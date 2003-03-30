Class fella. The only bloke who can cry on TV when little Spot gets put down and still get away with it
What a weird thread, people writing him happy birthday like he was on this forum.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Can you tell what it is yet?
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
He wasnt all that bad, he taught a fella I know how to play a didgeridoo blind fold
Crosby Nick never fails.
A 20 year bump! Quite the change in tone!
He's 50 Cent.
My mum met him about 20 years ago
She absolutely refuses to believe hes guilty
Incredible that he covered it up so well for so long.
He lived in your neck of the woods didnt he?
Page created in 0.049 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]