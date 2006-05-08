sad news .....Liverpool legend Ron Yeats is living with Alzheimers Disease, the club have announced.The 86-year-old joined the Reds from Aberdeen in 1961 and would go on to make 454 appearances during 10 years with the club. Regarded as one of Bill Shanklys greatest signings the Scot famously christened his compatriot a colossus and encouraged journalists to walk around him, when unveiling the centre-back.Yeats family recently reached out to Forever Reds, the club's official former players association. And after raising over £75,000 for good causes and ex-players at the annual Forever Reds Christmas lunch last month, a donation is to be made in support of the former Liverpool captain.Forever Reds chairman and ECHO columnist John Aldridge said: Situations like Rons are exactly why we created Forever Reds and wanted to continue to support former players who need our help.To be able to support him and his family through this difficult time is what being part of the LFC family is all about. I loved to watch Ron play and his contribution to this club will never be forgotten.Thank you to all the fans who join us in our events and help us raise funds to support our former players. Its an incredible amount to be able to support the Forever Reds and local causes.Speaking about the support her family has received from Forever Reds, Rons wife Ann said: This donation has been a lifeline, the family and I are incredibly thankful for the support. When I put in the call to the club and spoke to them, I was overwhelmed by the response.Alzheimers is a difficult disease and its often the families who suffer the most because of the emotional and financial impact. We cant thank Forever Reds enough for what they have done for Ron.