

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16366 on: June 11, 2021, 12:10:58 pm »
Was not planning any summer purchases but saw these and couldn't resist:

Offline rob1966

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16367 on: June 15, 2021, 02:37:47 pm »
My old ZX700's are knackered, so needed a new pair, Kids like them, the missus doesn't, so I'm happy. £32 off on the Adidas site

Offline jackh

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16368 on: June 15, 2021, 03:01:46 pm »
As a vegetarian (and leaning towards vegan on a handful of things where I can), I'm quite pleased that Adidas launched a vegan range last year.

These Sambas have been my go-to for a few years, so I'm pleased to see the vegan version in their sale for £42 this week.



https://www.adidas.co.uk/samba-vegan-shoes/FW2427.html
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16369 on: June 15, 2021, 03:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Caffeine on June 11, 2021, 12:10:58 pm
Was not planning any summer purchases but saw these and couldn't resist:



I love a cream trainer, and I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I'd be remiss not to say that I've just seen those on the Nike site, in the womens section.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16370 on: June 15, 2021, 04:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on June 15, 2021, 03:36:34 pm
I love a cream trainer, and I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I'd be remiss not to say that I've just seen those on the Nike site, in the womens section.

Why? Is Caffeine a bloke?

I've bought women's trainers before because of price and some colourways, nowt wrong with that.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16371 on: June 15, 2021, 04:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on June 15, 2021, 04:12:32 pm
Why? Is Caffeine a bloke?

I've bought women's trainers before because of price and some colourways, nowt wrong with that.

I assumed he was based on board demographics - and yeah I know, I was only messing. Although I couldn't cross that invisible barrier myself.
Offline Caffeine

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16372 on: June 18, 2021, 12:58:48 pm »
Haha I have a few women's pairs (but these were selling up to a larger size than I would expect in that case)- benefit of size 8-9 feet!
Online Rattleduser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16373 on: June 26, 2021, 09:31:40 pm »
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16374 on: June 26, 2021, 09:39:47 pm »
bought some air max 90. no not the cream ones above.
Offline TheKid.

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16375 on: June 26, 2021, 10:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on June 15, 2021, 03:36:34 pm
I love a cream trainer, and I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I'd be remiss not to say that I've just seen those on the Nike site, in the womens section.

Sites do that quite a lot when they sell out of bigger sizes, change the listing from men to women no matter what the colour way
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16376 on: July 7, 2021, 03:18:26 am »


Love these Golas. Had forgotten about these as a brand.

Total beauties.
Offline rob1966

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16377 on: July 7, 2021, 09:06:19 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on July  7, 2021, 03:18:26 am


Love these Golas. Had forgotten about these as a brand.

Total beauties.

That takes me back to the 1970's
Offline rob1966

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16378 on: July 7, 2021, 09:06:39 am »
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16379 on: July 7, 2021, 12:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Rattleduser on June 26, 2021, 09:31:40 pm


Ive always been afraid to get red trainers as I was worried after a couple of rains they would end up looking pink
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16380 on: July 7, 2021, 12:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Rattleduser on May  7, 2021, 03:58:37 pm
aged the sole on my pair



Like these also. They have that 'Chariots of Fire' look about them
Offline rob1966

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16381 on: July 7, 2021, 12:33:13 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on July  7, 2021, 12:14:06 pm
Ive always been afraid to get red trainers as I was worried after a couple of rains they would end up looking pink

I've got red Gazelles and they haven't done that.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16382 on: July 7, 2021, 12:46:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  7, 2021, 12:33:13 pm
I've got red Gazelles and they haven't done that.

I've about 4 pairs of red trainers and none of them have turned pink. Most recent pair are about a year old, the others at least 3 years old.
Offline pazcom

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16383 on: July 7, 2021, 01:06:09 pm »
I've had 2 pairs of red Adidas (beckenbauer and campus) both never run. Campus have been in the garden for the past few days in the rain and they are still nice and Red.
Offline Elzar

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16384 on: July 7, 2021, 01:36:42 pm »
Should be okay as long as you don't leave them in sunlight all day every day. That's what could possibly make them fade.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16385 on: July 7, 2021, 05:21:05 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on July  7, 2021, 03:18:26 am


Love these Golas. Had forgotten about these as a brand.

Total beauties.
Those are amazing.

Even better with red laces. 8)
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16386 on: July 7, 2021, 07:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  7, 2021, 12:46:24 pm
I've about 4 pairs of red trainers and none of them have turned pink. Most recent pair are about a year old, the others at least 3 years old.

Thanks for all the replies.

red trainees it is up next
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16387 on: July 8, 2021, 12:34:49 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on July  7, 2021, 03:18:26 am


Love these Golas. Had forgotten about these as a brand.

Total beauties.

I had these years ago with a red logo instead of yellow, absolutely loved them and wore them till they fell apart.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16388 on: July 10, 2021, 07:06:44 pm »
Sale on at Size?

Down to £85
Offline whtwht

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16389 on: July 10, 2021, 09:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on July 10, 2021, 07:06:44 pm
Sale on at Size?

Down to £85

Absolutely awful
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16390 on: July 11, 2021, 10:34:27 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on July 10, 2021, 07:06:44 pm
Sale on at Size?

Down to £85

Look like Snack a Jacks.
Offline rob1966

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16391 on: July 11, 2021, 11:22:14 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on July 10, 2021, 07:06:44 pm
Sale on at Size?

Down to £85

Is that what they pay you to wear the things?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16392 on: Yesterday at 07:39:30 pm »
Whats up lads, do ya not think theyre smart like :lmao

Haha ;D
Online Rattleduser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16393 on: Yesterday at 09:19:32 pm »
Got these Waffle 2 in a sale. Also got a pair of Hazy yellow Kopenhagen arriving Wednesday
Online Rattleduser

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16394 on: Yesterday at 09:26:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on July  7, 2021, 12:14:06 pm
Ive always been afraid to get red trainers as I was worried after a couple of rains they would end up looking pink

best not wearing suede in the rain, even when they've been protected. Sunshine norm turns certain red trainers pink, Rouge are notorious for losing their colour.
Offline Sarge

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16395 on: Yesterday at 09:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:39:30 pm
Whats up lads, do ya not think theyre smart like :lmao

Haha ;D

The fucking state of them ;D
Online elbow

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
« Reply #16396 on: Today at 01:50:53 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:39:30 pm
Whats up lads, do ya not think theyre smart like :lmao

Haha ;D

This summer, Capon will be wearing a pair of Nike Bubonics.
