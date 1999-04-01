« previous next »
Author Topic: Favourite Liverpool Moment  (Read 27949 times)

Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #480 on: February 9, 2023, 11:56:40 am »
Bizarrely, the 1996 FA Cup Final. I had just turned 5 and my Mum bought me a shirt with Fowler on the back for the occasion. The first Reds match I remember and thank Fowler it never put me off.

Gary Mac 2001

FA Cup Final 2001

Alaves 2001

Gerrard v Olympiakos

Garcia v Chelsea

Istanbul (obviously)

Chelsea 2007

Carling Cup Final 2012 - my first trip to Wembley with the Reds and the end of a trophy drought

The 2013/14 season. I literally felt like a child again with the excitement of waiting for match day. A completely unexpected title charge and some of the best football I've ever seen.

Lovren v Dortmund and the entire Klopp era. It's been an absolute blast.

I love this football club.

Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #481 on: February 9, 2023, 12:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on February  9, 2023, 11:41:49 am
Yeah, I was surprised it hadn't been mentioned. Iconic.

That was my first (and last in the flesh!) great European night.

The 96 Final is an interesting shout, and it was fairly defining. A lot of optimism from the improvements over the previous couple of seasons were lost that day and it summed up how United had caught us and overtaken us. Watched it with two United fans as well. Seeing them celebrate the late winner was so bad Ive barely been able to watch a game with them since. Had a mates 18th in Manchester that night toogrim. :)
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #482 on: February 9, 2023, 12:49:17 pm »
Wijnaldum's header vs Barca. Just that boss feeling you get from being a red. Pure adrenalyn and hairs on the back of the neck stuff.

Origi's last minute winner v Everton. Bedlem in the Kop! Hugging random people, bodies everywhere.

Origi winner in CL final. Having missed Istanbul due to commitments. And going to Athens and Kiev and losing. This was the pinnacle for me. Everything I'd dreamed of - Liverpool winning the Champions league.

There is others obviously. Coutinho winner v City in 13/14. Owen FA cup winner. Chelsea Semi. Roma Semi 5-2. United 3-3. Madrid 4-1. Loads, loads more.
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #483 on: February 9, 2023, 01:00:48 pm »
2007, Champions League Final, Athens.





2007, Champions League Final, Athens.





It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #484 on: February 9, 2023, 01:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February  9, 2023, 10:36:26 am
I get really really nervous around penalties

Two massive ones for me being in the ground were Barcelona in 2001, Gary Mac if I remember correctly and ;
Milly in injury v Leicester.

The Leicester games that year were massive, the home game was very early on, but leaving the ground I knew we would win the league
Leicester away was just after Christmas and after that I pretty much celebrated winning the league.  In my head at least.

That Leicester home game is a big one for me. Took my eldest son to his first game for his 8th birthday. He had to stand on his seat on the Kop to see the game. Maddison equalised with about 10 to go and he just sat down and wouldn't get back up. I don't think I've ever prayed so much for a late winner as that game. When the penalty was awarded I dragged him up onto the seat again and when Milner put it away I think I hugged him so hard he couldn't breathe. Took him to the boot room for lunch the following day after doing the tour and while there word went round that Wolves had went 2-0 up late on at City. Only 8 games played but we were now 8 points clear. "And now you're gonna believe us..."

The second game I ever went to was at Celtic Park, first leg UEFA Cup game in 1997. I was 14 and sat with a mate in the Celtic end right behind the goal where McManaman scored the wondergoal to make it 2-2 in injury time. I thought we were gonna get lynched on the way out of the ground.

Another one that always sticks in my mind because it kicked off the Klopp era and gave a sense of what was possible, was the 4-1 win at the Etihad in 2015. Klopp had only been in charge about a month but we tore them apart first half to go 3-0 up then Skrtel smashed one in right in front of us to make it 4-1.

