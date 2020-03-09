« previous next »
Author Topic: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world

Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
March 9, 2020, 02:52:43 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on March  9, 2020, 12:01:23 pm
I'm going to be in Cairo on the day of the Palace game when we might win the league. Surely there will be somewhere good to watch the game? Must be a supporters club out there who get together for the games?

Let me get this straight.

You're going to the home of the Egyptian King and you're worried about finding a place to watch the match.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
March 9, 2020, 04:34:33 pm
Quote from: 4pool on March  9, 2020, 02:52:43 pm
Let me get this straight.

You're going to the home of the Egyptian King and you're worried about finding a place to watch the match.


 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Each night before I go to bed I thank the Lord that I'm a Red

Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
October 2, 2021, 11:18:11 pm
Probably a long shot this but does anyone know anywhere in Kelowna, BC, Canada that will be showing the Man City game tomorrow?
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
October 3, 2021, 01:11:15 am
Quote from: gregor on October  2, 2021, 11:18:11 pm
Probably a long shot this but does anyone know anywhere in Kelowna, BC, Canada that will be showing the Man City game tomorrow?
Flippin hec mate, that's nowhere near the Rose of Mossley.

Sorry that's no help.
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
October 3, 2021, 05:09:41 am
Quote from: gregor on October  2, 2021, 11:18:11 pm
Probably a long shot this but does anyone know anywhere in Kelowna, BC, Canada that will be showing the Man City game tomorrow?

Most places pubs / sports bars don't open until 10 am or noon on Sunday.


One spot that I found:

possible suggestion for you is OAK + CRU Social Kitchen & Wine Bar (http://oakandcru.com/). Though they are not a sports bar, they open daily at 7:00 a.m. for breakfast and have several televisions in their lounge, where they typically put on sports.  They are located in the Delta Grand hotel in downtown Kelowna. Street parking is free on Sundays as well, in the event that you are not staying downtown. Enjoy the game!


The match is on DAZN in Canada. See if where you are staying has that channel.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
October 3, 2021, 02:09:13 pm
Does anyone know a good pub in Lisbon to watch the reds by any chance? Cheers!
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
October 19, 2021, 10:00:36 am
This will hopefully be an easy one (and most likely already done to death), but just landed in Dublin for work for a couple of days. Any recommendations for the game tonight? Not massively concerned with rowdiness, just a decent footy pub (will be a squeeze, so food a bonus). Thanks
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
October 19, 2021, 02:46:59 pm
The first place to look when travelling is here:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fans/official-lfc-supporters-clubs
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
October 25, 2021, 03:51:20 pm
Quote from: John C on October  3, 2021, 01:11:15 am
Flippin hec mate, that's nowhere near the Rose of Mossley.


I reckon the Guinness was better though to be honest.
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
October 25, 2021, 08:15:45 pm
An I la-la-la like it, la-la-la like it
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
March 17, 2022, 12:53:16 pm
Any recommendations for where to watch the Forrest match on Sunday in Barcelona?
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
March 17, 2022, 01:02:45 pm
Quote from: Skagger on March 17, 2022, 12:53:16 pm
Any recommendations for where to watch the Forrest match on Sunday in Barcelona?

More than a pub...
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
March 17, 2022, 01:51:52 pm
In Japan here, we watch on DAZN. Problem is, its 9+ hours ahead so 3pm kickoff is midnight....
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 7, 2022, 10:20:20 am
Does anyone know a good pub in Vienna to watch the game on Sunday? Cheers!
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 7, 2022, 02:14:17 pm
Milan

Gecko

Via Macedonio Melloni, 16, 20129 Milano MI, Italy

Small but friendly bar who were only too willing to show the Liverpool game when I walked in just before kick off.

The English Football Pub

Via Valpetrosa, 5, 20123 Milano MI, Italy

Staff were a little less friendly, more inclined to serve locals first but they had both Champions League games on and were a number of Liverpool fans in there
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 7, 2022, 02:23:34 pm
Anyone know a good place to watch it in Krakow?
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 7, 2022, 02:28:36 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on April  7, 2022, 02:23:34 pm
Anyone know a good place to watch it in Krakow?

Was a good few years ago now, but watched a couple of games in English Football Club and it was decent. Pretty close to the main square.
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 7, 2022, 02:44:23 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on April  7, 2022, 02:28:36 pm
Was a good few years ago now, but watched a couple of games in English Football Club and it was decent. Pretty close to the main square.
I think I've seen it. Will give it a go. Ta

Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 8, 2022, 06:25:06 am
Sunday is a day for Hoboken NJ at Mulligans which boasts the best atmosphere in the New York area by miles.
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 8, 2022, 06:05:08 pm
Quote from: lucabrasi on April  8, 2022, 06:25:06 am
Sunday is a day for Hoboken NJ at Mulligans which boasts the best atmosphere in the New York area by miles.
 

