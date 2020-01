yep, he was on the books



tells a story of how Shanks later visited him, can't remember the full details though i'm afraid - have read his book and girlfriend has been to see him



have read the book too wasn't it something along the lines of how he and his wife were going to visit her mother and there were delays on the route he was taking so they decided to hang about in some town for a couple of hours til it was cleared (think it was preston) and they went into a spiritualist church and sat at the back and the medium said Shanks was coming through and wanted to speak to Derek! He told him he was better off doing what he was doing now as he wasn't that good at finding the "onion bag"!