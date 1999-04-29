Its the simple things in life for me.
Old school..
Just bought a pair of Air Max. Never had any before.
Was not planning any summer purchases but saw these and couldn't resist:
I love a cream trainer, and I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I'd be remiss not to say that I've just seen those on the Nike site, in the womens section.
Why? Is Caffeine a bloke?I've bought women's trainers before because of price and some colourways, nowt wrong with that.
Love these Golas. Had forgotten about these as a brand.Total beauties.
aged the sole on my pair
Ive always been afraid to get red trainers as I was worried after a couple of rains they would end up looking pink
I've got red Gazelles and they haven't done that.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I've about 4 pairs of red trainers and none of them have turned pink. Most recent pair are about a year old, the others at least 3 years old.
Sale on at Size?Down to £85
Whats up lads, do ya not think theyre smart like Haha
