Cryptic Crossword Help Needed

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 11, 2024, 01:26:12 pm
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 11, 2024, 01:28:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 10, 2024, 07:40:40 pm
7 across, Postmans sack.
Is it MAILBAG?
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 11, 2024, 05:46:55 pm
Whats a good starter cryptic crossword
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 11, 2024, 07:34:20 pm
Quote from: smutchin
.msg19526730#msg19526730 date=1720691207]
I'm not so keen on this type of clue and the oftentimes one - they're clever and funny but more like dingbats than cryptic crossword clues. There's no definition and the clue taken at face value is nonsense - for me, the best clues are the ones that have a plausible surface reading but mislead you with the words being used in unexpected ways[/b]. To pick a famous example from the Guardian's Bunthorne:

Saw dog wearing lead (7)

Solution is PROVERB

"Saw" is the definition

ROVER is the dog

and it is "wearing" PB, the chemical symbol for lead
An old favourite. That one is famously by Rufus of the Guardian. He was a master of this kind of whimsical cryptic definition.

A few more of his classics:

A jammed cylinder? (5,4)

Out of sight, out of mind (5,3,4)

Chopstick? (6)

Solutions are:
SWISS ROLL - whimsical definition, ie a cylinder with jam in it
ROUND THE BEND - two meanings
CLEAVE - separate chopstick into two parts, "chop" and "stick" to get two synonyms for cleave
Know what you mean, but I just rejoice in the creativity of it.

Of his more normal type clues, heres another fantastic one:

Oppo, perhaps, of Caesar, J (7)

But his famous Christmas clue was just mind blowing. Astonishing to even be able consider the possibility of something like a 59 letter anagram as perfect as this:

Oh hark! The herald angels sing the boys descent which lifted up the world, and in what circumstances.


(5,9,7,5,6,2,5,3,6,2,3,6)


Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 11, 2024, 07:50:52 pm
Quote from: spen71 on July 11, 2024, 05:46:55 pm
Whats a good starter cryptic crossword

I learnt years ago doing the FT one. Its like the Times but a fair bit easier. I worked in a bank and we got a free copy every day. I started doing the crossword to save having to talk to boring arse bankers.

I hear a lot of people say about cryptics :  I dont even know where to begin because I dont understand what theyre looking for.

Once you get into them, and understand some basic rules, they become much easier. Heres a good guide:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/dna/mb6music/A563690
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
July 11, 2024, 11:33:12 pm
Quote from: spen71 on July 11, 2024, 05:46:55 pm
Whats a good starter cryptic crossword
If you don't mind playing online, or printing the puzzles, this one's not too difficult, using the help of hints on letters or whole words: https://simplydailypuzzles.com/daily-cryptic/

It also has a few months of archive puzzles.

A good tip when starting out is to reveal the answers and try to work backwards as to why the answer is what it is.
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Yesterday at 12:00:40 am
Was just reminded of a brilliant recent clue by Julius of the FT:

Heroine of the far right - a sort of smaller Eva Braun (6,9)
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Yesterday at 12:23:15 am
Quote from: spen71 on July 11, 2024, 05:46:55 pm
Whats a good starter cryptic crossword

The Guardian has recently started a Quick Cryptic series - weekly on Saturdays. Very much aimed at beginners. Worth a look.

The Times daily Quick Cryptic is also at the easier end of the spectrum.

Another way to learn is to read the blogs of the daily cryptics - theyll fill in the clues you couldnt solve and explain how they work. Sooner or later youll start to pick up the tricks.

Fifteensquared for the FT, Guardian and Independent (which are all available to solve online daily for free)
https://www.fifteensquared.net/

Times For The Times for, er, The Times
https://timesforthetimes.co.uk/

Big Daves for The Telegraph
https://bigdave44.com/

Of the five main dailies, Id say the Times Quick Cryptic and Telegraph are the most accessible for newbies. Even the Telegraph Toughie isnt always that difficult.

The FT, Guardian and Indy can vary a lot in difficulty and style depending on who the setter is.

The main Times puzzle is more consistent in style but can still be very difficult occasionally.
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Yesterday at 09:57:45 am
Quote from: spen71 on July 11, 2024, 05:46:55 pm
Whats a good starter cryptic crossword

If you are brand new to them, and like explanation, this is a daily game where they post one new clue every day, and there is a youtube video to explain it if you struggle:

https://www.minutecryptic.com/

The clues are usually at the easier side of cryptics, so gets you used to the format and what you are looking for in clues.
Quote from: Alizan1892
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Yesterday at 11:43:51 am
Thanks for the help
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Yesterday at 11:49:59 am
So the description can be either the first word or last word?
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Yesterday at 01:24:24 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:49:59 am
So the description can be either the first word or last word?

Yes, the definition usually comes at the beginning or end of the clue - it can be several words though.

Sometimes the whole clue is a cryptic definition (as in the bar of soap example).
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Yesterday at 03:53:34 pm
No one having a crack at the one I posted then? :(
Quote from: tubby

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Yesterday at 05:03:52 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:53:34 pm
No one having a crack at the one I posted then? :(
I had a go yesterday and didn't get it. I'll have another crack at it.
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Yesterday at 11:19:05 pm
Quote from: Only Me on July 11, 2024, 07:34:20 pm
Oppo, perhaps, of Caesar, J (7)

Had to google the answer to this

Genius!  :)
Re: Cryptic Crossword Help Needed
Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:19:05 pm
Had to google the answer to this

Genius!  :)

Does Oppo mean a friend?
