Being at Old Trafford for a 0-0 draw in the 80/81 season and despite everyone around me - uncles, Dad, brother - supporting United and us in United end, knowing I wanted Liverpool to win. (aged 10)
After that, the replay of the 81 League Cup Final not long followed by the European Cup Final - both games jumping up and down.
Then, in the 81/82 season my Dad brought me back a programme (v Ipswich I think), and suddenly I understood the league table, goal difference, home and away, the cups, etc. Always loved the stats/fixtures pages of the programme.
Finally, going to Anfield for the first time in 84/85 v Newcastle and seeing us win 3-1 with my own eyes. (aged 14).
I tried to write a book once... here is an early part:
I remember seeing a clip on the news of Forest winning that dodgy penalty when Phil Thompson tripped someone (obviously outside the box) and John Robertson scoring the penalty. I cant remember if it was a black and white telly....
I also have that 7-0 v Spurs in there somewhere.
I dont remember the 78-79 League winning stuff, or the year after for that matter, but I clearly remember the last 5 minutes of the 1979 Cup Final, and Peru beating Scotland at the World Cup the previous year, very very clearly...
...On Boxing Day 1980, my Dad and uncle took us to see Manchester United v Liverpool. My uncle was from Leigh and I think they all wanted United to win. My brother certainly did, and we were in the corner near the Stretford End.
They all shouted Pinocchio, Pinocchio at Ray Clemence. But I remember Albiston clearing off the line from Dalglish
.the massive cheer (which bemused me) when Jimmy Nicholl raced over to clear the ball high into the stand and away from Dalglish as he raced through
.and David Johnson hitting the post at the far end. I didnt understand or appreciate 0-0s at the time, as I dont think I fully got football, but now I happily take the point. United away? 0-0?
.a point will do fine, thanks...
I remember 1981 as if it were yesterday.
Villa beating us 2-0
Des Mortimer. Alan Kennedy scoring against West Ham at Wembley and all the hoo ha about Sammy Lee lying on the ground. The replayed night game was the first game I can definitely remember properly and categorically state that I was hooked into. My Mam was in the kitchen and I was jumping up and down on the settee in the living room. Paul Goddards opening goal made me feel sick.
Then it was Paris and Real Madrid...
Gripped. Patience. Then
.80-odd minutes
.Ray Kennedy to Alan Kennedy
and smashed in at the near post
..the settee again. (Years later, my mate Robbie told me that the stands actually shook at this place.)
So that was 1980-81, and Id done my first live game, the League Cup Final replay, and the European Cup Final my first trophies....
...And so to April 1985 and Newcastle at home. The footage is available in a couple of parts on Youtube, and I remember pausing the Match Of The Day highlights at the time because I could just make out my bobble hat up toward the back of the Anfield Road end.
We won 3-1,
John Wark, Gary Gillespie and Paul Walsh
.and I found an old knackered and torn programme on the floor outside the The Kop, which I completely cherished for years until my whole box of programmes went missing when moving from one house to another... I remember too that a large part of me was gutted because Ian Rush wasnt playing.
Still
.. Id been to Anfield.