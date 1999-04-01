Liverpool 4 Watford 3 May 1985



Not the 1st game I ever went to but the earliest game I have most vivid memories of. Friday night under the lights if I remember correctly. Magnificent game where we came back from 2-0 down to score 4 goals in the 2nd half. John Barnes was superb for Watford and I think scored a belter of a free kick in the Anfield Road end.



Liverpool 2 Manchester United 1 November 1985



1st game I was at that I was really awestruck by the atmosphere. Was in the Main stand and quite close to the United fans (I think they had the full Anfield Road end). Atmosphere was gnarly but electric. Let off after the infamous Jan Molby goal will stay with me forever



Liverpool 3 Everton 1 May 1986 FA Cup Final



My 1st FA Cup final and a win to do the double. I was only a kid but could see how much it meant to my Dad and Uncles when we won that day. Doing the FA Cup/League double was absolutely huge at that point. To beat Everton to both, when they were arguably the best team in the country, made it even more special



Liverpool 0 Arsenal 2 May 1989



For many, and obvious reasons, the most emotional game Ive ever been to at Anfield. The result didnt really matter. It did provide a bit of an opening of the floodgates for the built up emotion the young me had at that time. The hardest time ever, in my lifetime, to be a Liverpool fan and nothing to do with losing the league title on goal difference.



Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1 FA Cup Final May 1996



Wed been poor for a while but not too long had passed to have forgotten what it was like to be the best. We still had that muscle memory. We also had a really promising young team that had shown a lot with a few older heads (Michael Thomas and John Barnes in centre mid for example) providing a solid base. United were similar. This was a crossroads game for both clubs and probably both managers. United did the double and went on to win lots. We shrunk that day and never really recovered as a team/club for years. The entire day was horrible as well. Raining, loads of aggro in and around London, massively outnumbered by United fans. Its probably the worst Ive felt after going to a football game due to a result only.



Liverpool 0 Leicester 1 April 1999



The lowest of the low as a match going Liverpool fan. Iain Marshall last minute winner to consign us to mid table obscurity. At the same time Manchester United were beating Juventus 3-2 away to reach the Champions League final. The contrast between the 2 games and results was the culmination of what happened after that FA Cup Final in 1996. The only other comparable lows I can think of from a rotuine league game was the Blackpool home defeat under Hodgson and a 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal in August 1992. Both felt, for differing reasons, a low light under different managers and a microcosm of how far away we were from being the best team/club again.



Had one of my best nights out after the game. Probably shows that as a match going fan at the time, enjoyment of going the game wasnt confined to the result. It's completely different to how I view games as an armchair fan over last 10 years or so. Result is almost all that matters. As a match going fan, it's important but being with your mates/family is equally as important.



Liverpool 1 Barcelona May 2001



I think this is one of the most underrated European nights in modern Liverpool history. It was arguably the biggest game in a UEFA competition wed had since Panathiniakos in 1985 (won 4-0 in SF of European Cup). It felt like the night we were back on the European map. That even happened before the game with the scramble for tickets. Not every game in 2000/01 was a sell out. For the Barcelona semi final the queues for tickets snaked around Anfield for miles by about 8am on the day they went on sale.



I dont think Istanbul happens without the UEFA Cup run in 2001. Going the final against Alaves was amazing - the game and the entire trip. However, this game was the big one. Celebrations in town afterwards were ace too.



Liverpool 3 West Ham United 3 May 2006



I didnt got to Istanbul. Personal circumstance meant I couldnt. However, I was at the FA Cup final the spring afterwards. We were a much better team at this point and I think this game captured the essence of what Steven Gerrard and Rafa Benitez brought to this club. They are probably the 2 biggest characters and factors at the club between 2002 and 2013 (despite not being there the whole time in Rafas case). It was probably also one of the very 1st big games I went to where I didnt have a night out in Liverpool afterwards. We hadnt had many big games in the previous few seasons. The ones we did (like Chelsea semi final) Id been back in North West. At this point, I was living at the other end of the country and it was a bit strange driving back 'home', going out that night and there not really being a big celebration in a small city in the SE of England. Again highlights, for me, how locations, going the game etc.. can influence experience of a game beyond just the result.



Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1 December 2018



The 1st time Id ever been the game with my son. Hed been before with his grandparents but this was the 1st time wed been together (along with my old man to make it 3 generations). Great game as well. It was a Klopp team in its absolutely prime, smashing another big club. The memorable aspect is being there and who I was with though. Thats what made it special.



Liverpool 1 Manchester City 1 2019 (Community Shield)



The 1st time taking my son to Wembley. My 1st time at the new Wembley watching a football game. The last Liverpool game Ive watched live. Based on how Ive begun to feel about football over the last few years, it could be the last time I ever to go to watch Liverpool live. My son has drifted away from supporting Liverpool a bit since that time. Ive become disillusioned with football a fair bit as well. Its not driven by this season results or not buying a midifielder. It was actually precipitated in my mind by how I reacted to winning the domestic cups last season but also losing league and CL narrowly. I was hardly fussed by either.



Ive hardly watched a game this season after being an avid follower of the club since the early 1980s. Been to 100s and 100s of games, home, away, UK and Europe. Now I just check the results at most. I havent posted or been on RAWK for 6 months due to my lack of interest. Cant really be bothered with it any more. Partly due to my life having different focus (family, career, etc..) and partly due to my frustrations around modern football/sportswashing. The PL/City news this week triggered me to look on RAWK and do this post. Not sure itll change much about my long term interest in investing time in following Liverpool or football. Who knows though.

