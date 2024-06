Holy crap mate what rabbit hole did you drag this thread out of from 6yrs ago 😳



It's been sitting on my 'unread' replies for ages as I wanted to go through and listen to most of the tunes. And I struggle to find old, dead , threadsthe hip hop thread is getting the same treatment, but I think that's still alive.ps. Going to allow myself a treat and look at the ones Capon has just posted .