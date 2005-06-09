« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1041 1042 1043 1044 1045 [1046]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 10559857 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41800 on: May 18, 2024, 07:52:41 pm »
.
'Inside Training: Jürgen Klopp's Final Ever Liverpool FC Training Session' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vrdOmGGpkHc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vrdOmGGpkHc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vrdOmGGpkHc

« Last Edit: May 18, 2024, 11:09:42 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41801 on: May 19, 2024, 11:15:52 am »

'Jürgen Klopp: The Farewell Interview | 'Nothing would have happened without the people'' - 50 minute video, from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-dcbhxJ2lzw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-dcbhxJ2lzw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/-dcbhxJ2lzw
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41802 on: May 19, 2024, 12:08:21 pm »
.
'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Wolves | Premier League Final Day build-up at Anfield' - free and live from 2pm - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b7DKKNWE2eE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b7DKKNWE2eE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/b7DKKNWE2eE


^ more info here: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/2pm-bst-watch-live-build-jurgen-klopps-anfield-farewell


There is also a free and live post-match show from LFC that can be seen here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SRO73B8vmM (from 6pm)
 
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41803 on: May 19, 2024, 12:31:14 pm »

'A celebration of Jurgen Klopp | Jamie Webster @ BOSS NIGHT' - 4 minute video, from This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2wkW8b_PvXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2wkW8b_PvXk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/2wkW8b_PvXk
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41804 on: May 19, 2024, 12:39:27 pm »

'Jurgen Klopp ✊ The Kop. For one last time...'

https://x.com/premierleague/status/1792140791642472735 (1 minute video)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41805 on: May 19, 2024, 01:52:36 pm »

'Jurgen Klopp prepares to say goodbye to Liverpool' - 11 minute video, from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SCe9aoTUGec" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SCe9aoTUGec</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/SCe9aoTUGec
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41806 on: May 19, 2024, 01:53:36 pm »

'Liverpool Memorable Moments - Under Klopp' - from RedsComps:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VgFe81dZosQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VgFe81dZosQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VgFe81dZosQ
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41807 on: May 19, 2024, 01:54:55 pm »

'Liverpool's first Premier League goal under Jurgen Klopp' - 1 minute video from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2jbtx-Fq5C4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2jbtx-Fq5C4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/2jbtx-Fq5C4
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41808 on: May 19, 2024, 01:57:03 pm »

'Jurgen Klopp's most iconic interviews ahead of Liverpool exit' - 4 minute video, from The Independent:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yuVA-RCQfjI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yuVA-RCQfjI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/yuVA-RCQfjI
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41809 on: May 19, 2024, 02:18:59 pm »
.
Some pre-match welcome content for the team bus arriving at Anfield today...






'Stage: Set. 🎬':-

https://x.com/LFC/status/1792182431455346813 (40 second clip)



'Tail gating at Anfield.. Atmosphere 🤩':-

https://x.com/stustu80/status/1792186403847303460 (25 second clip)



'Belle ambiance du côté dAnfield aujourdhui ! 🧨🔴':-

https://x.com/LiverpoolActuFR/status/1792190935394062488 (37 second clip)



'Les fans attendent la dernière arrivée de Klopp à Anfield':-

https://x.com/FrenchScousers/status/1792185922970128737 (30 second clip)



'You will never walk alone, Jurgen! This is how the Reds receive Jurgen Kloop on Liverpool's arrival at Anfield !':-

https://x.com/SC_ESPN/status/1792188783858696417 (2 minute clip)



'Scenes outside Anfield 😍':-

https://x.com/Megsxx33/status/1792189173446631625 (20 second clip)



'🥺 A torcida do Liverpool fez o seu tradicional corredor de fumaça para receber o ônibus que leva o elenco dos Reds para Anfield no último jogo de Jürgen Klopp.':-

https://x.com/LFCBrasilNews/status/1792192211159073212 (35 second clip)



'COMEEE ONNN':-

https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792188871398326283 (45 second clip)

&

https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792188718800851344 (23 second clip)

&

https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792188626433937595 (17 second clip)



'Anfield is buzzing.':-

https://x.com/Shu7e/status/1792190255673581703 (40 second clip)



'Scenes on Anfield Road.':-

https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1792192996747956671 (30 second clip)



'Liverpool arrive at Anfield ahead of Jurgen Klopp's last game 🚌🔴':-

https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792184970468790747 (14 second clip)



'Its mad outside the hotel Anfield folks':-

https://x.com/Realaldo474/status/1792182802521190667 (10 second clip)



'A raucous welcome for Liverpool at Anfield ahead of Jurgen Klopps final game in charge':-

https://x.com/MirrorFootball/status/1792189198520221882 (60 second clip)



'One klopp is all it takes! ❤️ #LFC':-

https://x.com/p_williams_0151/status/1792188228818125128 (38 second clip)



'A special welcome to Anfield for Jürgen's Reds ❤️':-

https://x.com/LFC/status/1792190613443522720 (60 second clip)



'Incredible scenes outside Anfield as Liverpool fans wait for the arrival of the coach':-

https://x.com/LivEchonews/status/1792186595577065519 (19 second clip)

^ more here: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/mad-scenes-thousands-line-streets-29200422



'Incredible scenes! Thousands of Liverpool fans welcome Jurgen Klopp to Anfield':-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3v_bWtCoLQ (2 minute video)

^ more here: www.thisisanfield.com/2024/05/incredible-scenes-thousands-of-liverpool-fans-welcome-jurgen-klopp-to-anfield



'Arriving at Anfield 👋'

https://x.com/LFC/status/1792194475378245682 (45 second clip)


« Last Edit: May 19, 2024, 06:50:12 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41810 on: May 19, 2024, 03:04:14 pm »
.
Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolves : League Match 38 : Sunday 19th May, 2024 - a 4pm kick off.   Klopp's final match as Liverpool manager...








Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Nunez, Jota.

Wolves XI: .José Sá, Bueno, Kilman, Gomes, Aït-Nouri, Lemina, Semedo, João Gomes, Bellegarde, Hwang, Cunha.
Subs: Doyle, Traoré, Bueno, Doherty, Chirewa, Fraser, Pedro Neto, González, Bentley.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan. Fourth official: Anthony Backhouse. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Wolves' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7DKKNWE2eE
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beat-wolves-end-jurgen-klopp-era-win-anfield

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page:  www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5972

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356051.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356064.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356062.0


Trent pre-match interview: https://x.com/SkySportsNews/status/1792198754470178852 (1 minute video)
'A message from Dáire to Jürgen 🫶' - https://x.com/LFC/status/1792201662091706754 (20 second clip)
Klopp & players meets the mascots pre-walkout: https://x.com/LFC/status/1792203724816814242 (30 second clip)

'A special reception as we head out for warm-ups 🙌': https://x.com/LFC/status/1792205008483520678 (50 second clip)
'Jurgen Klopp patrols the pitch at Anfield one last time 🚶‍♂️': https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792201667057791254 (11 second clip)
Klopp pre-match interview: https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792203996364481013 (3 minute video)

'Liverpool's wicked mosaic at Anfield: "Thank you Jürgen YNWA"': https://x.com/central_lfc_br/status/1792208510320832714 (20 second clip)
Kop sing 'I Feel Fine' pre-match: https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792207566778618260 (20 second clip) & https://x.com/GlobalGotting/status/1792208391219356020
YNWA pre-match: https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792216809086574756 & https://x.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1792217042814185691 & https://v.redd.it/qj9sxx94oe1d1

'Jurgen Klopps SENSATIONAL mosaic revealed at Anfield': www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xh3pDXXdd4s (30 second clip from This Is Anfield)







Goals & Match Action...

Semedo straight red card on 28' (VAR) - https://dubz.link/v/n2n0mp & https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792217419689136278

Mac Allister goal on 34' - https://dubz.link/v/16n477 & https://v.redd.it/5b3r6eheme1d1 & https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792218452800753801

Quansah goal on 40' - https://dubz.link/v/rn66nn & https://streamin.one/v/5c3a7619 & https://x.com/LFC/status/1792306736990474508

Diaz hits the bar from acute angle on 50' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5pv1o8ZSok (at 1m 25s into the video)

Full-Time Scenes: https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792239239767232802 & https://x.com/LFC/status/1792244423243231615 (and more in the next post below)...



Van Dijk post match interview : https://v.redd.it/ujd9h1mx0f1d1 & https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792242521327722837

Alisson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qf_Z-GTuoys & https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792262627776708993

Trent post match interview : https://x.com/IsakLFC/status/1792318037200130344

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0UFWDuYaHw & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/videos/c4nnejxpe4xo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=szQis2HKckQ

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUMdhlAkzlc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIyxGc83n8Q & www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8GmIQDThaQ

^ 'Jürgen taking a picture of his last press conference in case he misses them' - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792492847494472165 ;D







Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1cvpxgj/liverpool_vs_wolverhampton_wanderers_premier

& https://ourmatch.me/19-05-2024-liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Liverpool_v_Wolves_2024_05_19 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers-19-05-2024 & https://fullmatchsports.cc/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers-full-match-2023-24

& https://fullmatch.info/2024/05/19/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league-19-may-2024



Final 10 minutes of the match - with Anfield singing 'I Feel Fine' to Klopp throughout: https://ok.ru/video/7355470514698?fromTime=2687 (at 86m 40s into the video)

^ or a 10 minute 220mb download file, here: https://mega.nz/file/sK0GSLBJ#5DmQwDyX3uzQYv8CyVP8l6GCmeXefL3z2NLHS0jkWCc



'Liverpool vs Wolves' : official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5pv1o8ZSok - 2 minute video

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATI_Db31Qw8 - 13 minute video



'Liverpool vs Wolves' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ySxiz9Rx0Os" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ySxiz9Rx0Os</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ySxiz9Rx0Os







Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 19th May MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1cw1drm/bbc_match_of_the_day_19may2024

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/37rkIgcZPKE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/37rkIgcZPKE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/37rkIgcZPKE




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576





« Last Edit: Today at 07:32:42 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41811 on: May 19, 2024, 03:05:12 pm »
.
Some post-match content for Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolves...



'Liverpool v Wolves | WATCHALONG LIVE | Jurgen Klopp's Final Game' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9jMnq4GEPSQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9jMnq4GEPSQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9jMnq4GEPSQ



'Post-Match Live: Liverpool vs Wolves | Klopp Tributes, Post-match Reaction & More' - 100 minute video, from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2SRO73B8vmM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2SRO73B8vmM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/2SRO73B8vmM



'Anfield sings You'll Never Walk Alone one last time for Jurgen Klopp ❤️':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sN4lRvV3cho" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sN4lRvV3cho</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/sN4lRvV3cho



Final 10 minutes of the match - with Anfield singing 'I Feel Fine' to Klopp throughout: https://ok.ru/video/7355470514698?fromTime=2687 (at 86m 40s into the video)

^ or a 10 minute 220mb download file here: https://mega.nz/file/sK0GSLBJ#5DmQwDyX3uzQYv8CyVP8l6GCmeXefL3z2NLHS0jkWCc



'IM SO GLAD, HE DELIVERED WHAT HE SAID' - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792237024381960504

'I belong to him and I feel fine ❤️' - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792237173908848687

'Unbelievable atmosphere' - https://x.com/ianlewins/status/1792273451215917148

'🔊 sound on' - https://x.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1792238323626381468

