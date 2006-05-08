« previous next »
Ron Yeats - Collossus

Re: Ron Yeats Leaving as Chief Scout
May 8, 2006, 09:14:56 pm
Best of luck for the future Ron  :wave

YNWA

YNWA
Re: Ron Yeats Leaving as Chief Scout
May 8, 2006, 09:16:10 pm
Great long service from a great man...

Good night and good luck, happy retirement :wave
Re: Ron Yeats Leaving as Chief Scout
July 31, 2022, 02:49:36 pm
.
A few videos and some info on the colossus that still is Ron Yeats...






Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ron_Yeats

LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/450

LiverpoolFC.com Player Profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/past-players/ron-yeats











'100 Players Who Shook The Kop - #29 - Ron Yeats':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s__kSbih79Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s__kSbih79Q</a>



'50 Men Who Made LFC: Ron Yeats':-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/10156429955817573



'Ron Yeats ( Liverpool FC Captain )':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zgwub_hD7VU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zgwub_hD7VU</a>



'Final da FA Cup 1965. Liverpool 2 x 1 Leeds United' (full match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rnmq9TLH08I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rnmq9TLH08I</a>



'The Cup Final - Liverpool Vs. Leeds 1965' (7 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u59t5QpcoMk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u59t5QpcoMk</a>



'Ron Yeats collects the FA Cup Trophy':-

https://xcancel.com/MerseyGoals/status/931179584145494016



'Heroes Welcome Aka Return Of The Cup (1965)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0ZG1SNXb0Aw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0ZG1SNXb0Aw</a>



'Happy birthday to Ron Yeats.':-

https://xcancel.com/30YearsRed/status/1328025986273783809



an advert for 'Yeats and Saint talk Shankly' on LFC TV in 2017 (I'll try and find a copy):-

https://xcancel.com/LFCTV/status/903941310540685313



'Time Of Our Lives - Shankly' (2009; SlySport program, 47 minutes. St John, Yeats, and Lawler and discuss the great man):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x8cvv90

^ or a 380mb download file: https://mega.nz/file/csVwxabT#bV7VdieCdILcAfH1JI-DKfaN5MuSqFwUh9uDQTtZa_Q & https://bayfiles.com/79z9v121y1/TOOL-Shanks_m4v



'Ron Yeats Speaks To The Asian Kop':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qA6fUKJin8U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qA6fUKJin8U</a>



'Ron Yeats':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kw8hHRpuWwI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kw8hHRpuWwI</a>





































Some 'youtube playlists' of Liverpool seasons with Ron Yeats as a player (where available):-


1959/60 : ? : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/1

1960/61 : ? : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/2

1961/62 : ? : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/3

1962/63 : ? : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/4

1963/64 : ? : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/5

1964/65 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXstwndzSPgfb4FNHnLR93Sj (by idamaria7) : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/6

1965/66 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuI-hfoq_QsOdEg9RYu8SQh (by idamaria7) : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/7

1966/67 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsNF4Epikg4kl7SvWX_IG2O (by idamaria7) : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/8

1967/68 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtTms4VwYIbAHvR835prU7x (by idamaria7) : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/9

1968/69 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXt3tsUGr0V6Sxa4N8bBGKTA (by idamaria7) : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/10
 
1969/70 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvlk6Q6CCfg3KaMWh__1umF (by idamaria7) : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/11

1970/71 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXv8q4bhyV3Tr7dzt0HzaS_m (by idamaria7) : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/12



some older 'Club History' videos featuring Ron Yeats : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641


a RAWK 'Liverpool's 6th league title - Shankly's 1st - 1963/64 season...' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352810.0

a RAWK 'Liverpool's 7th league title - 1965/66 season...' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352808.0

with more threads on Ron Yeats and the early days under Shankly in the RAWK 'History Board': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=40.0






















A few articles on Ron Yeats...


