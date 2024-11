I think itís tragic that David Brooks has had his development so severely impacted by his cancer; he is on a similar level to Wilson, but canít get fit enough to do his talent justice.



Burns on the other hand, is absolutely awful - his decision making, positioning and general play are beyond help. Koumas please.



Broadhead's movement when he came on was on a different level to Burns who's just a speed merchant. Hope he stays fit now and gets some PL minutes. Such unlucky timing with the injury in pre-season for him. Even Thomas did better than Burns really, even if the end product wasn't really there. He's much more of an outlet and he holds the ball up well.Still, a win's a win. We'll take that. Like someone said above, watching a Bellamy team is so much more fun than watching a Page team.