'Klopp's final moments as Liverpool manager' - https://v.redd.it/2nkn4acvze1d1 & https://v.redd.it/wu0brxjbze1d1

'Anfield gives Jurgen Klopp a standing ovation as Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 in his final game in charge👏' - https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792239239767232802

'Emotional scenes at Anfield after Jurgen Klopp's final Liverpool game ✨' - https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792241264059875499

'Ah Jesus, Ive gone' - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792240796994773036 & https://v.redd.it/o24smf095f1d1

'Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk in an emotional embrace after the final whistle. This is too much to handle 😭' - https://x.com/thisisanfield/status/1792241462505009276

'One kiss is all it takes 🕺🕺' - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792238903316869169

'YNWA from outside the ground yesterday. One of the loudest ones there's been' - https://x.com/sunscum/status/1792614670181814588 (100 second clip)












"He created the best team in world football over a two-year period" - https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792246858535862686

"He'll never forget you" - https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792245651331244214

'A deserved guard of honour 👏 #DankeJürgen' - https://x.com/LFC/status/1792251508462919876 & https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1792247072114036808

'One final @NoContextJMatip 😅' - https://x.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1792245163022016747 & https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792248389574238242

'A guard of honour for Thiago Alcântara after his final Liverpool game 👏' - https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792248065564319749

'Pep Lijnders 👏' - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792246225883828471 & https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792249608996786530

'Anfield rises for Jurgen Klopp 🙌🔴' - https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792250049398743251

'Youll Never Walk Alone' - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792250537091436713 & https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792251266325742059

The coaching staff approach the Kop - https://x.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1792251328992891322 & https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1792251032065491425

^ & https://x.com/deportes24ar/status/1792259024563446071 & https://x.com/LFC/status/1792258500271247869

'For the final time 👊👊👊' fist bumps - https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1792252162921083060 & https://x.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1792250184350491033

^ more Klopp fist bumps - https://v.redd.it/ul1wewq98f1d1 & https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792254154292764917 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xz0jmP5iyYI

Klopp starts the first 'Arne Slot' song - in his own goodbye speech ;D - www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_pjiTiyMK8 & https://x.com/LFC/status/1792584839763292480

'Klopp singing about Slot ♥️' - https://v.redd.it/oozuit6x7f1d1 & https://x.com/TheKopTimes8/status/1792250214390366656

'"Since today I am one of you" ❤️' - https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792252986783117692

'Jürgen Klopp's farewell speech after his last game as Liverpool's head coach' - https://v.redd.it/1978y1lvdf1d1 (8 minute video)

'Klopp Trophy Presentation + Interview (Thank You For Making Us Believe)' - https://v.redd.it/cda2xo6adf1d1 (11 minute video)



Klopp's post-match talk in the dressing room to the players - www.instagram.com/reel/C7KQO4PtswB & https://x.com/LFC/status/1792261968591540651

^ "I just want to say, I love you." ❤️ & The sky is the limit. 👊  - Klopp to his players - https://v.redd.it/vnraofpyhf1d1 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRqFnF9SrmQ





'Jürgen Klopp's Anfield Farewell Speech' - 8 minute video, from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9P9ljXzP0c0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9P9ljXzP0c0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9P9ljXzP0c0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=So80hc00lgA & www.youtube.com/v/t2QWY1yp6nM (11 minutes; Sky)



'You'll Never Walk Alone. ❤️' - staff and players line up in front of the Kop to sing YNWA[ together - a 1 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/URvgnYUq70U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/URvgnYUq70U</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/shorts/URvgnYUq70U


🎵 "You'll Never Walk Alone" 🎵 in front the Kop...

https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1792256683932025208 & https://x.com/LFC/status/1792261290049634389 & https://x.com/beINSPORTSUSA/status/1792291007070982363




'Thank you, Gaffer ❤️' - https://x.com/TrentAA/status/1792268969375572146 (80 second video clip)




'Jurgen Klopp's FULL last day as Liverpool manager' - from This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pL-KqXm0sIY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pL-KqXm0sIY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/pL-KqXm0sIY



'KLOPP'S FAREWELL ❤ | Super Sunday FULL post-match scenes from Anfield 🏟' - a 70 minute video, from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tjn9GESp0Qk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tjn9GESp0Qk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/tjn9GESp0Qk












'IT'S BEEN THE BEST OF TIMES' - Maych of RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3cX6TrR3m-E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3cX6TrR3m-E</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/3cX6TrR3m-E



'THANK YOU JURGEN! | Carragher, Paddy The Baddy and more Pay Tribute To Jurgen Klopp' - from RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8TAWL3W1nEs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8TAWL3W1nEs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/8TAWL3W1nEs



'Thanks For Everything Jurgen! | Liverpool 2-0 Wolves | Chloes Match Reaction' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dz66hWt-7HY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dz66hWt-7HY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/dz66hWt-7HY



'The perfect end to the most glorious of times | Liverpool 2-0 Wolves | Pajaks Match Reaction' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8SoZ4KEl-bg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8SoZ4KEl-bg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/8SoZ4KEl-bg



'TEARS AND SONGS: JURGEN KLOPP'S LAST LIVERPOOL MATCH VLOG | LIVERPOOL 2-0 WOLVES' - from Maych TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/icnVdmDHTBo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/icnVdmDHTBo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/icnVdmDHTBo



'JURGEN KLOPP SAYS AN EMOTIONAL GOODBYE TO ANFIELD IN UNREAL ATMOSPHERE! | Liverpool 2-0 Wolves | Vlog' - Chloe Bloxam:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N5nleJSeHRI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N5nleJSeHRI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/N5nleJSeHRI



'Liverpool 2 Wolves 0: Post-Match Show' - a free 32 minute audio podcast, from The Anfield Wrap:-

https://podfollow.com/456906266/episode/5dfe54aa19976e4ad31ccd573bd60c814b1ea904/view