No. 79  Take a walk around my centre half, Hes a colossus!: www.thisisanfield.com/2009/07/no-79-take-a-walk-around-my-centre-half-he%E2%80%99s-a-colossus

Ron Yeats: The Colossus Of Anfield: www.theversed.com/72692/ron-yeats-the-colossus-of-liverpool/#.cfi7In4Jsf

Ron Yeats: Liverpools colossal centre-back, skipper and chief scout: https://thekopite.org/2021/07/22/liverpool-defender-ron-yeats-career

RON YEATS: THE COLOSSUS FROM ABERDEEN: www.nutmegmagazine.co.uk/issue-2/ron-yeats-the-colossus-from-aberdeen

The Aberdeen duo who made their mark at Anfield under Shankly: /www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/2513422/eyewitness-the-aberdeen-duo-who-made-their-mark-at-anfield-under-shankly

Ron Yeats: The colossal signing who was Liverpools original Van Dijk: www.thisisanfield.com/2020/05/appreciating-ron-yeats-the-colossal-signing-who-was-liverpools-original-van-dijk

10 Hardest Liverpool Players of All Time: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1307512-10-hardest-liverpool-players-of-all-time

Ron Yeats playing stats in detail: www.transfermarkt.com/ron-yeats/profil/spieler/176046

Ron Yeats - My Liverpool Wall: https://myliverpoolfc.org/yeates.htm

Ron Yeats  Liverpool FC Legend: http://lifemindbodysoul.com/ron-yeats-liverpool-fc-legend

A Life Of Liverpool Matches: Meeting Bill Shanklys Man Mountain And Falling For The Reds: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/01/walking-around-ron-yeats-meeting-bill-shanklys-man-mountain-and-falling-for-the-reds

The perils of Paul on the Scottish scouting trail for Anfield legend Ron Yeats: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/2609941/eyewitness-the-perils-of-paul-on-the-scottish-scouting-trail-for-anfield-legend-ron-yeats


Liverpool legend Ian St John reveals he and former team mates are suffering from memory problems: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-legend-ian-st-john-9776240

Ron Yeats  a Liverpool colossus, FA Cup winner and a shadow of his former self: www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/news/ron-yeats-liverpool-dementia-alzheimers-fa-cup-winner-a7567191.html

Liverpool legends Tommy Smith and Ron Yeats suffering in silence: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-legends-tommy-smith-ron-12576779

How Liverpool are taking care of their former players  and why its so important: www.thisisanfield.com/2021/12/its-something-close-to-my-heart-how-liverpool-are-taking-care-of-their-former-players


Ron Yeats - Chief scout and Shankly's captain: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/84

Ron Yeats - Unbeatable at the back: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/558

The first European night at Anfield: https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/488

Ron Yeats' reunion with Liverpool's first Euro opponents: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1940

Memo to Boy fans: Keep off the pitch says Ron Yeats: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2655

Tribute plan for Anfield legend Ron Yeats: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3522













^ Saint and Ron Yeats collect their Liverpool Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2015.










-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

Re: Ron Yeats Leaving as Chief Scout
July 31, 2022, 02:53:43 pm
You bloody scared me.
Re: Ron Yeats Leaving as Chief Scout
July 31, 2022, 03:36:24 pm

^ sorry mate - I didn't quite think the bump through ;D
Re: Ron Yeats Leaving as Chief Scout
July 31, 2022, 03:45:51 pm
Yeah me too, Hes in his 80s.

Long live The Colossus.
Re: Ron Yeats - Collossus
August 1, 2022, 02:17:24 pm
What a buy. What a player and what a lovely bloke. In the days when players still used to live in the community and were paid a thousand times less than today, I remember he had a petrol station on Picton Road when he retired. "Jet" petrol station I think it was. At least that's what my old man used to tell me every time we went past.
The fella just breathed authority. Don't remember him scoring many mind
The fella just breathed authority. Don't remember him scoring many mind
Re: Ron Yeats - Collossus
August 5, 2022, 03:48:20 pm
My brother bought an old program Rangers V The Army 1960.  Yeats was playing centre half for the army so assume he was doing national service.  A guy called Strong was also playing but not sure if our Geoff Strong?  Willy Stevenson was playing for Rangers.
Re: Ron Yeats - Collossus
August 5, 2022, 04:00:54 pm
Quote from: Alan574 on August  5, 2022, 03:48:20 pm
My brother bought an old program Rangers V The Army 1960.  Yeats was playing centre half for the army so assume he was doing national service.  A guy called Strong was also playing but not sure if our Geoff Strong?  Willy Stevenson was playing for Rangers.

