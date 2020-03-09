Hi all, got a few places for Vienna,
Watched the CL final in "The Red Lion" ( Löwengasse 6, 1030 Wien ; +43 676 5605353 ; http://www.redlion-vienna.at/
"Official" Austrian LFC fan club, hopelessly packed for the final so watched outside with around 400 other people, flares going off, the whole shebang. Staff walking around with crates of beer. Doubt it will be as full for regular PL matches, but reservation recommended.
Other than that, there's Flanagan's Irish Pub ( Schwarzenbergstraße 1-3, 1010 Wien; +43 1 5137378; https://flanagans.at/
), apparently, they moved most of the stuff over from a closed down pub in Cork, voted Europe's best Irish Pub back in 2003
. Good Guinness and local beers, great place for a pint after seeing the Viennese sights (and there's a lot!), watched a few games in there, nice enough place, owners seem to be Mancs though.
Then there's a chain of Irish Pubs called "The Golden Harp", my local one in the 9th district (Alserbachstraße 37, 1090 Wien; +43 676 7606496; https://www.quandoo.at/en/place/the-golden-harp-irish-pub-alsergrund-86317?aid=63
) puts the game on for you if you ask them, phoned up and they even reserved me a table for one, which is unheard of. Don't expect anything traditional, but definitely try the ice-cold Haus-bier (Puntigamer) and have a good time. Atmosphere a bit dead when I watched the West Ham Game, but if you're pressed for time to find a spot, defo check it out!