'Liverpool 2 Wolves 0 | Post-Match Pint' - full 19 minute free video, from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xyC1d-J8kPM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xyC1d-J8kPM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xyC1d-J8kPM



'Liverpool 2 Wolves 0 | The Anfield Wrap':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PFmdBtvbVko" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PFmdBtvbVko</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/PFmdBtvbVko



'Liverpool: How Do We Feel Now? | Episode 68' - The Late Challenge podcast, with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uVxLGjbZk6Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uVxLGjbZk6Y</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/uVxLGjbZk6Y







'Pep, Vitor, Peter, John, Jack, Andreas.. thanks for everything ❤️' - https://x.com/LFC/status/1792247493209772238












Post Match Analysis Videos...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/videos/c1005794pmzo - Gary O'Neil post match interview
www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcgLG3eBPAw - Wolves match highlights (2 minutes)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_nN6cUN1dY - kicker (Klopp post match interview in German)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHeehUq6uEo - Express & Star
www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBkVPQpFkTs - David Lynch
www.youtube.com/@neiljoneslfc/videos - Neil Jones
www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVbfVKvjkQ8 - BloodRedLFC
www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxSEOXzeKf4 - Anfield Index
www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDBTlrdbhb0 - Optus Sport
www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJiGCc-TTyI - NBC
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uxvg0T6n-z4 - KC Imageworks









Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/cq5n52d81zpt & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cw447e22erlo
www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/19/liverpool-wolves-premier-league-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2024/may/19/liverpool-v-wolves-jurgen-klopp-burnley-v-forest-luton-v-fulham-and-more-premier-league-final-day-live
www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers/report/482967
www.premierleague.com/news/4016976
www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/671407
www.beinsports.com/en-au/football/premier-league/articles/liverpool-2-0-wolves-klopp-departs-reds-on-a-high-after-anfield-domination-2024-05-19
www.wolves.co.uk/news/mens-first-team/20240519-report-liverpool-2-0-wolves
www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-vs-wolves-report-klopp-premier-league-2024-b1158776.html
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/05/19/premier-league-live-scores-jurgen-klopp-last-liverpool-game
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-wolves-highlights-32845072
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2024/0517/1447760-klopp-rollercoaster-was-momentum-behind-reds-revival
www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2024/05/19/jurgen-klopp-bids-emotional-farewell-to-anfield-after-liverpool-win
www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2024/05/19/tv-view-emotions-high-at-anfield-as-klopp-bids-fond-farewell
www.thisisanfield.com/2024/05/liverpool-2-0-wolves-klopps-farewell-sees-stars-of-the-future-shine
www.theanfieldwrap.com/2024/05/writing-liverpool-2-wolves-0-review-2024





From the players and staff party on Sunday night...





'Had worse Sundays, what a man ❤️' (Klopp moving with his players) - https://x.com/jkoumas10/status/1792502057787646066

'Klopp and players on the dance floor' - https://x.com/Watch_LFC/status/1792516861105516948

Klopp & Nunez dancing - https://x.com/LFC_Lucas_/status/1792510263511416853

'Jurgen Klopp dancing at last night's party. 🕺' - https://x.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1792449532321501208

'Klopp & Barnes last night' - https://v.redd.it/f2cq1omb2k1d1 & https://x.com/TransalpinoO/status/1792462125362999401 (Barnes with 'Rappers Delight' - Klopp breaking out his inner Bez)


'The Players + Coaches and their families at an After Party' - https://x.com/BradleyLFC24v2/status/1792324539210416264


^ more info: www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/gallery/liverpool-klopp-leaving-party-pictures-29203511

& www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/inside-jurgen-klopp-liverpool-party-32848048

















« Last Edit: Today at 07:44:03 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41812 on: May 19, 2024, 06:07:47 pm »
.

A Match Index for Season 2023/24 of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread'...











Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023 & www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf (inc. Tables)

LFCHistory.net Season 2023/24 Match Info : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/133

Wikipedia page for Liverpool's 2023/24 Season : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Liverpool_F.C._season



RAWK's 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

RAWK's 'A Match Index for Season 2022/23...' Audio/Video Thread post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18440993#msg18440993



RAWK's 'What's your predictions for the next season?' thread (2023/24): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340727.msg18884799#msg18884799

RAWK's 'LFC and Premier League Prediction competitions 2023/24' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329349.msg18970933#msg18970933

RAWK's 'The Klopp Template' thread (2023/24): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337956.msg18888462#msg18888462

RAWK's 'Jürgen Klopp' thread (2023/24): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343673.msg18907092#msg18907092

RAWK's 'What's your bold predictions for the next season?' (2023/24): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340727.msg18884799#msg18884799

RAWK's 'A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about?' (into 2023/24): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352611.msg18717617#msg18717617

RAWK's '2023-24 PRE MATCH THREAD - Writers sign up here': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354524.0

RAWK's 'Pre-Season 2023/24 Thread': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18883077#msg18883077

RAWK's 'Liverpool Transfer Thread - 2023/24': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354122.0

RAWK's 'Who should be Liverpool captain this season?' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354462.0

RAWK's '2023/2024 Fixture list' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354304.0

RAWK's 'The Alternative Premier League Table 2023/24' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354554.0

RAWK's 'Results Comparison Thread - 2023/24': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354699.0

RAWK's 'How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2023/2024' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352826.msg19173200#msg19173200

'The RAWK Mid Season Review' thread (January 2024): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355365.0

RAWK's 'Goalscorers / Assists - 2023/24' thread: tba

RAWK's 'LFC 2023/2024 Season in pictures' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354428.0

RAWK's 'Atmosphere at Anfield' thread (2023/24): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315738.msg18871346#msg18871346

RAWK's 'Are you enjoying it?' thread (2023/24)www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330327.msg18499331#msg18499331

RAWK's 'The PL run-in' thread (plus the Cups; 2023/24): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346098.msg18350261#msg18350261

RAWK's 'The Title Race 2023/24 - Jurgen's Last Dance': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355496.0

RAWK's 'Kopites, The title and our part in it': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355313.0

RAWK's 'LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation' (for 2024/25): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355439.0

RAWK's 'Season 2023/2024 is officially over. Your best and worst memories?' thread: tba - around end of May 2024...