Strong (Arsenal)

Geoff Strong

19541957   Stanley United      
19571964   Arsenal   125
19641970   Liverpool   155
19701971   Coventry City   33

Yup.

From Yeats's wiki:

"Yeats' career took an upward turn following Jerry Kerr's appointment: Kerr regarded Yeats as so vital to the fortunes of the team he sought his release to play each Saturday from the military authorities while Yeats served his National Service."
Re: Ron Yeats - Collossus
August 5, 2022, 07:10:23 pm
Met him a few times in the Centre Half Cafe he owned in Old Swan...fuckin huge man! Lovely fella, the Cafe is still there, thinks it's called Swan Cafe now, but still run the pretty much the same, less. greasy spoon I suppose, but still basic all day brekkie etc!

As I player I loved him too, just an unbeatable force at the back, my first real LFC hero, followed by Kevin Keegan.

As I player I loved him too, just an unbeatable force at the back, my first real LFC hero, followed by Kevin Keegan.
Re: Ron Yeats - Collossus
January 5, 2024, 06:10:23 pm
sad news .....
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-legend-receive-financial-support-28399064

Liverpool legend Ron Yeats is living with Alzheimers Disease, the club have announced.

The 86-year-old joined the Reds from Aberdeen in 1961 and would go on to make 454 appearances during 10 years with the club. Regarded as one of Bill Shanklys greatest signings the Scot famously christened his compatriot a colossus and encouraged journalists to walk around him, when unveiling the centre-back.

Yeats family recently reached out to Forever Reds, the club's official former players association. And after raising over £75,000 for good causes and ex-players at the annual Forever Reds Christmas lunch last month, a donation is to be made in support of the former Liverpool captain.

Forever Reds chairman and ECHO columnist John Aldridge said: Situations like Rons are exactly why we created Forever Reds and wanted to continue to support former players who need our help.

To be able to support him and his family through this difficult time is what being part of the LFC family is all about. I loved to watch Ron play and his contribution to this club will never be forgotten.

Thank you to all the fans who join us in our events and help us raise funds to support our former players. Its an incredible amount to be able to support the Forever Reds and local causes.

Speaking about the support her family has received from Forever Reds, Rons wife Ann said: This donation has been a lifeline, the family and I are incredibly thankful for the support. When I put in the call to the club and spoke to them, I was overwhelmed by the response.

Alzheimers is a difficult disease and its often the families who suffer the most because of the emotional and financial impact. We cant thank Forever Reds enough for what they have done for Ron.
Re: Ron Yeats - Collossus
January 5, 2024, 06:16:54 pm
Thats very sad news for both Ron and his family. Best wishes to them
Re: Ron Yeats - Collossus
January 5, 2024, 09:10:46 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January  5, 2024, 06:16:54 pm
Thats very sad news for both Ron and his family. Best wishes to them
Very sad indeed.
Happening to far too many footballers of that era.
Re: Ron Yeats - Collossus
January 5, 2024, 10:24:18 pm
That really is incredibly sad news and as you say Terry, becoming extremely common.

Ron comes from the era many Reds don't know about, but only know that it existed. Some of us on here lived during and even before it.

It's heartening to know Ron will get the support needed to make him comfortable and that his family are backed by that life-line - a life-line they shouldn't have had to seek.
Re: Ron Yeats - Collossus
Today at 05:47:35 am
RIP Rowdy.

Sad news and the loss of a true legend. He and St John were the ones Shankly always said started this club of ours, on its march to rule England and Europe.
So important was Shankly, St John and the colossus that was Yeats, the blues feared them that much, they even made songs about them, in their honour.


A sad day for us all.

Re: Ron Yeats - Collossus
Today at 08:39:18 am
I think this should be on main board

Rip

Rip
Re: Ron Yeats - Collossus
Today at 08:49:27 am
Very sad news. One of the most legendary names in the clubs history. Shanklys captain, and he was a decent judge. RIP Ron.
Re: Ron Yeats - Collossus
Today at 09:29:59 am
Ah sad news , once confirmed needs to go in the main board , he was the captain of what was the reds greatest ever day up to that moment in1965 , was comparable to the city with anything that came after it . RIP big Ron
