Author Topic: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed  (Read 2547 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #80 on: July 11, 2024, 01:26:12 pm »
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #81 on: July 11, 2024, 01:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 10, 2024, 07:40:40 pm
7 across, Postmans sack.
Spoiler
Is it MAILBAG?
[close]
Online spen71

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #82 on: July 11, 2024, 05:46:55 pm »
Whats a good starter cryptic crossword
Offline Only Me

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #83 on: July 11, 2024, 07:34:20 pm »
Quote from: smutchin link=topic=117419[b
.msg19526730#msg19526730 date=1720691207]
I'm not so keen on this type of clue and the oftentimes one - they're clever and funny but more like dingbats than cryptic crossword clues. There's no definition and the clue taken at face value is nonsense - for me, the best clues are the ones that have a plausible surface reading but mislead you with the words being used in unexpected ways[/b]. To pick a famous example from the Guardian's Bunthorne:

Saw dog wearing lead (7)

Spoiler
Solution is PROVERB

"Saw" is the definition

ROVER is the dog

and it is "wearing" PB, the chemical symbol for lead
[close]


An old favourite. That one is famously by Rufus of the Guardian. He was a master of this kind of whimsical cryptic definition.

A few more of his classics:

A jammed cylinder? (5,4)

Out of sight, out of mind (5,3,4)

Chopstick? (6)

Spoiler
Solutions are:
SWISS ROLL - whimsical definition, ie a cylinder with jam in it
ROUND THE BEND - two meanings
CLEAVE - separate chopstick into two parts, "chop" and "stick" to get two synonyms for cleave
[close]



Know what you mean, but I just rejoice in the creativity of it.

Of his more normal type clues, heres another fantastic one:

Oppo, perhaps, of Caesar, J (7)

But his famous Christmas clue was just mind blowing. Astonishing to even be able consider the possibility of something like a 59 letter anagram as perfect as this:

Oh hark! The herald angels sing the boys descent which lifted up the world, and in what circumstances.


(5,9,7,5,6,2,5,3,6,2,3,6)


Offline Only Me

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #84 on: July 11, 2024, 07:50:52 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on July 11, 2024, 05:46:55 pm
Whats a good starter cryptic crossword

I learnt years ago doing the FT one. Its like the Times but a fair bit easier. I worked in a bank and we got a free copy every day. I started doing the crossword to save having to talk to boring arse bankers.

I hear a lot of people say about cryptics :  I dont even know where to begin because I dont understand what theyre looking for.

Once you get into them, and understand some basic rules, they become much easier. Heres a good guide:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/dna/mb6music/A563690
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #85 on: July 11, 2024, 11:33:12 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on July 11, 2024, 05:46:55 pm
Whats a good starter cryptic crossword
If you don't mind playing online, or printing the puzzles, this one's not too difficult, using the help of hints on letters or whole words: https://simplydailypuzzles.com/daily-cryptic/

It also has a few months of archive puzzles.

A good tip when starting out is to reveal the answers and try to work backwards as to why the answer is what it is.
Offline smutchin

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 12:00:40 am »
Was just reminded of a brilliant recent clue by Julius of the FT:

Heroine of the far right - a sort of smaller Eva Braun (6,9)
Offline smutchin

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 12:23:15 am »
Quote from: spen71 on July 11, 2024, 05:46:55 pm
Whats a good starter cryptic crossword

The Guardian has recently started a Quick Cryptic series - weekly on Saturdays. Very much aimed at beginners. Worth a look.

The Times daily Quick Cryptic is also at the easier end of the spectrum.

Another way to learn is to read the blogs of the daily cryptics - theyll fill in the clues you couldnt solve and explain how they work. Sooner or later youll start to pick up the tricks.

Fifteensquared for the FT, Guardian and Independent (which are all available to solve online daily for free)
https://www.fifteensquared.net/

Times For The Times for, er, The Times
https://timesforthetimes.co.uk/

Big Daves for The Telegraph
https://bigdave44.com/

Of the five main dailies, Id say the Times Quick Cryptic and Telegraph are the most accessible for newbies. Even the Telegraph Toughie isnt always that difficult.

The FT, Guardian and Indy can vary a lot in difficulty and style depending on who the setter is.

The main Times puzzle is more consistent in style but can still be very difficult occasionally.
Offline Elzar

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:57:45 am »
Quote from: spen71 on July 11, 2024, 05:46:55 pm
Whats a good starter cryptic crossword

If you are brand new to them, and like explanation, this is a daily game where they post one new clue every day, and there is a youtube video to explain it if you struggle:

https://www.minutecryptic.com/

The clues are usually at the easier side of cryptics, so gets you used to the format and what you are looking for in clues.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online spen71

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 11:43:51 am »
Thanks for the help
Online spen71

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 11:49:59 am »
So the description can be either the first word or last word?
Offline smutchin

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 01:24:24 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:49:59 am
So the description can be either the first word or last word?

Yes, the definition usually comes at the beginning or end of the clue - it can be several words though.

Sometimes the whole clue is a cryptic definition (as in the bar of soap example).
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 03:53:34 pm »
No one having a crack at the one I posted then? :(
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 05:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:53:34 pm
No one having a crack at the one I posted then? :(
I had a go yesterday and didn't get it. I'll have another crack at it.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 11:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on July 11, 2024, 07:34:20 pm
Oppo, perhaps, of Caesar, J (7)

Had to google the answer to this

Genius!  :)
Online spen71

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:19:05 pm
Had to google the answer to this

Genius!  :)

Does Oppo mean a friend?
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:47:19 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm
Does Oppo mean a friend?


This is the question I had when I read the clue.

Is oppo referring to a friend or opposite.  When I saw the answer It can be both!!