Liverpool FC youtube channel's 'Match Highlights' playlist for the 2023/24 season: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR8DItC4f5xs7W5SyLdw_GystZIh-fiuC

Liverpool FC youtube channel's 'Inside MatchDay' playlist for the 2023/24 season: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1-hVNM36sI&list=PLR8DItC4f5xv1FDgZ2mTbci5fUVbkTzjU



RAWK's 'Liverpool in the Europa League 2023/24' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354290.0

Europa League 2023/24 - Draw & Playing Dates : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Europa_League#Schedule
Premier League 2023/24 - Playing Dates: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Premier_League
League Cup 2023/24 - Playing Dates : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_EFL_Cup
FA Cup 2023/24 - Playing Dates : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_FA_Cup





July...

Karlsruher SC : 4 - 2 : away : pre-season friendly : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18957440#msg18957440
Greuther Furth : 4 - 4 : away : pre-season friendly : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18965321#msg18965321
Leicester City : 4 - 0 : away : pre-season friendly : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18974231#msg18974231


August...

Bayern Munich : 3 - 4 : away : pre-season friendly : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18980503#msg18980503
Darmstadt : 3 - 1 : away : pre-season friendly : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18989562#msg18989562

Chelsea : 1 - 1 : away : League Match 1 : Sun 13th Aug, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19011746#msg19011746
Bournemouth : 3 - 1 : home : League Match 2 : Sat 19th Aug, 3pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19028440#msg19028440
Newcastle : 2 - 1 : away : League Match 3 : Sun 27th Aug, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg19044041#msg19044041


September...

Aston Villa : 3 - 0 : home : League Match 4 : Sun 3rd Sept, 2pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19061033#msg19061033
Wolves : 3 - 1 : away : League Match 5 : Sat 16th Sept, 12.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19076137#msg19076137
LASK : 3 - 1 : away : Europa League - GS1 : Thur 21st Sept, 5.45pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19084753#msg19084753
West Ham : 3 - 1 : home : League Match 6 : Sun 24th Sept, 2pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19088297#msg19088297
Leicester : 3  - 1 : home : League Cup - 3rd Round : Wed 27th Sept, 7.45pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19092438#msg19092438
Spurs : 1 - 2 : away : League Match 7 : Sat 30th Sept, 5.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19096640#msg19096640


October...

Royale Union SG : 2 - 0 : home : Europa League - GS2 : Thur 5th Oct, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19109771#msg19109771
Brighton & HA : 2 - 2 : away : League Match 8 : Sun 8th Oct, 2pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19113270#msg19113270
Everton : 2 - 0 : home : League Match 9 : Sat 21st Oct, 12.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg19126739#msg19126739
Toulouse : 5 - 1 : home : Europa League - GS3 : Thur 26th Oct, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19133465#msg19133465
Nottingham Forest : 3 - 0 : home : League Match 10 : Sun 29th Oct, 5.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19137108#msg19137108


November...

Bournemouth : 2 - 1 : away : League Cup - 4th Round : Wed 1st Nov, 7.45pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19140404#msg19140404
Luton : 1 - 1 : away : League Match 11 : Sun 5th Nov, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19145091#msg19145091
Toulouse : 2 - 3 : away : Europa League - GS 4 : Thur 10th Nov, 5.45pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19152102#msg19152102
Brentford : 3 - 0 : home : League Match 12 : Sun 12th Nov, 2pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19155461#msg19155461
Manchester City : 1 - 1 : away : League Match 13 : Sat 25th Nov, 12.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19169167#msg19169167
LASK : 4 - 0 : home : Europa League - GS 5 : Thur 30th Nov, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19177058#msg19177058


December...

Fulham : 4 - 3 : home : League Match 14 : Sun 3rd Dec, 2pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19179967#msg19179967
Sheffield Utd : 2 - 1 : away : League Match 15 : Wed 6th Dec, 7.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19185547#msg19185547
Crystal Palace : 2 - 1 : away : League Match 16 : Sat 9th Dec, 12.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19189877#msg19189877
Royale Union SG : 1 - 2 : away : Europa League - GS 6 : Thur 14th Dec, 5.45pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19198810#msg19198810
Manchester Utd : 0 - 0 : home : League Match 17 : Sun 16th Dec, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19202137#msg19202137
West Ham : 5 - 1 : home : League Cup, Quarter-Final : Wed 20th Dec, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19207832#msg19207832
Arsenal : 1 - 1 : home : League Match 18 : Sat 23rd Dec, 5.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19212352#msg19212352
Burnley : 2 - 0 : away : League Match 19 : Mon 26th Dec, 5.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19216507#msg19216507



League Table - as of 19 of 38 matches played - end of Thursday 28th December...





January...

Newcastle Utd : 4 - 2 : home : League Match 20 : Mon 1st Jan, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19225585#msg19225585
Arsenal : 2 - 0 : away : FA Cup - 3rd Round : Sun 7th Jan, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19233706#msg19233706
Fulham : 2 - 1 : home : League Cup - Semi Final, 1st leg : Wed 10th Jan, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19239253#msg19239253
Bournemouth : 4 - 0 : away : League Match 21 : Sun 21st Jan, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19253930#msg19253930
Fulham : 1 - 1 : away : League Cup - Semi Final, 2nd leg : Wed 24th Jan, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19259384#msg19259384

Klopp announces he is leaving at the end of the 2023/24 season (Friday 26th) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19262884#msg19262884

Norwich : 5 - 2 : home : FA Cup - 4th Round : Sun 28th Jan, 2.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19267984#msg19267984
Chelsea : 4 - 1 : home : League Match 22 : Wed 31st Jan, 8.15pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19274289#msg19274289


February...

