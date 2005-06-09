.A Match Index for Season 2023/24 of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread'...Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results
: www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023
& www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf (inc. Tables)
LFCHistory.net Season 2023/24 Match Info
: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/133
Wikipedia page for Liverpool's 2023/24 Season
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Liverpool_F.C._season
RAWK's 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
A mini-index
of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
RAWK's 'A Match Index for Season 2022/23...
' Audio/Video Thread post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18440993#msg18440993
RAWK's 'What's your predictions for the next season?
' thread (2023/24)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340727.msg18884799#msg18884799
RAWK's 'LFC and Premier League Prediction competitions 2023/24
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329349.msg18970933#msg18970933
RAWK's 'The Klopp Template
' thread (2023/24)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337956.msg18888462#msg18888462
RAWK's 'Jürgen Klopp
' thread (2023/24)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343673.msg18907092#msg18907092
RAWK's 'What's your bold predictions for the next season?
' (2023/24)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340727.msg18884799#msg18884799
RAWK's 'A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about?
' (into 2023/24)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352611.msg18717617#msg18717617
RAWK's '2023-24 PRE MATCH THREAD - Writers sign up here
': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354524.0
RAWK's 'Pre-Season 2023/24 Thread
': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18883077#msg18883077
RAWK's 'Liverpool Transfer Thread - 2023/24
': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354122.0
RAWK's 'Who should be Liverpool captain this season?
' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354462.0
RAWK's '2023/2024 Fixture list
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354304.0
RAWK's 'The Alternative Premier League Table 2023/24
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354554.0
RAWK's 'Results Comparison Thread - 2023/24
': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354699.0
RAWK's 'How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2023/2024
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352826.msg19173200#msg19173200
'The RAWK Mid Season Review' thread (January 2024)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355365.0
RAWK's 'Goalscorers / Assists - 2023/24
' thread: tba
RAWK's 'LFC 2023/2024 Season in pictures
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354428.0
RAWK's 'Atmosphere at Anfield
' thread (2023/24)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315738.msg18871346#msg18871346
RAWK's 'Are you enjoying it?
' thread (2023/24)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330327.msg18499331#msg18499331
RAWK's 'The PL run-in
' thread (plus the Cups; 2023/24)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346098.msg18350261#msg18350261
RAWK's 'The Title Race 2023/24 - Jurgen's Last Dance
': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355496.0
RAWK's 'Kopites, The title and our part in it
': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355313.0
RAWK's 'LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
' (for 2024/25)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355439.0
RAWK's 'Season 2023/2024 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?
' thread: tba - around end of May 2024...
Liverpool FC youtube channel's 'Match Highlights
' playlist for the 2023/24 season
: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR8DItC4f5xs7W5SyLdw_GystZIh-fiuC
Liverpool FC youtube channel's 'Inside MatchDay
' playlist for the 2023/24 season
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1-hVNM36sI&list=PLR8DItC4f5xv1FDgZ2mTbci5fUVbkTzjU
RAWK's 'Liverpool in the Europa League 2023/24
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354290.0
Europa League 2023/24 - Draw & Playing Dates : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Europa_League#Schedule
Premier League 2023/24 - Playing Dates: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Premier_League
League Cup 2023/24 - Playing Dates : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_EFL_Cup
FA Cup 2023/24 - Playing Dates : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_FA_CupJuly...
Karlsruher SC : 4 - 2
: away : pre-season friendly
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18957440#msg18957440
Greuther Furth : 4 - 4
: away : pre-season friendly
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18965321#msg18965321
Leicester City : 4 - 0
: away : pre-season friendly
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18974231#msg18974231August...
Bayern Munich : 3 - 4
: away : pre-season friendly
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18980503#msg18980503
Darmstadt : 3 - 1
: away : pre-season friendly
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18989562#msg18989562
Chelsea : 1 - 1
: away : League Match 1
: Sun 13th Aug, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19011746#msg19011746
Bournemouth : 3 - 1
: home : League Match 2
: Sat 19th Aug, 3pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19028440#msg19028440
Newcastle : 2 - 1
: away : League Match 3
: Sun 27th Aug, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg19044041#msg19044041September...
Aston Villa : 3 - 0
: home : League Match 4
: Sun 3rd Sept, 2pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19061033#msg19061033
Wolves : 3 - 1
: away : League Match 5
: Sat 16th Sept, 12.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19076137#msg19076137
LASK : 3 - 1
: away : Europa League - GS1
: Thur 21st Sept, 5.45pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19084753#msg19084753
West Ham : 3 - 1
: home : League Match 6
: Sun 24th Sept, 2pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19088297#msg19088297
Leicester : 3 - 1
: home : League Cup - 3rd Round
: Wed 27th Sept, 7.45pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19092438#msg19092438
Spurs : 1 - 2
: away : League Match 7
: Sat 30th Sept, 5.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19096640#msg19096640October...
Royale Union SG : 2 - 0
: home : Europa League - GS2
: Thur 5th Oct, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19109771#msg19109771
Brighton & HA : 2 - 2
: away : League Match 8
: Sun 8th Oct, 2pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19113270#msg19113270
Everton : 2 - 0
: home : League Match 9
: Sat 21st Oct, 12.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg19126739#msg19126739
Toulouse : 5 - 1
: home : Europa League - GS3
: Thur 26th Oct, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19133465#msg19133465
Nottingham Forest : 3 - 0
: home : League Match 10
: Sun 29th Oct, 5.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19137108#msg19137108November...
