Whats a good starter cryptic crossword



The Guardian has recently started a Quick Cryptic series - weekly on Saturdays. Very much aimed at beginners. Worth a look.The Times daily Quick Cryptic is also at the easier end of the spectrum.Another way to learn is to read the blogs of the daily cryptics - theyll fill in the clues you couldnt solve and explain how they work. Sooner or later youll start to pick up the tricks.Fifteensquared for the FT, Guardian and Independent (which are all available to solve online daily for free)Times For The Times for, er, The TimesBig Daves for The TelegraphOf the five main dailies, Id say the Times Quick Cryptic and Telegraph are the most accessible for newbies. Even the Telegraph Toughie isnt always that difficult.The FT, Guardian and Indy can vary a lot in difficulty and style depending on who the setter is.The main Times puzzle is more consistent in style but can still be very difficult occasionally.