Hence, just how bloody good the clue is.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:50:56 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 05:03:52 pm
I had a go yesterday and didn't get it. I'll have another crack at it.

Spoiler

Delivery mission returns to a Tenacious missing D and not with a Cheers cast member but is smaller than I remember?

(4,3,3)

Double cryptic takeaway.


Delivery mission =- Bombing Mission which often finished by flying over the cliffs of Dover.

Missing D = DOVER = OVER.

The other hint was the replace the Cheers Cast Member CLIFF with something smaller? A hill.


OVER THE HILL


[close]
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online spen71

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #98 on: Today at 11:49:43 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:47:19 am
This is the question I had when I read the clue.

Is oppo referring to a friend or opposite.  When I saw the answer It can be both!!

Hence, just how bloody good the clue is.

Cant work it out after googling it.   Ive got a lot to learn
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:49:47 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:49:43 am
Cant work it out after googling it.   Ive got a lot to learn

Spoiler
ANTONYM

oppo = An antonym means "An opposite word"

Mark Antony (Antony, M) was a friend and supporter (oppo) of Julius Caeser (Ceaser, J).
[close]
Offline only6times

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:02:22 pm »
Mate got me into them a few years back but have slipped recently,

A European flower, five letters.
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online spen71

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #101 on: Today at 01:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:49:47 pm
Spoiler
ANTONYM

oppo = An antonym means "An opposite word"

Mark Antony (Antony, M) was a friend and supporter (oppo) of Julius Caeser (Ceaser, J).
[close]

Bloody hell.  Would never of worked that out
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:33:12 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 12:23:15 am
The Guardian has recently started a Quick Cryptic series - weekly on Saturdays. Very much aimed at beginners. Worth a look.

Thanks for this.  I am attempting the Guardian Quick Cryptic No. 1 from a few months ago.  I'm doing ok so far to be fair.

I'm not exactly a stone-cold beginner but I'm not that much more. I've attempted the odd cryptic clue here and there sporadically over my lifetime

Anyway, just came across this clue, and the answer had me laughing :)

Throw Container for Idiot (7)

https://www.theguardian.com/crosswords/quick-cryptic/1/
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:38:59 pm »
Actually let's revise that clue above :)

Throw FA Cup to Jordan Pickford.
Offline Only Me

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:41:59 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 01:02:22 pm
Mate got me into them a few years back but have slipped recently,

A European flower, five letters.


Could be loads of things:

Seine
Rhine
Loire
Volga
Rhône

Etc
Offline Only Me

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #105 on: Today at 03:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:38:59 pm
Actually let's revise that clue above :)

Throw FA Cup to Jordan Pickford.

😁 prefer yours. Hed drop it, like
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #106 on: Today at 04:12:35 pm »
Loudly Trim Fruit Tree (4)

The answer is PEAR

I got it but not sure how.  Anyone?
Online spen71

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #107 on: Today at 04:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:12:35 pm
Loudly Trim Fruit Tree (4)

The answer is PEAR

I got it but not sure how.  Anyone?

To pare is to trim?
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #108 on: Today at 04:44:43 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:43:34 pm
To pare is to trim?

yes, that's it

cheers mate
Offline Only Me

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #109 on: Today at 05:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:44:43 pm
yes, that's it

cheers mate

Youll find loads of homophone clues like that.

If a clue says things like on the radio or to the auditor or broadcast (or out loud as this one ) thats the usual kind of indicator.
Offline smutchin

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #110 on: Today at 06:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:38:59 pm
Actually let's revise that clue above :)

Throw FA Cup to Jordan Pickford.

Nice ;D
Offline smutchin

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #111 on: Today at 06:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:50:56 am
Spoiler

Delivery mission returns to a Tenacious missing D and not with a Cheers cast member but is smaller than I remember?

(4,3,3)

Double cryptic takeaway.


Delivery mission =- Bombing Mission which often finished by flying over the cliffs of Dover.

Missing D = DOVER = OVER.

The other hint was the replace the Cheers Cast Member CLIFF with something smaller? A hill.


OVER THE HILL


[close]

Oof! Thats beyond fiendish.

Not sure I would ever have made the connection between "delivery mission" and the solution.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #112 on: Today at 07:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:50:56 am
Spoiler

Delivery mission returns to a Tenacious missing D and not with a Cheers cast member but is smaller than I remember?

(4,3,3)

Double cryptic takeaway.


Delivery mission =- Bombing Mission which often finished by flying over the cliffs of Dover.

Missing D = DOVER = OVER.

The other hint was the replace the Cheers Cast Member CLIFF with something smaller? A hill.


OVER THE HILL


[close]

Thanks Andy, I was nowhere near it.  ;D
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #113 on: Today at 07:45:21 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 01:02:22 pm
Mate got me into them a few years back but have slipped recently,

A European flower, five letters.
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 03:41:59 pm

Could be loads of things:

Seine
Rhine
Loire
Volga
Rhône

Etc
Exactly, this needs the other letters in the actual grid. For those that haven't seen the connection, flower as in something that flows.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #114 on: Today at 07:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:50:56 am
Spoiler

Delivery mission returns to a Tenacious missing D and not with a Cheers cast member but is smaller than I remember?

(4,3,3)

Double cryptic takeaway.


Delivery mission =- Bombing Mission which often finished by flying over the cliffs of Dover.

Missing D = DOVER = OVER.

The other hint was the replace the Cheers Cast Member CLIFF with something smaller? A hill.


OVER THE HILL


[close]

Thats 4 3 4 not 433
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
« Reply #115 on: Today at 07:58:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:52:23 pm
Thats 4 3 4 not 433
That's clearly the only reason I didn't get it...