Arsenal : 1 - 3 : away : League Match 23 : Sun 4th Feb, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19281340#msg19281340
Burnley : 3 - 1 : home : League Match 24 : Sat 10th Feb, 3pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19290532#msg19290532
Brentford : 4 - 1 : away : League Match 25 : Sat 17th Feb, 12.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19300902#msg19300902
Luton : 4 - 1 : home : League Match 26 : Wed 21 Feb, 7.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19308271#msg19308271
Chelsea : 1 - 0 : Wembley : League Cup Final : Sun 25th February, 3pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19314882#msg19314882
Southampton : 3 - 0 : home : FA Cup - 5th Round : Wed 28th Feb, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19322174#msg19322174


March...

Nottingham Forest : 1 - 0 : away : League Match 27 : Sat 2nd Mar, 3pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19326404#msg19326404
Sparta Prague : 5 - 1 : away : Europa League - Last 16, 1st leg : Thu 7th Mar, 5.45pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19335736#msg19335736
Manchester City : 1 - 1 : home : League Match 28 : Sun 10th Mar, 3.45pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19341249#msg19341249
Sparta Prague : 6 - 1 : home : Europa League - Last 16, 2nd leg : Thu 14th Mar, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19350530#msg19350530
Manchester Utd : 3 - 4 : away : FA Cup - Quarter-Final : Sun 17th Mar, 3.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19355066#msg19355066
Brighton : 2 - 1 : away : League Match 29 : Sun 31st Mar, 2pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19371977#msg19371977


April...

Sheffield Utd : 3 - 1  : home : League Match 30 : Thu 4th Apr, 7.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19379495#msg19379495
Manchester Utd : 2 - 2 : away : League Match 31 : Sun 7th Apr, 3.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19385269#msg19385269
Atalanta : 0 - 3  : home : Europa Lge, Quarter-Final, 1st leg : Thu 11th Apr, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19393998#msg19393998
Crystal Palace : 0 - 1 : home : League Match 32 : Sun 14th Apr, 2pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19399278#msg19399278
Atalanta : 1 - 0  : away : Europa Lge, Quarter-Final, 2nd leg : Thu 18th Apr, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19407174#msg19407174
Fulham : 3 - 1 : away : League Match 33 : Sun 21st Apr, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19411456#msg19411456
Everton : 0 - 2 : away : League Match 34 : Wed 24th Par, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19418643#msg19418643
West Ham : 2 - 2 : away : League Match 35 : Sat 27th Apr, 12.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19424718#msg19424718


May...

Spurs : 4 - 2 : home : League Match 36 : Sun 5th May, 4.30pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19437048#msg19437048
Aston Villa : 3 - 3 : away : League Match 37 : Mon 13th May, 8pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19447264#msg19447264
Wolves : 2 - 0 : home : League Match 38 : Sun 19th May, 4pm ko : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19455918#msg19455918




Final League Table for the 2023/24 Season...





'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' post on Klopp's time as Liverpool manager: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343673.msg18435789#msg18435789

'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' post on Klopp's leaving announcement (Fri 26th Jan): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19262884#msg19262884





« Last Edit: May 19, 2024, 11:17:25 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41813 on: May 19, 2024, 06:08:54 pm »
.



 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info; for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...



RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2023/24 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18940873#msg18940873 (Klopp's final season)

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2022/23 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18440993#msg18440993

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2021/22 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17898391#msg17898391 (+ Lge Cup, FA Cup, & CL Finals)

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2020/21 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2019/20 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340 (League Title Win) : + alt link

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2018/19 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435 (+ Champions League Final win)

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2017/18 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203 (+ Champions League Final)

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2016/17 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2015/16 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798 (+ Lge Cup & Europa Finals)

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2014/15 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg13848727#msg13848727

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2013/14 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355



Some 'older' League Titles - 1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : 1982/83 : 1981/82 : 1979/80 : 1978/79 : 1976/77 : 1975/76 : 1972/73 : 1965/66 : 1963/64.

A few other seasons of note - 1977/78 : 1980/81 : 1988/89 : 1990/91 : 2004/05 : 2008/09. | Legendary Managers - Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Houllier : Rafa : Klopp.

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=328573.msg18013134#msg18013134

Dave Waller youtube video channel - for some superb and 'older' Liverpool match video content : www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos

RAWK's Medellin and his @Davolaar twitter account - for some quality and rare LFC video clips content : https://twitter.com/Davolaar



Players; Legends to Cult - Clemence : Neal : Thompson : Hansen : A Kennedy : Barnes : Callaghan : Souness : R Kennedy : Rush : Dalglish. | Lawrence : Yeats : Smith.

Hughes : St John : Hunt : Keegan : Toshack : Heighway : Case : McDermott : Fairclough : Johnson : Whelan : Johnston : Nicol : Lawrenson : Grobbelaar : McMahon.

Molby : Beardsley : Aldridge : McMananman : Thomas : Fowler : Berger : Carragher : Owen : Gerrard : Smicer : Hyypia : Heskey : Biscan : Riise : Baros : Cisse : Garcia.

AlonsoReina : Crouch : Agger : Aurelio : Sissoko : Kuyt : Lucas : Mascherano : Torres : Suarez : Sturridge : Coutinho : Henderson : Lallana : Origi : Milner : Mane.

Firmino : Klavan : Wijnaldum : Matip : Salah : Oxlade-Chamberlain : Fabinho : Keita : Thiago.



