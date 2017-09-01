« previous next »
Best dance tune of the 90's

jason67

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
September 1, 2017, 07:28:49 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on September  1, 2017, 06:43:49 pm
Just having a clear out and found a mixtape recorded by my mate Nick as he DJ'd (fairly badly!) at a party in about 1993 (love finds like that and what a year!)  But never mind his skills, I can't fault his song selection.  Contains some absolute classics I'd completely forgotten about.  I'm sure some of these have been posted before, but it's Friday so enjoy 'em again... :wave

Robert Owens - Gotta Work
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N1IZfX_Ukcc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N1IZfX_Ukcc</a>

Class tune that.

Surprising choice from you mate, thought I'd be a too bit 'garage' for you.  :)
Red_Mist

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
September 1, 2017, 09:14:26 pm
Quote from: jason67 on September  1, 2017, 07:28:49 pm
Surprising choice from you mate
It's cos my fuckin holidays are over!  Gotta...
kevlumley

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
September 23, 2017, 10:49:28 pm
Quote from: Shady Craig on July  7, 2015, 07:31:43 pm

HQ - Q Bass Dancin people

http://www.youtube.com/v/IP_RhWnGKKk



Nice one. Check out the E Type remix of that track.
WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 22, 2017, 01:51:14 am

Orinoco

Mara


http://youtu.be/uAx68xV4gc4


At 5 min point just superb
jason67

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 24, 2018, 08:34:51 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzQuEqW6ARs

Class tune this, played it today full blast, along with many others....

Over to you Sol.  :)

 
Solomon Grundy

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 24, 2018, 10:34:22 pm
Choon.

Bizarre Inc - Playing with knives(The Climax)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RW2W6ooZP94" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RW2W6ooZP94</a>
reddebs

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 03:11:19 pm
Oh my not heart that one for ages SG was just listening to this in the car.  Fingers crossed I've done the link properly.

https://youtu.be/iB8xGaXhtnk

Solomon Grundy

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 03:30:23 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November 25, 2018, 03:11:19 pm
Oh my not heart that one for ages SG was just listening to this in the car.  Fingers crossed I've done the link properly.

https://youtu.be/iB8xGaXhtnk



Classic tune.

Saffron from Republica with the vocals.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 03:41:38 pm
Bit of a commercial one this.

This is one of her rarely played, seems to have been forgotten, but still very good songs.

Ce Ce Peniston - We got a love thang.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3IkIREL5OjA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3IkIREL5OjA</a>
reddebs

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 04:42:48 pm
Ce Ce was always quite commercial but still good stuff.

So this is still one of my favourites from the mid 90s maybe not so well known or popular as other stuff possibly because it's nearly 15mins long.

https://youtu.be/uMzNHgNeemg

Solomon Grundy

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 05:54:07 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November 25, 2018, 04:42:48 pm
Ce Ce was always quite commercial but still good stuff.

So this is still one of my favourites from the mid 90s maybe not so well known or popular as other stuff possibly because it's nearly 15mins long.

https://youtu.be/uMzNHgNeemg



Hmmm...Not really my cup of tea that one debs.

Gems for Jem - Lifting me Higher

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EIhnadFgf_8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EIhnadFgf_8</a>


Solomon Grundy

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 06:00:47 pm
Probably posted this on here a long time ago. Great tune though. :)

Vincent de Moor - Flowtation

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U2YDZOItGWU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U2YDZOItGWU</a>


jason67

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 06:22:42 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eBpd7fKBRUs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eBpd7fKBRUs</a>

Love this...
jason67

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 06:35:07 pm
And another.....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bvpdgttmfRY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bvpdgttmfRY</a>
reddebs

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 06:56:48 pm
That 2nd one's bonkers SG, needs pitching down a bit for me with a decent breakdown added [emoji23][emoji23]

One of the things I love about that time was how much variation there was.   One weekend we'd be at Renaissance with Sasha and Digweed the next at Hard Times with Todd Terry or at Donny Warehouse with Carl Cox with an occasional Wigan Pier or at Gatecrasher night thrown in.

