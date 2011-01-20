Is it crossword etiquette to look things up or is it cheating?



Clue: Bread Held by Team at Zoo (5)



I deduced the answer to be Matzo even though I had never heard of it. I thought it must be a type of bread



Is it ok to go to Google Dictionary or wherever to check if a word exists?



It prob is if you use that to finish the crossword.I just lob the words in, then look up any Im unsure of afterwards. Its a good way of learning new words.Matzo is correct. It is (I think) a type of Jewish dumpling that they put in soup. Im sure I had it once at Katzs deli.As I said earlier in the thread, The Listener not only encourages dictionary use, it tells you the best one to use. Not so with the Times though.