All Liverpool European Cup Final victories content ('77, '78, '81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg14278814

2022 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid, in Paris content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027 (+ CL Final Index)

2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs, in Madrid content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ CL Final Index)

2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid, in Kiev content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg16066001

2007 Champions League Final vs AC Milan, in Athens content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg17837933

2005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan, in Istanbul content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550



2001 - 5 trophies in a year (Seasons 2000/01 & 2001/02 + 2 CL Qualifications) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523

2019 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Barcelona match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450

2018 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Roma match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16020177#msg16020177

2007 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Chelsea match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg3625035#msg3625035

2005 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Chelsea match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070

RAWK's 'The 25th of May: Happy Istanbul Day' thread (many, many videos) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550



2001 UEFA Cup Final vs Alaves content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664

All UEFA Cup Final victories content ('73, '76, '01) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721

2019 UEFA Super Cup Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16764173#msg16764173

All UEFA Super Cup Final victories content ('77, '01, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752

2019 FIFA Club World Cup Final vs Flamengo content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402

All FIFA Club World Cup Finals content ('81, '84, '05, and '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16951638#msg16951638



2022 FA Cup Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18331284#msg18331284

All FA Cup Final victories content ('65, '74, '86, '89, '92, '01, '06, '22) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14904752#msg14904752

2024 League Cup Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19314882#msg19314882

All League Cup Final victories content ('81, '82, '83, '84, '95, '01, '03, '12, '22, '24) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16680176#msg16680176

2022 Charity Shield victory vs Manchester City content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18434923#msg18434923

All Charity Shield victories (and 'shared trophies') content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=3405.msg17877158#msg17877158



Every Liverpool game in full: 2015/16 to 2019/20 : www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in

'Every Liverpool Premier League goal from every PL season' type video content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045

For a large selection of Liverpool games online on video (and many other teams too; it is free - but have to sign up to view matches) : https://footballia.net/teams/liverpool-fc

'Your favourite Liverpool goal of all time' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=276783.0

'Your favourite last minute Liverpool goal' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344928.0

'Famous Liverpool Matches - I was there' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341989



Some memorable / atmospheric matches in Europe (1991+) - Auxerre '91 : Brann Bergen '97 : Barcelona '01 : Roma '02 : Olympiacos '04 : Juventus '05 : Chelsea '05.

Barcelona '07 : Chelsea '07 : Marseille '07 : Inter '08 : Arsenal '08 : R. Madrid '09 : Benfica '10 : Man Utd '16 : Dortmund '16 : Spartak '17 : Man City '18 : Roma '18.

PSG '18 : Napoli '18 : Bayern '19 : Barcelona '19 : Ajax '20 : Atletico '21 : AC Milan '21 : Inter '22 : Villarreal '22 : Ajax '22 : Rangers '22 : with more to come...

Some older misc matches - Cologne '65 (Replay) : Inter '65 : Celtic (various) : B. Dortmund '66 : Ajax '66 : Bayern Munich '71 : Dynamo Dresden '76 : Saint Etienne '77.

B. Moenchengladbach '78 : Aberdeen '80 : CSKA Sofia '81 : Howard Gayle & Bayern Munich '81 : Alkmaar '81 : Bilbao '83 : Dinamo Bucharest '84 : Panathinaikos '85.



Some older league & cup games - Spurs 7-0 in '78 : Norwich 5-3 in '80 : Newcastle 4-1 in '87 : Forest 5-0 in '88 : Leeds 5-4 in '91 : Spurs 6-2 in '93 : Swindon 5-0 in '93.

Manchester Utd 3-3 in '94 : Arsenal 3-0 in '94 : Villa 3-2 in '94 : Blackburn 2-1 in '95 : Man City 6-0 in '95 : Villa 3-0 in '96 : Newcastle 4-3 in '96 : Chelsea 5-1 in '96.

Newcastle 4-3 in '97 : Southampton 7-1 in '99 : Arsenal 4-0 in '00 : Derby 4-0 in '00 : Everton 3-2 in '01 : Charlton 4-0 in '01 : Villa 4-3 in '02 : Blackburn 4-3 in '02.

WBA 6-0 in '03 : WBA 5-0 in '04 : Luton Town 5-3 in '06 : Birmingham 7-0 in '06 : Chelsea 2-1 in '06 : Derby C. 6-0 in '07 : Arsenal 4-1 in '07 : Newcastle 5-1 in '08.

West Ham 3-2 in '09 : Chelsea 1-0 in '11 : Man C. 3-0 in '11 : Fulham 5-2 in '11 : Chelsea 4-1 in '12 : West Ham 3-2 in '12 : Spurs 5-0 in '13 : Boro 2-2 in '14 (14-13).



Victories vs Everton : from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588

Victories vs Manchester Utd : from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008

A few videos of the old Kop / last days of the old standing Kop (1994)... : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=29833.msg18530503#msg18530503

Some memorable 'You'll Never Walk Alone's sung at Liverpool matches : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18179364#msg18179364

Liverpool fans booing the national anthem - at many Cup Finals over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18179204#msg18179204

Some 'songs' released by Liverpool over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18510063#msg18510063






RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - a season by season index...


2005/06 : Page 1 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

2006/07 : Page 22 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.840

2007/08 : Page 63 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.2480

2008/09 : Page 123 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.4880

2009/10 : Page 234 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.9320

2010/11 : Page 297 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.11840

2011/12 : Page 390 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.15560

2012/13 : Page 520 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.20760

2013/14 : Page 601 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.24000

2014/15 : Page 724 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.28920

2015/16 : Page 792 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.31640

2016/17 : Page 859 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.34320

2017/18 : Page 882 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.35240

2018/19 : Page 911 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.36400

2019/20 : Page 946 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.37800

2020/21 : Page 973 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.38880

2021/22 : Page 988 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.39480

2022/23 : Page 1007 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18407140#msg18407140

2023/24 : Page 1025 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18938643#msg18938643


^ each 'Page' starts around July of that year - when some sort of 'pre-season' training usually begins...