I've been lucky enough to be in the ground to see us lift the European Cup twice in 2005 and 2019. Istanbul will never be beaten.
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #485 on: February 9, 2023, 01:50:49 pm »
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #486 on: February 9, 2023, 01:52:31 pm »
Liverpool 4 Watford 3 May 1985

Not the 1st game I ever went to but the earliest game I have most vivid memories of. Friday night under the lights if I remember correctly. Magnificent game where we came back from 2-0 down to score 4 goals in the 2nd half. John Barnes was superb for Watford and I think scored a belter of a free kick in the Anfield Road end.

Liverpool 2 Manchester United 1 November 1985

1st game I was at that I was really awestruck by the atmosphere. Was in the Main stand and quite close to the United fans (I think they had the full Anfield Road end). Atmosphere was gnarly but electric. Let off after the infamous Jan Molby goal will stay with me forever

Liverpool 3 Everton 1 May 1986 FA Cup Final

My 1st FA Cup final and a win to do the double. I was only a kid but could see how much it meant to my Dad and Uncles when we won that day. Doing the FA Cup/League double was absolutely huge at that point. To beat Everton to both, when they were arguably the best team in the country,  made it even more special

Liverpool 0 Arsenal 2 May 1989

For many, and obvious reasons, the most emotional game Ive ever been to at Anfield. The result didnt really matter. It did provide a bit of an opening of the floodgates for the built up emotion the young me had at that time. The hardest time ever, in my lifetime, to be a Liverpool fan and nothing to do with losing the league title on goal difference.

Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1 FA Cup Final May 1996

Wed been poor for a while but not too long had passed to have forgotten what it was like to be the best. We still had that muscle memory. We also had a really promising young team that had shown a lot with a few older heads (Michael Thomas and John Barnes in centre mid for example) providing a solid base.  United were similar. This was a crossroads game for both clubs and probably both managers. United did the double and went on to win lots. We shrunk that day and never really recovered as a team/club for years. The entire day was horrible as well. Raining, loads of aggro in and around London, massively outnumbered by United fans. Its probably the worst Ive felt after going to a football game due to a result only.

Liverpool 0 Leicester 1 April 1999

The lowest of the low as a match going Liverpool fan. Iain Marshall last minute winner to consign us to mid table obscurity. At the same time Manchester United were beating Juventus 3-2 away to reach the Champions League final. The contrast between the 2 games and results was the culmination of what happened after that FA Cup Final in 1996. The only other comparable lows I can think of from a rotuine league game was the Blackpool home defeat under Hodgson and a 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal in August 1992. Both felt, for differing reasons, a low light under different managers and a microcosm of how far away we were from being the best team/club again.

Had one of my best nights out after the game. Probably shows that as a match going fan at the time, enjoyment of going the game wasnt confined to the result. It's completely different to how I view games as an armchair fan over last 10 years or so. Result is almost all that matters. As a match going fan, it's important but being with your mates/family is equally as important.

Liverpool 1 Barcelona May 2001

I think this is one of the most underrated European nights in modern Liverpool history. It was arguably the biggest game in a UEFA competition wed had since Panathiniakos in 1985 (won 4-0 in SF of European Cup). It felt like the night we were back on the European map. That even happened before the game with the scramble for tickets. Not every game in 2000/01 was a sell out. For the Barcelona semi final the queues for tickets snaked around Anfield for miles by about 8am on the day they went on sale.

I dont think Istanbul happens without the UEFA Cup run in 2001. Going the final against Alaves was amazing -  the game and the entire trip. However, this game was the big one. Celebrations in town afterwards were ace too.

Liverpool 3 West Ham United 3 May 2006

I didnt got to Istanbul. Personal circumstance meant I couldnt. However, I was at the FA Cup final the spring afterwards. We were a much better team at this point and  I think this game captured the essence of what Steven Gerrard and Rafa Benitez brought to this club. They are probably the 2 biggest characters and factors at the club between 2002 and 2013 (despite not being there the whole time in Rafas case). It was probably also one of the very 1st big games I went to where I didnt have a night out in Liverpool afterwards. We hadnt had many big games in the previous few seasons. The ones we did (like Chelsea semi final) Id been back in North West. At this point, I was living at the other end of the country and it was a bit strange driving back 'home', going out that night and there not really being a big celebration in a small city in the SE of England. Again highlights, for me, how locations, going the game etc.. can influence experience of a game beyond just the result.

Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1 December 2018

The 1st time Id ever been the game with my son. Hed been before with his grandparents but this was the 1st time wed been together (along with my old man to make it 3 generations). Great game as well. It was a Klopp team in its absolutely prime, smashing another big club. The memorable aspect is being there and who I was with though. Thats what made it special.

Liverpool 1 Manchester City 1 2019 (Community Shield)

The 1st time taking my son to Wembley. My 1st time at the new Wembley watching a football game. The last Liverpool game Ive watched live. Based on how Ive begun to feel about football over the last few years, it could be the last time I ever to go to watch Liverpool live. My son has drifted away from supporting Liverpool a bit since that time. Ive become disillusioned with football a fair bit as well. Its not driven by this season results or not buying a midifielder. It was actually precipitated in my mind by how I reacted to winning the domestic cups last season but also losing league and CL narrowly. I was hardly fussed by either.

Ive hardly watched a game this season after being an avid follower of the club since the early 1980s. Been to 100s and 100s of games, home, away, UK and Europe. Now I just check the results at most. I havent posted or been on RAWK for 6 months due to my lack of interest. Cant really be bothered with it any more. Partly due to my life having different focus (family, career, etc..) and partly due to my frustrations around modern football/sportswashing. The PL/City news this week triggered me to look on RAWK and do this post. Not sure itll change much about my long term interest in investing time in following Liverpool or football. Who knows though.
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #487 on: February 9, 2023, 02:11:55 pm »
That Leicester game in 99 was thoroughly miserable wasnt it! A terrible game anyway, had it ended 0-0. But the last minute winner just summed it up. Capped with United winning in Turin to reach the Champions League final.
« Reply #488 on: February 9, 2023, 02:16:25 pm »
Been going since I was a kid in the 60s. Of the hundreds of brilliant things I have been privileged to be part of, being on the pitch at Wolves in 1976 when Ray Kennedy got the 3rd goal that secured the League was something. That night was absolute mayhem from start to finish.
« Reply #489 on: February 9, 2023, 04:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  9, 2023, 02:11:55 pm
That Leicester game in 99 was thoroughly miserable wasnt it! A terrible game anyway, had it ended 0-0. But the last minute winner just summed it up. Capped with United winning in Turin to reach the Champions League final.

I chose that game because it was a culmination of what happened on the pitch during the 90's (for us and United).

I also chose it because whist the football wasn't always great in the 1990's it's probably the time I enjoyed going the game the most. From about 1995 to about 2002 was really good as a match goer IMO.

The worst times were 2003-04 and 2008-2010. Fractured supporter base during this times made going the game hard work. Even if we had a decent team and/or won trophies in those periods.
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #490 on: February 9, 2023, 04:20:23 pm »
Off the top of my head:

Rush goal against Everton in 86 cup final.

The entirety of the 5-0 demolition of Forest in 88.

The white suits.

Istanbul, again in its entirety, but the Alonso goal to make it 3-3 for a moment.

Beating the Mancs 4-1 at their place in 09 - the Dossena goal sticks in my mind for some reason.

Klopp being drunk on top of a bus.

Finally lifting the PL trophy.
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #491 on: February 9, 2023, 05:07:33 pm »
Quote from: quasimodo on February  8, 2023, 05:13:10 pm
King Kenny's dink at Wembley 1978, right in front of the end I was in :)

That was going to be one of mine also. Memorialised in a jig saw I had of the goal.

Liverpool Everton Milk Cup Final in 84. Watched with my Dad. We didn't know which end we would be in and ended up in the Liverpool end. Scarves out of cars and buses all the way down to London from Liverpool.

