That Jimi Polo one is a cracker Debs.



And the 'Don't wanna go' is so much better that the remixes from around '94.



I always thought that it started to go downhill in '94, the old vibe was gone. Maybe it was the quality of the pills, maybe the fact that it all started to get commercial, or probably a bit of both.



Living down on the south coast in '91 I had the chance to go to many free parties like this...



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7EZLZQYNXDs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7EZLZQYNXDs</a>



Skip to about 6 mins as you can't see fuck all....



9 mins and about 14.49 are both fantastic tunes



It's a great video to watch as it just encapsulates the mood at the time. Everyone off their heads and not giving a fuck, conversations going on everywhere, and there is a sense of togetherness but as ever, people are in their own little world.



Great times.