« Last Edit: May 19, 2024, 07:14:22 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41814 on: May 19, 2024, 07:50:47 pm »
.
Some documentaries, specials, and programs & quality tribute videos on Klopp's time at Anfield (that are released after the Wolves match on the 19th May)...


(as they are released over the next few days and weeks - I'll add links to them in here for an 'easy to find' list. If you see any online, please post them up in this thread  :thumbup )




'Klopp: He Made The People Happy' -  a 20 minute Sky program:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o3GSDlRGODU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o3GSDlRGODU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/o3GSDlRGODU

a 25 minute version of the above video can also be found here: https://fullmatch.info/2024/05/19/klopp-he-made-the-people-happy-19-may-2024



'Jamie Webster plays out brilliant Jürgen Klopp set at Liverpool Olympia' (19th May):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8YnhxS5JKjM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8YnhxS5JKjM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/8YnhxS5JKjM



'Klopp montage set to Walkaway by Cast' - https://x.com/castofficial/status/1792575701721244068 & https://x.com/OptusSport/status/1792073047450796267



'Made a little edit of the evolution of The Champions Wall during Klopp's time at the club' - 2 minute video:-

https://v.redd.it/9m4rj44b3o1d1 & https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1cwtxua/made_a_little_edit_of_the_evolution_of_the



Jason McAteer: "To share those memories with my friends & children..." - pays an emotional tribute to Klopp:-

https://x.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1792199583348507126 (a 1 minute video, from BeInSports)



'An illustrated tribute to the one Jurgen Klopp!' - a 100 second video, from David McNaboe:-

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5dkkeaZXBcs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5dkkeaZXBcs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/5dkkeaZXBcs




^ more coming soon...






« Last Edit: Today at 04:33:58 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,120
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41815 on: May 19, 2024, 11:14:46 pm »
Hellfire Jason, you've worked overtime here!

Nice one mate - and thanks again for everything you do for your fellow Rawkites.

I'll buy you a beer when/if we meet ;D
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,513
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41816 on: Yesterday at 02:28:04 am »
Quote from: Ycuzz on May 19, 2024, 11:14:46 pm
Hellfire Jason, you've worked overtime here!

Nice one mate - and thanks again for everything you do for your fellow Rawkites.

I'll buy you a beer when/if we meet ;D

I'm 100 percent sure that jason is one of our rich and famous supporters who does nothing else all day than preparing all kinds of compilations for possible signings, players who might leave, us winning a trophy and whatever. If we'll ever see the end of the world, I'll come to this thread in the last moment before the bomb drops looking for the link-collection about everything that happened at LFC surrounding the last day of humanity... :D
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41817 on: Yesterday at 12:51:40 pm »
.
From the players and staff party on Sunday night...





'Had worse Sundays, what a man ❤️' (Klopp moving with his players) - https://x.com/jkoumas10/status/1792502057787646066

'Klopp and players on the dance floor' - https://x.com/Watch_LFC/status/1792516861105516948

Klopp & Nunez dancing - https://x.com/LFC_Lucas_/status/1792510263511416853

'Jurgen Klopp dancing at last night's party. 🕺' - https://x.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1792449532321501208

'Klopp & Barnes last night' - https://v.redd.it/f2cq1omb2k1d1 & https://x.com/TransalpinoO/status/1792462125362999401 (Barnes with 'Rappers Delight' - Klopp breaking out his inner Bez)


'The Players + Coaches and their families at an After Party' - https://x.com/BradleyLFC24v2/status/1792324539210416264



more info: www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/gallery/liverpool-klopp-leaving-party-pictures-29203511

& www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/inside-jurgen-klopp-liverpool-party-32848048

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:14:59 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41818 on: Yesterday at 01:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on May 19, 2024, 11:14:46 pm
Hellfire Jason, you've worked overtime here!

Nice one mate - and thanks again for everything you do for your fellow Rawkites.

I'll buy you a beer when/if we meet ;D

Aw, thanks mate - be more than happy to buy you a beer too, mate.  :thumbup

Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 02:28:04 am
I'm 100 percent sure that jason is one of our rich and famous supporters who does nothing else all day than preparing all kinds of compilations for possible signings, players who might leave, us winning a trophy and whatever. If we'll ever see the end of the world, I'll come to this thread in the last moment before the bomb drops looking for the link-collection about everything that happened at LFC surrounding the last day of humanity... :D

Dammit... they've found me! Abort. Abort. :wellin


Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41819 on: Today at 01:33:16 pm »

'Untold Stories, A Football Miracle & Lots of Laughs | Klopp & His Coaches | The Last Debrief' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PvM_q5mprI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PvM_q5mprI4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/PvM_q5mprI4

« Last Edit: Today at 06:33:01 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,410
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41820 on: Today at 01:34:33 pm »

'"He means everything to me!" | Liverpool fans on Jurgen Klopp's legacy 🔴' - 2+ minute video, from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i_dSHjBsYVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i_dSHjBsYVc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/i_dSHjBsYVc
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,328
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41821 on: Today at 07:17:05 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:33:16 pm
'Untold Stories, A Football Miracle & Lots of Laughs | Klopp & His Coaches | The Last Debrief' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PvM_q5mprI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PvM_q5mprI4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/PvM_q5mprI4

I just watched this, was a quality watch. They way they laugh at John is so funny.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,328
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41822 on: Today at 07:41:19 pm »
Liverpool Academy Boss: The Truth Behind Klopp's Success

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xuidmsb37kw
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 1041 1042 1043 1044 1045 [1046]   Go Up
« previous next »
 