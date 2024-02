Are there any Christmas specials that are anywhere near as good as The Office's?



It's just perfect pay-off. Toeing the line between sweet and cloying, realistic and overly convenient must have been unbelievably difficult, especially with Brent's personality, and they couldn't have done it better. Every punch of Dawn opening Tim's present, Tim's speech, Brent telling Finchy to fuck off, Dawn coming back, Brent for once keeping quiet and just looking chuffed, then the final photo just lands.