Is the little vinyl shop still there on Market Street in Chorley, opposite where McDonald's used to be?  I was in there every weekend buying and sometimes everyday.

Solomon Grundy

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 07:37:22 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November 25, 2018, 06:56:48 pm
That 2nd one's bonkers SG, needs pitching down a bit for me with a decent breakdown added [emoji23][emoji23]

One of the things I love about that time was how much variation there was.   One weekend we'd be at Renaissance with Sasha and Digweed the next at Hard Times with Todd Terry or at Donny Warehouse with Carl Cox with an occasional Wigan Pier or at Gatecrasher night thrown in.

Is the little vinyl shop still there on Market Street in Chorley, opposite where McDonald's used to be?  I was in there every weekend buying and sometimes everyday.




Yeah loved all the different genres of house music in the 90's. Only sounds I never took to was jungle, drum and bass and happy hardcore.

Townends Records is long gone debs. It's a Barbers shop now sadly. Used to spend hour after hour in there listening to vinyl with a guy who ran the shop called Ade. He was sound. He used to put all the promo's to one side for me and my mate and sort us out with VIP tickets to all the big dance events. Good times. Sounds like I might have been in there when you visited. Small world eh. :)
Solomon Grundy

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 07:42:03 pm
Quote from: jason67 on November 25, 2018, 06:22:42 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eBpd7fKBRUs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eBpd7fKBRUs</a>

Love this...
Quote from: jason67 on November 25, 2018, 06:35:07 pm
And another.....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bvpdgttmfRY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bvpdgttmfRY</a>

Some good'ns there Jason. Really liked the first one.
reddebs

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 07:59:22 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November 25, 2018, 07:37:22 pm

Yeah loved all the different genres of house music in the 90's. Only sounds I never took to was jungle, drum and bass and happy hardcore.

Townends Records is long gone debs. It's a Barbers shop now sadly. Used to spend hour after hour in there listening to vinyl with a guy who ran the shop called Ade. He was sound. He used to put all the promo's to one side for me and my mate and sort us out with VIP tickets to all the big dance events. Good times. Sounds like I might have been in there when you visited. Small world eh. :)
That's the one and yes Ade was sound and he did same for me too, in fact he leant me records if I was doing a party and wanted stuff I wouldn't normally buy.

It defo is a small world, I pretty much grew up there but have been the wrong side of the pennines for most of the last 30yrs and although it's sad to see Townsend records gone I believe Malcolms music land is still there up Chapel st.

Omg that was my go to shop for all my northern soul imports back in the 70s.  Probs a bit before your time [emoji23]

Solomon Grundy

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 08:16:51 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November 25, 2018, 07:59:22 pm
That's the one and yes Ade was sound and he did same for me too, in fact he leant me records if I was doing a party and wanted stuff I wouldn't normally buy.

It defo is a small world, I pretty much grew up there but have been the wrong side of the pennines for most of the last 30yrs and although it's sad to see Townsend records gone I believe Malcolms music land is still there up Chapel st.

Omg that was my go to shop for all my northern soul imports back in the 70s.  Probs a bit before your time [emoji23]



Yeah, Malcoms is still there. He's a grumpy old fucker though.
reddebs

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 08:27:34 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November 25, 2018, 08:16:51 pm
Yeah, Malcoms is still there. He's a grumpy old fucker though.
He was a grumpy old fucker 40yrs ago mate I was amazed he was still alive [emoji23]

Back to the 90s a couple of classics that I got married to

https://youtu.be/ZWmrfgj0MZI

https://youtu.be/RmRcM8sqI2c




Solomon Grundy

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 08:30:47 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November 25, 2018, 08:27:34 pm
He was a grumpy old fucker 40yrs ago mate I was amazed he was still alive [emoji23]

Back to the 90s a couple of classics that I got married to

https://youtu.be/ZWmrfgj0MZI

https://youtu.be/RmRcM8sqI2c



Oh, he's still alive alright.  ;D

Nice choons.

Chime is my favourite Orbital track by the way.
reddebs

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 08:44:32 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November 25, 2018, 08:30:47 pm
Oh, he's still alive alright.  ;D

Nice choons.

