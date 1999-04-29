« previous next »
Football fashion/post yer trainees

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
November 9, 2020, 05:28:07 pm
Black Friday deals starting now. Picked up another pair of super lights in a nice colourway.

https://m.sizeofficial.ie/product/red-adidas-originals-sl-72/355063_sizeie/
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
November 9, 2020, 05:41:47 pm
The blue ones havnt dropped much in price
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
November 9, 2020, 07:46:29 pm
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
November 9, 2020, 08:15:39 pm
I've been stalking some nice navy blue spezials on the adidas site in the US, they've just come back in stock for my size but now the coupon code has expired  :'(



EDIT: just found a code and snagged the last pair. Now realizing that I don't need them at all  :D
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
November 9, 2020, 08:53:09 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on November  9, 2020, 08:15:39 pm
I've been stalking some nice navy blue spezials on the adidas site in the US, they've just come back in stock for my size but now the coupon code has expired  :'(



EDIT: just found a code and snagged the last pair. Now realizing that I don't need them at all  :D

I bought those along with the light blue colour at 30% off
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
November 9, 2020, 08:54:40 pm
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
November 11, 2020, 09:43:15 pm
Somebody please tell me these aren't real. 

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
November 11, 2020, 09:52:44 pm
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on November 11, 2020, 09:43:15 pm
Somebody please tell me these aren't real. 



Ha, good god, how tasteless.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
November 11, 2020, 10:31:27 pm
Has to be photoshopped.

If they aren't, at least they do go well with a Fathers4Justice Spiderman outfit.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
November 11, 2020, 10:45:53 pm
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on November 11, 2020, 09:43:15 pm
Somebody please tell me these aren't real. 



Is there a Nazi emblem on the sole ?
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
December 4, 2020, 12:44:14 pm
Fucking hell, Nike know what they're doing with limited releases of Jordan 1 Mids, don't they?

They make a lot of money for resellers.



Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
February 4, 2021, 09:53:35 pm
.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
February 5, 2021, 01:36:42 am
Late night drunken shopping has seen me buy these:



I'm not sure, but fuck it, I'll see what they look like when they get here.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
February 5, 2021, 11:15:57 am
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on February  5, 2021, 01:36:42 am
Late night drunken shopping has seen me buy these:



I'm not sure, but fuck it, I'll see what they look like when they get here.

Stay off the ale, mate.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
February 5, 2021, 11:16:39 am
2 months late with those colours.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
February 6, 2021, 02:27:09 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on February  5, 2021, 11:16:39 am
2 months late with those colours.

Story of my life.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
February 7, 2021, 05:59:40 am
Old school..

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
March 3, 2021, 07:14:20 pm
Picked up some adidas trabs, look great

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
March 3, 2021, 08:44:28 pm
Quote from: Ray K on March  3, 2021, 07:14:20 pm
Picked up some adidas trabs, look great



Crikey, you know what they say about men with big feet?
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
March 4, 2021, 12:23:13 pm
Quote from: Crimson on March  3, 2021, 08:44:28 pm
Crikey, you know what they say about men with big feet?

Extra long laces?
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
March 4, 2021, 01:55:35 pm
Quote from: Crimson on March  3, 2021, 08:44:28 pm
Crikey, you know what they say about men with big feet?

long/big socks
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
March 6, 2021, 08:51:04 pm
picked up these 3 hiking gems



Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
March 6, 2021, 09:35:33 pm
Does hiking boots count as trainers?
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
March 20, 2021, 01:09:10 pm
picked up a pair of Valencia for £59



got the 230 a few weeks back

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
March 20, 2021, 01:14:39 pm
Quote from: thechulloran on March  6, 2021, 08:51:04 pm
picked up these 3 hiking gems





Not NF but have a pair with Vibram soles which are the best out there in my opinion for hiking.

Quote from: kopite321 on February  7, 2021, 05:59:40 am
Old school..

What school was that mate?  :o

Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
March 21, 2021, 08:23:50 am

What school was that, mate?  :o


[/quote]

Arrr, young man, let me offer guidance... Munich 1972,  a classic was born, one of the greatest trabs in history, nylon upper with a rubber tongue.. hence SL ..super light and release year 1972 for the Olympics in Munich.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
March 21, 2021, 08:50:12 am
Quote from: kopite321 on March 21, 2021, 08:23:50 am
What school was that, mate?  :o




Arrr, young man, let me offer guidance... Munich 1972,  a classic was born, one of the greatest trabs in history, nylon upper with a rubber tongue.. hence SL ..super light and release year 1972 for the Olympics in Munich.

They were shit back then & nah I certainly wouldn't be seen dead in them these days, the blue ones are alright.
I see loads of Adidas Nostalgia when I'm out & about..some need to stay in the era they were made.
White trabs never done it for me..Stan Smith & the likes of Superstar..each to their own mate.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
March 21, 2021, 08:54:23 am
Quote from: Medellin on March 21, 2021, 08:50:12 am
They were shit back then & nah I certainly wouldn't be seen dead in them these days, the blue ones are alright.
I see loads of Adidas Nostalgia when I'm out & about..some need to stay in the era they were made.
White trabs never done it for me..Stan Smith & the likes of Superstar..each to their own mate.


ya each to their own, being dead is a problem mind ... :-)
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
April 18, 2021, 03:48:55 pm
Anyone able to advise on places to track down dead stock Adidas, am looking for some Adi racer low, no laces, grey suede with blue stripes for the mrs. Tried Transalpino, no joy.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
April 18, 2021, 05:03:46 pm
Quote from: Oscarmac on April 18, 2021, 03:48:55 pm
Anyone able to advise on places to track down dead stock Adidas, am looking for some Adi racer low, no laces, grey suede with blue stripes for the mrs. Tried Transalpino, no joy.

Ask iamdeadstock.com, he's a good lad.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
April 18, 2021, 07:40:50 pm
Quote from: L4Red on April 18, 2021, 05:03:46 pm
Ask iamdeadstock.com, he's a good lad.

Cheers
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
Got these to sit on a shelf rather than to wear. Proper work of art.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
April 21, 2021, 10:11:06 pm
Yep, something else those Adidas Wirral.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
April 22, 2021, 10:07:48 am
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on April 21, 2021, 08:50:01 pm


Got these to sit on a shelf rather than to wear. Proper work of art.

Feel sorry for the shelf.
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
Today at 12:02:13 am
Its the simple things in life for me.


Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
Today at 12:38:28 am
Re: Football fashion/post yer trainees
Today at 06:28:44 am
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:02:13 am
Its the simple things in life for me.



What's with that sole/chin? Looks a bit off. Is it too big?

Love the colour and everything else mind  ;D