To be fair, joining RAWK is one. Has improved my fan experience and makes it possible to share the ups and downs of being a fan.
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #492 on: February 9, 2023, 06:25:04 pm »
Being at Old Trafford for a 0-0 draw in the 80/81 season and despite everyone around me - uncles, Dad, brother - supporting United and us in United end, knowing I wanted Liverpool to win. (aged 10)

After that, the replay of the 81 League Cup Final not long followed by the European Cup Final - both games jumping up and down.

Then, in the 81/82 season my Dad brought me back a programme (v Ipswich I think), and suddenly I understood the league table, goal difference, home and away, the cups, etc. Always loved the stats/fixtures pages of the programme.

Finally, going to Anfield for the first time in 84/85 v Newcastle and seeing us win 3-1 with my own eyes. (aged 14).

I tried to write a book once... here is an early part:

I remember seeing a clip on the news of Forest winning that dodgy penalty when Phil Thompson tripped someone (obviously outside the box) and John Robertson scoring the penalty. I cant remember if it was a black and white telly....

I also have that 7-0 v Spurs in there somewhere.
I dont remember the 78-79 League winning stuff, or the year after for that matter, but I clearly remember the last 5 minutes of the 1979 Cup Final, and Peru beating Scotland at the World Cup the previous year, very very clearly...

...On Boxing Day 1980, my Dad and uncle took us to see Manchester United v Liverpool. My uncle was from Leigh and I think they all wanted United to win. My brother certainly did, and we were in the corner near the Stretford End.
They all shouted Pinocchio, Pinocchio at Ray Clemence. But I remember Albiston clearing off the line from Dalglish.the massive cheer (which bemused me) when Jimmy Nicholl raced over to clear the ball high into the stand and away from Dalglish as he raced through.and David Johnson hitting the post at the far end. I didnt understand or appreciate 0-0s at the time, as I dont think I fully got football, but now I happily take the point. United away? 0-0? .a point will do fine, thanks...
I remember 1981 as if it were yesterday.

Villa beating us 2-0Des Mortimer. Alan Kennedy scoring against West Ham at Wembley and all the hoo ha about Sammy Lee lying on the ground. The replayed night game was the first game I can definitely remember properly and categorically state that I was hooked into. My Mam was in the kitchen and I was jumping up and down on the settee in the living room. Paul Goddards opening goal made me feel sick.

Then it was Paris and Real Madrid...

Gripped. Patience. Then.80-odd minutes.Ray Kennedy to Alan Kennedy and smashed in at the near post..the settee again. (Years later, my mate Robbie told me that the stands actually shook at this place.)

So that was 1980-81, and Id done my first live game, the League Cup Final replay, and the European Cup Final  my first trophies....

...And so to April 1985 and Newcastle at home. The footage is available in a couple of parts on Youtube, and I remember pausing the Match Of The Day highlights at the time because I could just make out my bobble hat up toward the back of the Anfield Road end.
We won 3-1,John Wark, Gary Gillespie and Paul Walsh.and I found an old knackered and torn programme on the floor outside the The Kop, which I completely cherished for years until my whole box of programmes went missing when moving from one house to another... I remember too that a large part of me was gutted because Ian Rush wasnt playing.
Still.. Id been to Anfield.


Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #493 on: February 9, 2023, 06:42:30 pm »
Fulltime whistle against barcelona 4 nil. Broke down in tears never had such a reaction to football.

Greeting the bus against sunderland at home in 2014. Life was tough at the time but that team were a inspiration of being limited but going all in.

Grand central hall for the european cup final 2019, never heard noise distort through the volume and the scenes in town afterward just thinking now produces goosebumps.



Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #494 on: February 9, 2023, 07:55:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  9, 2023, 09:48:22 am
The 1974 FA Cup Final.

I watched it at work and can remember Malcolm Macdonald spouting off all day in the build up about how many he was going to score and how we would get battered.

