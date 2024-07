Anyone into their crosswords/cryptics?



Iíve had a few published in the Independent. Just plain cryptics - none of that Listener nonsense, Iím not that clever. (Iíd post a link but the online Indy archive only goes back a month and my last one was published four months ago.)Hereís one of my clues:United no longer tried to fool ref when picking up yellow card at the start (8 )