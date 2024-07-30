I can only apologise if the link you provided was genuine for you but for me I just got some porn crap or something unrelated to the game. So, I am sorry if what you posted was genuine.



It was genuine, I tried it, no porn. But it needed you to sign up and log in, which I think is a bit off so I won't be using that site.You probably need an ad blocker (or a better one if you already have one) if you saw porn. Most football highlight / replay sites are lousy with porn ads if you don't have an adequate ad blocker