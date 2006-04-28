« previous next »
Taking young children to Anfield

eoa106

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
April 28, 2006, 01:19:36 pm
Quote from: sniffster on April 26, 2006, 07:23:49 pm
Took my 3.5 year old along to the Youth Cup Final and we had a great night. He's not ready for a big game yet though............would possibly consider a very low key league cup game ...but not a major game for a few seasons yet

I definitely think the type of match is important. You don't want to experience the following: Bringing your five (I think it was) year-old son for his first match to the Kop for the Olympiakos match last season. Result: Having to leave during the 2nd half because the kid is crying - he's scared. Scared because of the noise and everybody around acting 'mad', but mainly scared because he didn't understand what was going on with his dad. He simply hadn't seen him behave like that before!

(The above happened to a Norwegian bloke btw - seems the Vikings are getting softer these days:p )

EOA
gatcliffe

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
April 28, 2006, 10:01:18 pm
I first took my daughter when she was 7 now 12 and been to over 60 games with her would never go to a game without her we have our own routine on match day our favourite is people watching in car park of centenary stand.
I think 6/7 is ideal bear in mind for a toddler the singing and sudden reaction of crowd can be scary to say the least.
Rickson Gracie

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
April 29, 2006, 06:34:54 pm
Took my kid to his first game last season Palace 3-2, when he was 6 and 3 games since, all in the kop and he loves it. It takes a bit of anticipation to be ready to lift him so he can see everything but no real problems. The reason I brought him to the kop was to pass on the faith, ensuring he knows that he's there to sing and support the team.

Proud as fuck when I hear him singing PST to himself when watching a game at home - not too many oots know the bloody words, never mind an 8 year old oot!
the red rebel

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
April 29, 2006, 06:39:15 pm
if its peace an quiet yer want an not very big crowds....ever thought of trying across the park at woodison?  ;D
stoz

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
April 29, 2006, 09:35:56 pm
It didn't seem to be a problem for half of our players (or rather their wives) today.
Fanxxxxtastic

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
April 30, 2006, 01:11:53 am
Quote from: Rickson Gracie on April 29, 2006, 06:34:54 pm
Took my kid to his first game last season Palace 3-2, when he was 6 and 3 games since, all in the kop and he loves it. It takes a bit of anticipation to be ready to lift him so he can see everything but no real problems. The reason I brought him to the kop was to pass on the faith, ensuring he knows that he's there to sing and support the team.

Proud as fuck when I hear him singing PST to himself when watching a game at home - not too many oots know the bloody words, never mind an 8 year old oot!

And good on you too for initiating him at such a young age.  It's great to see little kids getting into the feel of the Kop.

There was a good atmosphere today, even though we were in the family section.  It was a joy to be there with the little 'uns that were in front and behind us.  Rows 62 and 64 in block 306.  Kiddie in front sat with family, who were silent throughout. The lad took a while, but in the end was singing along to most of the songs and clapping away. Little girl behind was with her Dad, and constantly asking him awkward questions about stuff going on in the game, the players etc. Dad did a great job of singing along, which kept me going too. There was a time when just myself and the Dad were singing Scouser Tommy, which was odd but enjoyable.  (BTW, I'm an OOT'er, and I know the words) :)   Had to laugh when the little girl asked her Dad, 'Dad. What are those hats?'. Referring to Wanker Hats. Dad said, 'You don't want to know, and I won't talk about them'. I burst out laughing.  She had a fascination with Sinama-Pongolle, or Pongolle-Sinama as she named him too.

The only downside to where we were, was the 'easy, easy, easy' shit that went on.  I find it right embarassing! 
786

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
July 12, 2024, 04:22:24 pm
Couldn't see anything more recent and wanted to ask the same question. Anyone got any thoughts on the best stand for my daughters first game?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
July 12, 2024, 04:27:17 pm
Quote from: 786 on July 12, 2024, 04:22:24 pm
Couldn't see anything more recent and wanted to ask the same question. Anyone got any thoughts on the best stand for my daughters first game?

