Cryptic Crossword Help Needed

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 15, 2024, 01:00:38 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 14, 2024, 02:43:04 pm
Done the first two Guardian Quick Cryptics from the archive.  Enjoying them immensely and learning the skills.

On to GQC3.  Looking at the comments, this one is much tougher than the first two.  Let's av' a go.

Im on number 5.   Probably get 3/4 of them right
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 15, 2024, 11:15:34 am
Just came across this clue.  Not exactly hard but its a great one

A German eccentric, maybe Klopp (7)
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 15, 2024, 02:42:08 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 15, 2024, 11:15:34 am
Just came across this clue.  Not exactly hard but its a great one

A German eccentric, maybe Klopp (7)


MANAGER  (Anag)


Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 15, 2024, 05:23:49 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 15, 2024, 11:15:34 am
Just came across this clue.  Not exactly hard but its a great one

A German eccentric, maybe Klopp (7)
Nice ;D
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 17, 2024, 12:27:36 am
Direct the bus like Arne Slot? (4,5)
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 17, 2024, 09:40:39 pm
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on July 17, 2024, 12:27:36 am
Direct the bus like Arne Slot? (4,5)
Head Coach?
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 18, 2024, 04:11:27 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 13, 2024, 11:13:19 pm
Fucks sake. Typo. Sorry everyone :(

Thats 5,4,4 mate.
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 18, 2024, 05:00:51 pm
Is it crossword etiquette to look things up or is it cheating?

Clue:  Bread Held by Team at Zoo (5)

I deduced the answer to be Matzo even though I had never heard of it.  I thought it must be a type of bread

Is it ok to go to Google Dictionary or wherever to check if a word exists? 
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 18, 2024, 05:14:23 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 18, 2024, 05:00:51 pm
Is it crossword etiquette to look things up or is it cheating?

Clue:  Bread Held by Team at Zoo (5)

I deduced the answer to be Matzo even though I had never heard of it.  I thought it must be a type of bread

Is it ok to go to Google Dictionary or wherever to check if a word exists?
I think that's fine. You reached an answer and wanted to see if you were correct. Checking for a definition of the word you came up with is what I would have done too. And if you had found no definition, you could carry on trying to solve the clue without anything being spoilt.
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 18, 2024, 08:48:21 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 18, 2024, 05:00:51 pm
Is it crossword etiquette to look things up or is it cheating?

Some people care about these things. I'm not one of them.

If you're taking part in the Times crossword competition, it's probably frowned upon. I wouldn't worry about it otherwise.

I know about matzo though so wouldn't have had to look that one up.  ;)
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 18, 2024, 10:43:04 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 18, 2024, 05:00:51 pm
Is it crossword etiquette to look things up or is it cheating?

Clue:  Bread Held by Team at Zoo (5)

I deduced the answer to be Matzo even though I had never heard of it.  I thought it must be a type of bread

Is it ok to go to Google Dictionary or wherever to check if a word exists?

It prob is if you use that to finish the crossword.

I just lob the words in, then look up any Im unsure of afterwards. Its a good way of learning new words.

Matzo is correct. It is (I think) a type of Jewish dumpling that they put in soup. Im sure I had it once at Katzs deli.

As I said earlier in the thread, The Listener not only encourages dictionary use, it tells you the best one to use. Not so with the Times though.

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 19, 2024, 07:31:16 am
The only way to learn is to look stuff up
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 20, 2024, 06:19:59 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 13, 2024, 09:50:56 am
Spoiler

Delivery mission returns to a Tenacious missing D and not with a Cheers cast member but is smaller than I remember?

(4,3,3)

Double cryptic takeaway.


Delivery mission =- Bombing Mission which often finished by flying over the cliffs of Dover.

Missing D = DOVER = OVER.

The other hint was the replace the Cheers Cast Member CLIFF with something smaller? A hill.


OVER THE HILL


[close]


Not a fan of that at all.

unless Im missing something, tenacious is irrelevant to the clue. And a hill and a cliff are not just different sizes of the same thing. And anyway replacing CLIFF with HILL would give OVER HILL, not OVER THE HILL
For me the best cryptic clues are precise and things like tenses, multiple/single, definite/indefinite article etc should be consistent between clue and answer.


No offence intended, but thats more 3-2-1 style (one for the kids) than cryptic crossword.
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Today at 12:28:23 am
Here's one I recently encountered that made me smile when I got it.

Famous British rock group? (10)
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Today at 01:36:01 am
Quote from: Alan_X on July 20, 2024, 06:19:59 am
Not a fan of that at all.

unless Im missing something, tenacious is irrelevant to the clue. And a hill and a cliff are not just different sizes of the same thing. And anyway replacing CLIFF with HILL would give OVER HILL, not OVER THE HILL
For me the best cryptic clues are precise and things like tenses, multiple/single, definite/indefinite article etc should be consistent between clue and answer.


No offence intended, but thats more 3-2-1 style (one for the kids) than cryptic crossword.

Yeah, the "Tenacious" throws out any precision. I'd find that harder than any cryptic clue.
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Today at 04:00:14 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:28:23 am
Here's one I recently encountered that made me smile when I got it.

Famous British rock group? (10)

Stonehenge
