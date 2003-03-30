« previous next »
Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS

KOTP

  Arch Cunt + Official RAWK scarf swapper.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,475
Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
March 30, 2003, 12:07:16 am
happy birthday mate

Spartacus.

  • I dragged Rafa into the pub. Knits only with the finest quality Wools.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,076
  • KFS
Re:Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #1 on: March 30, 2003, 12:10:52 am
Happy Birthday  ;D


How come you know these birthdays?
RAWK anti scouse?
YNWA is more than a song, think about it.

Fat-Sami

  • Jack of all trades, master of NONE
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 952
  • CCCCCCRRRRRAIG DAVIS
Re:Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #2 on: March 30, 2003, 12:59:38 am
He's 50 Cent.
archie

  • bald. Our man in Moscow. And a bloody decent chap. MIA, last seen babysitting.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,543
  • you're due a duechers
Re:Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #3 on: March 30, 2003, 02:06:54 am
saw him at glastonbury last year

legend

have a good one mate
mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,946
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re:Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #4 on: March 30, 2003, 04:30:55 am
Happy birthday Rolf.
have a good one.
Roddysul

  • Guest
Re:Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #5 on: March 30, 2003, 11:35:42 am
Class fella.  The only bloke who can cry on TV when little Spot gets put down and still get away with it
Frustratedjohnny

  • Guest
Re:Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #6 on: March 30, 2003, 11:39:23 am
Quote from: Roddysul on March 30, 2003, 11:35:42 am
Class fella.  The only bloke who can cry on TV when little Spot gets put down and still get away with it

 8)
Missus

  • South coast Sally
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,767
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re:Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #7 on: March 30, 2003, 12:06:55 pm
Happy Birthday
Roger

  • The Derek Acorah of RAWK & Welsh News Correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,287
  • *****
Re:Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #8 on: March 30, 2003, 01:46:13 pm
Happy birthday Rolf mate.

 :wave
[streety]

  • Craig Davis killed the thread
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
    • Coming Soon...
Re:Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #9 on: March 30, 2003, 07:12:33 pm
Happy Birthday Rolf
Jon G

  • I'm Jim Rockford, at the tone leave your name and number and I'll get back to ya. PM Jon Hall if you can read this...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,706
  • 78 stone wobble
    • not mine
Re:Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #10 on: March 30, 2003, 08:00:31 pm
Well done Rolf.

Usless fact of the day - Rolf's granfather used to live in my mates house ( not at the same time though :p ;D )
NOTHING GREAT HAS EVER BEEN ACHIEVED WITHOUT PASSION - CARRAGHER 23

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:31:36 pm
DEAD.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,423
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:40:12 pm
What a weird thread, people writing him happy birthday like he was on this forum.
Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,028
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:41:26 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 01:40:12 pm
What a weird thread, people writing him happy birthday like he was on this forum.

Ever wondered why Cantona has been 'off skiiing' for so long?
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,081
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:14:05 pm
Haha this thread.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,713
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:49:56 pm
He wasnt all that bad, he taught a fella I know how to play a didgeridoo blind fold
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,915
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:21:07 pm
Dirty nonce

Rot in hell
thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,376
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:22:03 pm
Really sorry to hear this I mean, the bit where it said he died peacefully.
liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,021
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:27:50 pm
says it all really

you can't tell me someone somewhere didn't know about his 'ways' and yet this...


Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,000
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:33:35 pm
Can you tell what it is yet?

Fuck the Tories

paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,713
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:35:24 pm
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,617
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:06:39 pm
OP

:lmao
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,544
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:12:42 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:49:56 pm
He wasnt all that bad, he taught a fella I know how to play a didgeridoo blind fold

Almost as nice as Saville letting my friend milk a cow, blindfolded.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,109
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:40:17 pm
A 20 year bump! Quite the change in tone!
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:42:42 pm
Haha the earlier posts on this thread. ;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,544
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:02:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:40:17 pm
A 20 year bump! Quite the change in tone!

 ;D
Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,665
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:10:59 pm
The bump is older than his victims.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,180
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:15:58 pm
I loved him as a kid. I found him funny and creative. I hate him for contaminating those innocent memories.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,846
Re:Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:18:49 pm
Quote from: Fat-Sami on March 30, 2003, 12:59:38 am
He's 50 Cent.

My namesake with the the CT that sums all Sami's up.  ;D
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,531
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm
My mum met him about 20 years ago

She absolutely refuses to believe hes guilty 

Incredible that he covered it up so well for so long.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,109
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:52:12 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm
My mum met him about 20 years ago

She absolutely refuses to believe hes guilty 

Incredible that he covered it up so well for so long.

He lived in your neck of the woods didnt he?
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,531
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:12:08 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:52:12 pm
He lived in your neck of the woods didnt he?
Well hes from Bray so 7 or 8 miles away

Not that o go that way, millionaires row up that way.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:16:12 pm
Now and again an unexpected thread pops up.

Wheres the Savile thread?
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,325
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Happy 73rd Birthday.........ROLF HARRIS
Reply #33 on: Today at 12:52:10 am
Awwwwwkward.
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.