I was so happy we wiped his smug mug all over wembley ☺️

My father went out and rented a colour telly just in time for this,one of my earliest LFC related memories.
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #495 on: February 9, 2023, 08:10:06 pm »
Benayoun at the Bernabeu against the Galaticos sent me over the edge for some reason
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #496 on: February 9, 2023, 08:31:01 pm »
Mo scoring against United and Alisson running the length of the pitch to celebrate, I think we all knew there and then the wait was over.
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #497 on: February 9, 2023, 09:15:29 pm »
My defining moments are the beginning, first time at Anfield, first away game, first time at Wembley
and most memorable match I was at

Sat in front of a colour TV watching the 74 FA Cup final aged 7 was the day it all started for me.

First game at Anfield v Villa in October 76 aged 9, sat on one of the flat topped crush barriers in the old standing paddock, with a panoramic view of that emerald green pitch. Fascinated by the mass of people on The Kop and the rowdiness of the Anny Road End. And then seeing my heroes I'd only seen on tele coming out of the tunnel in the all red kit only yards away from me. We won 3-0

First away game without an adult with me v Man Utd in April 82 aged 15, Craig Johnno winner.

Achieving my childhood dream aged 16 by seeing us win a cup final at Wembley at the 83 League Cup Final. Being against United made it even sweeter

Best memory was the 1986 FA Cup final. Bunking in with 10 minutes to spare, I still shutter to think how close I was to missing it.
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #498 on: February 9, 2023, 10:13:00 pm »
    Probably already done the rounds on here. Here goes anyway,  the joke back then was:
What's taken to the FA Cup Final at Wembley and never gets used?
Malcolm Macdonald
Poor guy trembled at Wembley in 1974 when we outclassed, outsang outsupported and outfuckingeverythinged Newcastle that day. Much to the National media's chagrin. Even then Newcastle were the nation's darling.
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #499 on: February 9, 2023, 10:15:45 pm »
By the way, the real answer should have been, the losing team's ribbons( to adorn the F.A.Cup trophy
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #500 on: February 9, 2023, 11:33:45 pm »
Late 70s early 80's I guess, my Grandad brought me a supporter kit I think it was. Consisted of a leather bag, Dalglish scarfe, a wall mounted string crest thing, a pennant and a few other bits and bobs. I remember all the stories he'd tell me of the boys pen, standing shoulder to shoulder and having to roll up a paper to pee, you'd not think of leaving the terrace. As a 9 or 10 year old, I was hooked from then.

And aside from games, I went on a big backpacking trip in 2003 and was back strolling around Alexandra and Canada Docks and kicked a scrap of paper on the ground that was either front or back cover of the Echo announcing that Stevie G had been made captain, was made up. Sticks in my memory for some reason, probably a big turning point after the 90's.
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 12:04:24 am »
Well hooley dooley .

Being in the Gladdy behind the goal for Whelan's beauty and Walsh's not so beauty but fuckin ell what a moment that was . I was in the lower bit of the Gladdie and done the last twenty manoeuvere and got in the stand above for the extra time . I'll always remember some fat older fella picking us up as we celebrated .
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 10:33:15 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  9, 2023, 02:11:55 pm
That Leicester game in 99 was thoroughly miserable wasnt it! A terrible game anyway, had it ended 0-0. But the last minute winner just summed it up. Capped with United winning in Turin to reach the Champions League final.

in 60 years of watching the reds that's the only time I've ever left before the end
when that goal went in I just had to go for a pint
Thoroughly miserable it certainly was

Rome 77 the greatest moment
the night ,the trip and being champions of Europe - never felt as proud of being a red
although there have been plenty more that run it close
Re: Favourite Liverpool Moment
« Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 01:34:07 pm »
Here's another couple.

April 1986 away at Leicester when we won 2 - 0 and Everton lost to Oxford away 1 - 0. We had about ten thousand at the one. Oxford 1 .   Everton 0 Hallejuiaaaaah ...