Chime is my favourite Orbital track by the way.
Excellent choice! 

Another classic

https://youtu.be/rd6BLr8bGdc

And others are

Jinny - keep warm

Joey Beltrum - energy flash

Joe Smooth - promised land
Solomon Grundy

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 08:49:23 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November 25, 2018, 08:44:32 pm
Excellent choice! 

Another classic

https://youtu.be/rd6BLr8bGdc

And others are

Jinny - keep warm

Joey Beltrum - energy flash

Joe Smooth - promised land


Nice.
reddebs

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 08:59:04 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November 25, 2018, 08:49:23 pm

Nice.
Think I need a rummage through my vinyl and get the decks set up again [emoji16]

Solomon Grundy

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 09:18:25 pm
Quote from: reddebs on November 25, 2018, 08:59:04 pm
Think I need a rummage through my vinyl and get the decks set up again [emoji16]



Wish I could. Oh well, maybe one day...
reddebs

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 25, 2018, 09:53:42 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November 25, 2018, 09:18:25 pm
Wish I could. Oh well, maybe one day...
Yeah sorry bout that I forgot you couldn't.

reddebs

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 26, 2018, 04:27:23 pm
jason67

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 26, 2018, 06:54:18 pm
That Jimi Polo one is a cracker Debs.

And the 'Don't wanna go' is so much better that the remixes from around '94.

I always thought that it started to go downhill in '94, the old vibe was gone. Maybe it was the quality of the pills, maybe the fact that it all started to get commercial, or probably a bit of both.

Living down on the south coast in '91 I had the chance to go to many free parties like this...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7EZLZQYNXDs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7EZLZQYNXDs</a>

Skip to about 6 mins as you can't see fuck all....

9 mins and about 14.49 are both fantastic tunes

It's a great video to watch as it just encapsulates the mood at the time. Everyone off their heads and not giving a fuck, conversations going on everywhere, and there is a sense of togetherness but as ever, people are in their own little world.

Great times.

reddebs

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
November 26, 2018, 07:34:07 pm
Quote from: jason67 on November 26, 2018, 06:54:18 pm
That Jimi Polo one is a cracker Debs.

And the 'Don't wanna go' is so much better that the remixes from around '94.

I always thought that it started to go downhill in '94, the old vibe was gone. Maybe it was the quality of the pills, maybe the fact that it all started to get commercial, or probably a bit of both.

Living down on the south coast in '91 I had the chance to go to many free parties like this...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7EZLZQYNXDs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7EZLZQYNXDs</a>

Skip to about 6 mins as you can't see fuck all....

9 mins and about 14.49 are both fantastic tunes

It's a great video to watch as it just encapsulates the mood at the time. Everyone off their heads and not giving a fuck, conversations going on everywhere, and there is a sense of togetherness but as ever, people are in their own little world.

Great times.
I know what you mean about the commercial side but there were still good clubs if you looked for them.

We started going to Hard Times in Huddersfield around that time and had some great nights but yeah the pills didn't help, I had some real shockers that scared the living shit out of me.

My music tastes have evolved or matured over the years, I still love the nostalgia of the early 90s and the memories when I hear certain tunes but I still collect new stuff, it's just I do it online now instead of rummaging through records in a shop.

I was thinking earlier today whilst listening to a recent playlist that I ought to start a thread on dance music now but then a late 90s one would be good too.  As would a 00s one [emoji16]



PaulF

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
Yesterday at 07:59:08 am
Quote from: reddebs on November 25, 2018, 08:59:04 pm
Think I need a rummage through my vinyl and get the decks set up again [emoji16]



If you do, I think you should do a Rawk mixtape :)
reddebs

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
Yesterday at 10:16:11 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:59:08 am
If you do, I think you should do a Rawk mixtape :)

Holy crap mate what rabbit hole did you drag this thread out of from 6yrs ago 😳
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Best dance tune of the 90's
Today at 12:49:03 am
  Dream Frequency - Take Me (Prodigy Mix)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GWKop4ImSto" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GWKop4ImSto</a>

Saw these at the Floral in Southport. Fucking hell. Best rave gig Ive ever been to
