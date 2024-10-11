« previous next »
Author Topic: Welsh Football  (Read 62619 times)

Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #560 on: October 11, 2024, 09:38:24 pm »
2-2. Wales terrific 1st half, but really ran out of puff (and quality subs) 2nd half. Fair result - loads of mistakes from both teams; more effort than quality, those great Neco passes aside.
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #561 on: October 11, 2024, 09:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2024, 09:35:27 pm
Is this why everyone says Evertonians are Welsh?

Is there something we can help you with Nicholas?
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #562 on: October 11, 2024, 09:39:24 pm »
Poor second half. But thats ok. Early days.

Didnt realise Sigurdson was still allowed to play football.
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #563 on: October 11, 2024, 09:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2024, 09:35:27 pm
Is this why everyone says Evertonians are Welsh?

Rhyl isnt the only town in N Wales Nick😂
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #564 on: October 11, 2024, 09:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on October 11, 2024, 09:39:24 pm
Poor second half. But thats ok. Early days.

Didnt realise Sigurdson was still allowed to play football.

Indeed. Maybe theyre as short of real quality as us? Think we missed Ampadou.
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #565 on: October 11, 2024, 09:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on October 11, 2024, 09:41:21 pm
Indeed. Maybe theyre as short of real quality as us? Think we missed Ampadou.

Was just saying exactly that
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #566 on: October 11, 2024, 09:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on October 11, 2024, 09:41:21 pm
Indeed. Maybe theyre as short of real quality as us? Think we missed Ampadou.

Yeah Ampadu a huge loss for us. Going to be a bit of a skeleton squad by Monday with a few suspensions in there as well. Thats always our problem, just no depth at all.
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #567 on: Today at 08:18:39 pm »
Harry Wilson is on a different level to everyone else on the field, the suspensions are definitely affecting us though. Needless ones too
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #568 on: Today at 08:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:18:39 pm
Harry Wilson is on a different level to everyone else on the field, the suspensions are definitely affecting us though. Needless ones too

Its a very inexperienced team. I think Neco is also excellent
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #569 on: Today at 08:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:52:51 pm
Its a very inexperienced team. I think Neco is also excellent
indeed, he's done very well too, the way Bellamy is trying to play though is light years away from some of the turgid shite offered up by Page.


A breath of fresh air
Re: Welsh Football
« Reply #570 on: Today at 08:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:54:13 pm
indeed, he's done very well too, the way Bellamy is trying to play though is light years away from some of the turgid shite offered up by Page

It is, I wanted Bellamy back when they offered it to that pig from Salford