Bournemouth : 2 - 1
: away : League Cup - 4th Round
: Wed 1st Nov, 7.45pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19140404#msg19140404
Luton : 1 - 1
: away : League Match 11
: Sun 5th Nov, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19145091#msg19145091
Toulouse : 2 - 3
: away : Europa League - GS 4
: Thur 10th Nov, 5.45pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19152102#msg19152102
Brentford : 3 - 0
: home : League Match 12
: Sun 12th Nov, 2pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19155461#msg19155461
Manchester City : 1 - 1
: away : League Match 13
: Sat 25th Nov, 12.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19169167#msg19169167
LASK : 4 - 0
: home : Europa League - GS 5
: Thur 30th Nov, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19177058#msg19177058December...
Fulham : 4 - 3
: home : League Match 14
: Sun 3rd Dec, 2pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19179967#msg19179967
Sheffield Utd : 2 - 1
: away : League Match 15
: Wed 6th Dec, 7.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19185547#msg19185547
Crystal Palace : 2 - 1
: away : League Match 16
: Sat 9th Dec, 12.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19189877#msg19189877
Royale Union SG : 1 - 2
: away : Europa League - GS 6
: Thur 14th Dec, 5.45pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19198810#msg19198810
Manchester Utd : 0 - 0
: home : League Match 17
: Sun 16th Dec, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19202137#msg19202137
West Ham : 5 - 1
: home : League Cup, Quarter-Final
: Wed 20th Dec, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19207832#msg19207832
Arsenal : 1 - 1
: home : League Match 18
: Sat 23rd Dec, 5.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19212352#msg19212352
Burnley : 2 - 0
: away : League Match 19
: Mon 26th Dec, 5.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19216507#msg19216507League Table
- as of 19 of 38 matches played - end of Thursday 28th December...January...
Newcastle Utd : 4 - 2
: home : League Match 20
: Mon 1st Jan, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19225585#msg19225585
Arsenal : 2 - 0
: away : FA Cup - 3rd Round
: Sun 7th Jan, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19233706#msg19233706
Fulham : 2 - 1
: home : League Cup - Semi Final, 1st leg
: Wed 10th Jan, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19239253#msg19239253
Bournemouth : 4 - 0
: away : League Match 21
: Sun 21st Jan, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19253930#msg19253930
Fulham : 1 - 1
: away : League Cup - Semi Final, 2nd leg
: Wed 24th Jan, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19259384#msg19259384
Klopp announces he is leaving at the end of the 2023/24 season (Friday 26th)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19262884#msg19262884
Norwich : 5 - 2
: home : FA Cup - 4th Round
: Sun 28th Jan, 2.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19267984#msg19267984
Chelsea : 4 - 1
: home : League Match 22
: Wed 31st Jan, 8.15pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19274289#msg19274289February...
Arsenal : 1 - 3
: away : League Match 23
: Sun 4th Feb, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19281340#msg19281340
Burnley : 3 - 1
: home : League Match 24
: Sat 10th Feb, 3pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19290532#msg19290532
Brentford : 4 - 1
: away : League Match 25
: Sat 17th Feb, 12.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19300902#msg19300902
Luton : 4 - 1
: home : League Match 26
: Wed 21 Feb, 7.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19308271#msg19308271
Chelsea : 1 - 0
: Wembley : League Cup Final
: Sun 25th February, 3pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19314882#msg19314882
Southampton : 3 - 0
: home : FA Cup - 5th Round
: Wed 28th Feb, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19322174#msg19322174March...
Nottingham Forest : 1 - 0
: away : League Match 27
: Sat 2nd Mar, 3pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19326404#msg19326404
Sparta Prague : 5 - 1
: away : Europa League - Last 16, 1st leg
: Thu 7th Mar, 5.45pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19335736#msg19335736
Manchester City : 1 - 1
: home : League Match 28
: Sun 10th Mar, 3.45pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19341249#msg19341249
Sparta Prague : 6 - 1
: home : Europa League - Last 16, 2nd leg
: Thu 14th Mar, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19350530#msg19350530
Manchester Utd : 3 - 4
: away : FA Cup - Quarter-Final
: Sun 17th Mar, 3.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19355066#msg19355066
Brighton : 2 - 1
: away : League Match 29
: Sun 31st Mar, 2pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19371977#msg19371977April...
Sheffield Utd : 3 - 1
: home : League Match 30
: Thu 4th Apr, 7.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19379495#msg19379495
Manchester Utd : 2 - 2
: away : League Match 31
: Sun 7th Apr, 3.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19385269#msg19385269
Atalanta : 0 - 3
: home : Europa Lge, Quarter-Final, 1st leg
: Thu 11th Apr, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19393998#msg19393998
Crystal Palace : 0 - 1
: home : League Match 32
: Sun 14th Apr, 2pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19399278#msg19399278
Atalanta : 1 - 0
: away : Europa Lge, Quarter-Final, 2nd leg
: Thu 18th Apr, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19407174#msg19407174
Fulham : 3 - 1
: away : League Match 33
: Sun 21st Apr, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19411456#msg19411456
Everton : 0 - 2
: away : League Match 34
: Wed 24th Par, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19418643#msg19418643
West Ham : 2 - 2
: away : League Match 35
: Sat 27th Apr, 12.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19424718#msg19424718May...
Spurs : 4 - 2
: home : League Match 36
: Sun 5th May, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19437048#msg19437048
Aston Villa : 3 - 3
: away : League Match 37
: Mon 13th May, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19447264#msg19447264
Wolves : 2 - 0
: home : League Match 38
: Sun 19th May, 4pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19455918#msg19455918
Final League Table for the 2023/24 Season
...
'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
' post on Klopp's time as Liverpool manager: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343673.msg18435789#msg18435789
'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
' post on Klopp's leaving announcement (Fri 26th Jan)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19262884#msg19262884