Anywhere but the top of the main or Kenny.
Danny Boy

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
July 12, 2024, 04:43:40 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 12, 2024, 04:27:17 pm
Anywhere but the top of the main or Kenny.

Kenny is fine, my kids love it when they sit in there with me, good view as well. Atmosphere maybe not for the purists but its no problem having kids in there
newterp

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
July 12, 2024, 04:44:16 pm
Take a steel chair. :D
Red-Dread

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
July 12, 2024, 08:07:40 pm
Could easily be overwhelming and potentially scary for any child under 5 I'd say - and of course an 18 month old will have zero idea about what's going on whatsoever so just sounds like definite 'no' from me! It's funny reading some of the posts here saying the 18 month old 'may not appreciate it fully' etc - they won't have a scooby! And won't remember a moment of it either.

I went age 7, and know plenty who did at similar age. I'd say 6/7 is the very youngest age to attend and also actually have any kind of coherent experience of the match. Imho.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
July 12, 2024, 08:36:54 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on July 12, 2024, 04:43:40 pm
Kenny is fine, my kids love it when they sit in there with me, good view as well. Atmosphere maybe not for the purists but its no problem having kids in there

I was thinking more about the top tiers.
DangerScouse

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
July 12, 2024, 09:09:49 pm
Who the fuck is bringing any kid under 4 to a game ffs? Lunatics. ;D
DangerScouse

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
July 12, 2024, 09:10:59 pm
Quote from: 786 on July 12, 2024, 04:22:24 pm
Couldn't see anything more recent and wanted to ask the same question. Anyone got any thoughts on the best stand for my daughters first game?
What age is she mate?
Red-Dread

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
July 12, 2024, 09:49:52 pm
I went to a match in-utero, thought the ref was diabolical!
Rob K

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
July 12, 2024, 09:52:37 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on July 12, 2024, 09:09:49 pm
Who the fuck is bringing any kid under 4 to a game ffs? Lunatics. ;D

Was thinking of taking my lad this season but he's not 4 till November.  Didn't get any success in the ballots for the first half of the season so was gonna wait till after xmas, but at 2 quid a ticket for him i'm tempted to go the Sevilla game.

It's hit and miss with him at the moment though attention span wise, sometimes he'll sit and watch an entire film or sit and watch the football with me but other times he'll get up mess about halfway through.
Samie

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
July 12, 2024, 09:57:45 pm
I went to my first game at 7 and my ma thought I was too young to go. But 4 is a bit too young.  ;D
Peabee

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
July 12, 2024, 11:39:02 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on July 12, 2024, 09:09:49 pm
Who the fuck is bringing any kid under 4 to a game ffs? Lunatics. ;D

Everton fans. Great for throwing at oppo players.
cashmere pringle

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
Yesterday at 12:02:12 pm
When I were a wee lad we used to go under the turnstile and sit on me dads knee. Main stand. Dare say it different today.
Funnily enough cant remember any of the games but loved the packed streets leading to anfield sitting on me dads shoulders .. oh and the smell of hotdogs which we werent allowed.
The boys pen was to our right, full of big boys. Filled me with wonder and terror .
DangerScouse

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
Yesterday at 12:23:23 pm
Quote from: Peabee on July 12, 2024, 11:39:02 pm
Everton fans. Great for throwing at oppo players.

 ;D
Danny Boy

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
Yesterday at 01:35:01 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 12, 2024, 08:36:54 pm
I was thinking more about the top tiers.

Im in the Upper Kenny and as I say, its fine. Plenty of kids in there.
786

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
Today at 11:39:04 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on July 12, 2024, 09:10:59 pm
What age is she mate?

She is 12 - so nothing crazy - but just wanted to understand if anyone has recent experiences as she's only been to a pre season friendly which was very tame in comparison!
Danny Boy

Re: Taking young children to Anfield
Today at 11:59:08 am
Quote from: 786 on Today at 11:39:04 am
She is 12 - so nothing crazy - but just wanted to understand if anyone has recent experiences as she's only been to a pre season friendly which was very tame in comparison!

I took my 12 yo to her first game in the Upper Kenny this season and it was great, she had a brilliant time