Bayern Munich away a few years ago. I had a weeks holiday off that one on me tod . Prague , Leipzig then Munich then back to Prague to watch Cheltenham on me phone and even booked Porto away on the Friday when the draw was made . In Munich I ended up meeting a few lads from Halewood in the Hilton by were the BOSS event was. I had a ticket for the home end and was more or less behind the goal in the top tier and was proper barnetted bouncing to the Bobby song. A few of them came over and shook me hand at the end of the match. Possibly one of my best experiences following Liverpool.
Re: Favourite Liverpool Moment
« Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 02:14:08 pm »
Luis Garcia V Olympiacos 2005. That was the moment I started to believe we might go all the way.

Also, Mellor's goal V Arsenal in 2004. My best mate was an Arsenal fan and I'd jokingly said the day before the game - "You'll want to watch out mind, we've got Neil Mellor". Never in a million years did I think that would pan out  ;D ;D

Another - My first game at Anfield v Leeds and seeing Houllier in his red scarf. I was more starstruck with him than any of the players!
Re: Favourite Liverpool Moment
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 03:40:13 pm »
My first trip to Anfield.

1994 season, Robbie Fowler with the then quickest hattrick ever in the first 4 minutes against Arsenal.
Re: Favourite Liverpool Moment
« Reply #506 on: Yesterday at 04:04:31 pm »
Souness' hat trick against CSKA Sofia seemed to be a big thing at my school, even amongst non Liverpool fans. Thank god for Sportsnight.
Re: Favourite Liverpool Moment
« Reply #507 on: Yesterday at 07:21:13 pm »
Wolves v Liverpool, May 4, 1976, a game I never went to.
We needed one point to get past QPR to win the title, so my mate and me skipped school to see the game but had no money. We ended up on  a train with no ticket, chased by ticket inspectors and ended up in a cell as we were so young. Didn't get the result to the following day, when the awl fella bailed me out. He gave me a dig in the ribs too, the only time he ever did.
I walked on air that day, it had been a big win.
Re: Favourite Liverpool Moment
« Reply #508 on: Yesterday at 08:23:00 pm »
I mean it's obviously Istanbul, but winning it in 2019 after all the heartbreak in the years before genuinely runs it very close for me.

It's more fun to consider moments outside of the obvious landmarks though right?

Luis Garcia against Juventus will always be my favourite Liverpool goal. I was a teenager and with all the other distractions you have at that age I had sort of lost interest in following Liverpool. I didn't even really know who the players or manager were at the time. Came home one evening and my Dad told me Liverpool were on. I was sort of half watching and got interested when Hyypia scored. Then - and yes this sounds overly romantic - Garcia scored and the arcing beauty of that volley made me fall in love with the team all over again. To this day I can watch that goal and be taken back to spring 2005.
Re: Favourite Liverpool Moment
« Reply #509 on: Yesterday at 08:32:44 pm »
My favourite Anfield memory is the only European game Ive been to. Gary Macs penalty v Barca in the 2001 UEFA Cup semi final. I was in the Kop, although it was the wrong end for the penalty
Re: Favourite Liverpool Moment
« Reply #510 on: Yesterday at 10:57:48 pm »
My favourite memory was actually the smallest crowd I was ever in at anfield 23k the kop was still a terrace. We were playing auxerre we lost the away leg 2-0 but beat them 3-0 at anfield  (1991) the kop bounced the whole night scared the living shit out of the french players I still think thats my fave moment the atmosphere was unbelievable with only 23k, thats why when people moan about everyone not singing, well if 23k can make the noise that was made that night theres no excuse for 54k.
Re: Favourite Liverpool Moment
« Reply #511 on: Today at 01:02:25 am »
Salah goal vs United 2020. Knew it was won then.
Re: Favourite Liverpool Moment
« Reply #512 on: Today at 02:07:02 am »
Too many to mention, but this is close to the top.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=G1W8qOcFQMc

The King.
