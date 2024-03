I'll be in Bangkok for the game on Sunday.Is Fitzgeralds Irish Pub still the "go to" pub to watch our matches? Their website is out of date, doesn't list any games for the past couple of weeks, and isn't replying to my emails. Maybe it's closed.If not Fitzgeralds - any suggestions? I know there's a ton of sports bars and pubs in BKK, but obviously would want one where there will be a lot of Reds.Thanks.edit: they just repliedstill open.has anyone been there? pics look great.