Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

terry_macss_perm

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
July 30, 2024, 09:53:27 am
Quote from: stoa on July 30, 2024, 02:29:47 am
Is there some kind of copyright issue with YNWA on LFC's official Youtube channel? I was rewatching the Barca-commentary as I do from time to time and at the end of the match when YNWA starts the clip just goes mute. At first I thought there was something wrong with my PC audio, but it worked fine. Then I tried the Inside Anfield for that match and it has normal sound until again there's YNWA in the end and it all just goes mute again. After YNWA is finished the sound continues. Seems weird as fuck that there could be an issue or I'm just going crazy...

TV shows that come out on streaming platforms (or DVD in the past) often had to change some music because the cost of the permissions was exorbitant. I presume the rights holders for YNWA have priced us out of using it.
tesh1e

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 15, 2024, 05:03:01 pm
I am going to miss the game on Saturday, does anyone know where I can find a link to watch the whole game Saturday later afternoon/evening without coming up against spoilers?
ToneLa

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 18, 2024, 12:13:14 pm
Be there any highlights o' the match?
Barrow Shaun

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 18, 2024, 12:29:09 pm
Jaska

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 25, 2024, 04:14:33 pm
I'd love to see Carra interviewing Slot for Sky Sports. Any tips on where to see it?
[new username under construction]

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 25, 2024, 04:16:26 pm
Gili Gulu

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 26, 2024, 09:55:00 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q3JNcYLZUfc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q3JNcYLZUfc</a>

Liverpool [1] - 0 Brentford - Luis Diaz 13‎'‎

Liverpool [2] - 0 Brentford - Mohamed Salah 70‎'‎
Gili Gulu

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 27, 2024, 10:04:30 am
Tunnel cam from Anfield win! | Inside Anfield | Liverpool 2-0 Brentford

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JZxSI8GaKvU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JZxSI8GaKvU</a>
Gili Gulu

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 27, 2024, 10:06:07 am
Extended Highlights | Liverpool 2-0 Brentford

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gB_QudFnw3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gB_QudFnw3c</a>
afc tukrish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 27, 2024, 01:23:40 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on August 27, 2024, 10:06:07 am
Extended Highlights | Liverpool 2-0 Brentford

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gB_QudFnw3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gB_QudFnw3c</a>


Can't stop mocking the socks pulled waist-high, but enjoyed the brief convo between Darwin and Heitinga, Johnny making an effort to speak to him and with him, nice to see and hope it's a reflection of how the coaching staff haven't given up on the player...
Zimagic

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
August 28, 2024, 11:52:53 am
Is there a gif of Mo doing triangles around the box, just before it's blocked out for the corner that TAA put against the post?
Barrow Shaun

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 9, 2024, 05:48:22 pm
Looking for the full televised Liverpool v Villareal UEFA Cup semi-final 2nd leg at Anfield from 2016. Can anyone help please ?
terry_macss_perm

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 10, 2024, 06:43:25 pm
I dont remember seeing this before.

1972/1973 UEFA Cup Final FC 1st leg
Liverpool 0 Borussia Mönchengladbach 0
(Abandoned 28 mins)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bxI9AwePBxM
MaradonaPisstest

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 12, 2024, 06:53:42 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on September 11, 2024, 01:21:27 am
Yeah, thanks prick. Fuck off, troll boy.

Not really sure what it is I've done wrong here? I've literally linked to a video of the match you asked for.
DangerScouse

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 12, 2024, 06:58:43 pm
Quote from: MaradonaPisstest on September 12, 2024, 06:53:42 pm
Not really sure what it is I've done wrong here? I've literally linked to a video of the match you asked for.

Yeah, bizarre response!
Claire.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 13, 2024, 11:45:06 am
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on September 11, 2024, 01:21:27 am
Yeah, thanks prick. Fuck off, troll boy.

For anyone reading this and with the wherewithall (I think that's a real word) , this was my last game at Anfield. Would love to watch it.

Do you want to explain this weird as fuck response? No need.

Claire.

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 13, 2024, 11:46:39 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6pvyUjXsYc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6pvyUjXsYc</a>
jillc

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 13, 2024, 05:25:19 pm
This little competition between Andy Robbo and Joe Gomez is quite amusing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzT2BkkWxzg
Medellin

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 16, 2024, 11:30:16 pm
peelyon

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 20, 2024, 12:54:00 am
Quote from: Medellin on September 16, 2024, 11:30:16 pm
Something for RAWK to enjoy!😎

https://xcancel.com/Davolaar/status/1835802279376544214?t=mdsBEZGHDcT7Nj2k0WN_Mw&s=19

State of the pitch!  To think of some of the goals scored, passes made etc with those boots /balls and the pitches.  Would have loved to be able to see some of the old players play in todays day and age in their prime!
Barrow Shaun

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 21, 2024, 02:48:21 pm
Quote from: MaradonaPisstest on September 12, 2024, 06:53:42 pm
Not really sure what it is I've done wrong here? I've literally linked to a video of the match you asked for.

