I've been stalking some nice navy blue spezials on the adidas site in the US, they've just come back in stock for my size but now the coupon code has expired EDIT: just found a code and snagged the last pair. Now realizing that I don't need them at all
Yeah the ones I really want are thesehttps://m.sizeofficial.ie/product/blue-adidas-originals-sl-76---size-exclusive/350969_sizeie/
Somebody please tell me these aren't real.
Late night drunken shopping has seen me buy these:I'm not sure, but fuck it, I'll see what they look like when they get here.
2 months late with those colours.
Picked up some adidas trabs, look great
I have no idea what Im taking about
Crikey, you know what they say about men with big feet?
picked up these 3 hiking gems
Old school..
What school was that, mate? Arrr, young man, let me offer guidance... Munich 1972, a classic was born, one of the greatest trabs in history, nylon upper with a rubber tongue.. hence SL ..super light and release year 1972 for the Olympics in Munich.
They were shit back then & nah I certainly wouldn't be seen dead in them these days, the blue ones are alright.I see loads of Adidas Nostalgia when I'm out & about..some need to stay in the era they were made.White trabs never done it for me..Stan Smith & the likes of Superstar..each to their own mate.
Anyone able to advise on places to track down dead stock Adidas, am looking for some Adi racer low, no laces, grey suede with blue stripes for the mrs. Tried Transalpino, no joy.
Ask iamdeadstock.com, he's a good lad.
Got these to sit on a shelf rather than to wear. Proper work of art.
Feel sorry for the shelf.
Its the simple things in life for me.