Wow,that's a big shout.Do you work there  ;)
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 16, 2022, 11:27:42 am
In NYC today. Any idea where to catch todays match? Im staying around 45th and 8th. Any pub showing the match that will be open?
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 16, 2022, 12:17:36 pm
Not sure how far you are from Carra's place over there but always seems packed with reds during matches.
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 16, 2022, 02:46:57 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on April 16, 2022, 12:17:36 pm
Not sure how far you are from Carra's place over there but always seems packed with reds during matches.

Thanks!
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 27, 2022, 08:04:48 am
Any ideas for Nafplio in Greece? I'm not hopeful, did a recce last night and could only find a guy watching the other semi on his phone.
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 27, 2022, 11:59:45 am
Quote from: Riquende on April 27, 2022, 08:04:48 am
Any ideas for Nafplio in Greece? I'm not hopeful, did a recce last night and could only find a guy watching the other semi on his phone.

'ANTS Cafe' may be worth a go. According to the linked reviews below it has a large tv for sports.

https://restaurantguru.com/ANTS-Cafe-Nafplion - more details, including a phone number.

Good luck with it mate - may be worth going to one of the more central bars or cafes and asking the staff where is most likely to have the game on tonight too.
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 27, 2022, 12:03:06 pm
In Prague on Sat for the Newcastle game - any recommendations (about 16 of us)
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 27, 2022, 05:57:40 pm
Quote from: Tony19:6 on April 27, 2022, 12:03:06 pm
In Prague on Sat for the Newcastle game - any recommendations (about 16 of us)

As always, people should check the clubs website for the local supporters groups;

CZECH REPUBLIC SUPPORTERS CLUB
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, 252 25
Join us at Lion&Ball sportbar, Prague 1.

Contact

https://www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFcSupportersClubCzechRepublicBranch
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
April 30, 2022, 09:41:20 am
In Palma Mallorca, any recommendations on bars to watch the match ?
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
May 4, 2022, 09:35:37 am
I will be in Corfu for the CL final. Any shouts for a place to watch the game near Dassia?

With it being the final, I'm pretty confident I'll be able to just ask a fella at my hotel and find a place.
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
May 4, 2022, 10:06:52 am
Off to Zante Greece next week so need to get sorted for FA Cup final. Anybody been?
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
May 4, 2022, 07:36:41 pm
In Cancun on Saturday when we play Spurs. Anyone know of anywhere?
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
May 10, 2022, 04:27:56 pm
Anyone got a recommendation for a bar in Isadabe/Marbella/Costa del Sol in general for the cup final on Saturday? Preferably no knobheads
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
May 13, 2022, 07:10:43 pm
I may venture out if anyone has ideas about a decent pub in Boston,Mass.I'm a sometimes stroppy/lazy fucker so Allston,Cambridge,maybe Somerville,don't wanna go into town and defo not the offi lfc lot.
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
May 14, 2022, 12:02:08 pm
Any recommendation for San Fran? Bearing in mind its on ESPN+ and at 8:45am
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
May 14, 2022, 12:14:05 pm
Quote from: RichardM on May 14, 2022, 12:02:08 pm
Any recommendation for San Fran? Bearing in mind its on ESPN+ and at 8:45am

Replying to myself I believe the Irish Times bar in the financial district is open from 8:15am showing the game.
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
May 14, 2022, 12:18:40 pm
I've 2 tickets for LFC London event in O'Neils in Soho.

Message me on whatsapp 07565609013
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
May 27, 2022, 06:42:01 am
Anyone in Phuket, Thailand? Looking for fellow Kopites to watch the Final with (2am start!!)
Re: Guide to watching Liverpool around the world
Today at 06:17:09 pm
Hi all, got a few places for Vienna,

Watched the CL final in "The Red Lion" ( Löwengasse 6, 1030 Wien ; +43 676 5605353 ; http://www.redlion-vienna.at/
"Official" Austrian LFC fan club, hopelessly packed for the final so watched outside with around 400 other people, flares going off, the whole shebang. Staff walking around with crates of beer. Doubt it will be as full for regular PL matches, but reservation recommended.

Other than that, there's Flanagan's Irish Pub ( Schwarzenbergstraße 1-3, 1010 Wien; +43 1 5137378; https://flanagans.at/), apparently, they moved most of the stuff over from a closed down pub in Cork, voted Europe's best Irish Pub back in 2003  ;D . Good Guinness and local beers, great place for a pint after seeing the Viennese sights (and there's a lot!), watched a few games in there, nice enough place, owners seem to be Mancs though.

Then there's a chain of Irish Pubs called "The Golden Harp", my local one in the 9th district (Alserbachstraße 37, 1090 Wien; +43 676 7606496; https://www.quandoo.at/en/place/the-golden-harp-irish-pub-alsergrund-86317?aid=63) puts the game on for you if you ask them, phoned up and they even reserved me a table for one, which is unheard of. Don't expect anything traditional, but definitely try the ice-cold Haus-bier (Puntigamer) and have a good time. Atmosphere a bit dead when I watched the West Ham Game, but if you're pressed for time to find a spot, defo check it out!