I can only apologise if the link you provided was genuine for you but for me I just got some porn crap or something unrelated to the game. So, I am sorry if what you posted was genuine.
Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 21, 2024, 05:52:07 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on September 21, 2024, 02:48:21 pm
I can only apologise if the link you provided was genuine for you but for me I just got some porn crap or something unrelated to the game. So, I am sorry if what you posted was genuine.
It was genuine, I tried it, no porn. But it needed you to sign up and log in, which I think is a bit off so I won't be using that site.

You probably need an ad blocker (or a better one if you already have one) if you saw porn. Most football highlight / replay sites are lousy with porn ads if you don't have an adequate ad blocker
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 21, 2024, 06:10:25 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 21, 2024, 05:52:07 pm
It was genuine, I tried it, no porn. But it needed you to sign up and log in, which I think is a bit off so I won't be using that site.

You probably need an ad blocker (or a better one if you already have one) if you saw porn. Most football highlight / replay sites are lousy with porn ads if you don't have an adequate ad blocker

I got notifications that pretty girls from my area want to meet me. Why can't that happen in real life?
afc tukrish

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 21, 2024, 06:41:09 pm
Quote from: Hazell on September 21, 2024, 06:10:25 pm
I got notifications that pretty girls from my area want to meet me. Why can't that happen in real life?

It did, apparently, you said...
Solomon Grundy

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 22, 2024, 01:52:44 pm
Have we lost Jason now? Not seen him post any highlights on here for a while.
BoRed

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 22, 2024, 02:13:24 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on September 22, 2024, 01:52:44 pm
Have we lost Jason now? Not seen him post any highlights on here for a while.

We have.

Quote from: oojason on May 24, 2024, 04:28:22 pm
Thanks for the kind words mate - they are much appreciated (and I'm blushing here again! ;D -though I just copy & paste a lot of videos and streams etc).


Unfortunately, this is goodbye. I had posted a 'goodbye' in the 'Palestine statement response' thread a couple of days ago, yet it was soon deleted... _(though thank you to everyone who saw it and messaged me with best wishes, support, and thanks - as well as letting me know it was deleted!)_. So this quick return here is just to let anyone who didn't see my goodbye before it was taken down... I haven't rudely disappeared without saying a word or a goodbye. So here I go again...


Genocide and apartheid. Two words omitted from RAWK's eloquent RAWK's Palestine statement posted on Wednesday. Genocide and aprtheid have come to the fore since the truly awful response to them abhorrent October 7th attacks.

Personally, while I respect and somewhat understand why the moderators claim that the Israel/Palestine situation is a complex issue, or a sensitive topic, or is contentious, or a geopolitical situation, or nuanced and difficult subject... and so have banned discussion of the topic.. for me this is no longer the case since shortly after the October 7th attacks; which have culminated in genocide, and a new focus on the apartheid Israeli govt.

It doesn't matter which side, their religion or beliefs, or whoever it is in the world carrying such atrocities - or the attempts to justify these actions... it is still genocide and apartheid. And that should always be called out.

Banning such discussions on these two subjects are two 'lines in the sand' for me, personally. However, as much as I disagree site staffs' decision to forbid discussion on genocide and apartheid, that's the way it is now on here... So I'll be logging out of RAWK immediately after posting this message - as I cannot be part of community that silences discourse on such topics.


Always remember...

"If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."


Some say RAWK is a simply footy forum, first and foremost. Though many of us disagree with that assertion - RAWK has always been much more than that (maybe more so than ever before as more and more avoid the main Liverpool board.

With that... and to end my incessant waffling on... best wishes to everyone on here - past, present, and future. Thank you for some fantastic memories over the 20 years here - I hope the videos, streams, news articles & indexes etc have provided some enjoyment, help or use, too.

And finally, as always, up the mighty Reds!  :thumbup
smicer07

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 22, 2024, 02:15:27 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on September 22, 2024, 01:52:44 pm
Have we lost Jason now? Not seen him post any highlights on here for a while.

He's still on ynwa.tv
Solomon Grundy

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 22, 2024, 02:20:49 pm
Solomon Grundy

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
September 22, 2024, 02:21:20 pm
John C

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 08:53:29 pm

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/06QrEkKA5IE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/06QrEkKA5IE</a>
afc tukrish

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 09:16:12 pm
Any way to get some of the recent Inside Training videos posted?
